Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Dean for this week’s regular COVID-19 segment. Dr. Most talks about what he thinks of the new intranasal vaccine for COVID and if we could see it available soon. Then Dr. Most talks about the new BA 4.6 variant that is starting to spread in the U.S. Then, of course, Dr. Most answers your questions.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 14 HOURS AGO