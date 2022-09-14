Read full article on original website
Governor Pritzker Declares a Disaster Proclamation for IllinoisTom HandyTexas State
Jim Thome's 500th Career Home Run Was Like No OtherIBWAA
University of Chicago Professor Robert Pape says 13 million Americans approve of violently putting Trump back in powerD.J. EatonChicago, IL
Schmaltz Delicatessen - Restaurant Review - Lisle, ILChicago Food KingLisle, IL
Chicago guaranteed income program gives $6,000 to some residentsBeth TorresChicago, IL
Delving into the false Safe-T Act rumors
Cook County Public Defender Sharone Mitchell, Jr. joins WGN Radio’s Karen Conti to address the false rumors regarding the bail provisions of the Safe-T Act. Later, he shares his thoughts on the statements surrounding the false rumors.
How Rose Pest Solutions help you get rid of insect nests
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 08/27/2022: Rose Pest Solutions’ Marketing Director Janelle Iaccino, A.K.A. ‘The Bug Lady’, joins the program to talk about how she helped a listener with a giant grey paper nest in their backyard. To learn more about Rose Pest Solutions and what they can do for you go to rosepestcontrol.com or call 1-800-GOT-PESTS.
Extremely Local News: Get ready for Garrett’s popcorn beer!
Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. Private Lot Booting Could Soon Be Legal In All Of Chicago As Controversial Ordinance Clears Huge Hurdle, Heads To City Council: Booting is legal on a ward-by-ward basis but the City Council will vote on an ordinance to permit it citywide. Critics call the practice predatory while defenders say it’s better than the alternative: getting towed.
Wintrust Business Minute: More robotic delivery vehicles could be coming to UIC
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. Robotic personal delivery vehicles could soon be delivering more restaurant meals and groceries on and near the University of Illinois campus in Chicago. A city council committee has given the green light for expansion of the robotic delivery pilot program.
NewsNation Live with Marni Hughes debuts Monday September 19th!
NewsNation anchor Marni Hughes joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about her new show debuting this Monday September 19th called ‘NewsNation Live with Marni Hughes’ that will air from 9am-11am Monday through Friday on NewsNation. Lisa and Marni also talk about her series called ‘Missing‘ that talks about people who are missing in the country.
New BA 4.6 variant on the rise
Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Dean for this week’s regular COVID-19 segment. Dr. Most talks about what he thinks of the new intranasal vaccine for COVID and if we could see it available soon. Then Dr. Most talks about the new BA 4.6 variant that is starting to spread in the U.S. Then, of course, Dr. Most answers your questions.
The Beat Cop’s Guide to kabobs and chocolate cake
Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviews Yassa. Located at 3511 S. King Dr. in Chicago, they are known for serving African cuisine, like Sauce Graine, Nem, and Yassa Lamb. Lt. Haynes also reviews Loaf Lounge, located at 2934 N. Milwaukee in Chicago. They are mostly known for serving the chocolate cake featured on ‘The Bear,’ as well as Koign-Amman and breakfast sandwiches.
Dean catches up with Lynda Carter!
Dean shares an interview he conducted with Wonder Women herself, Lynda Carter! Dean and Lynda talk about her being awarded 2022 Sor Juana Legacy Award from the The National Museum of Mexican Art. Lynda starts off by talking about what the award means to her.
Celebrate Oktoberfest at The Berghoff Restaurant and Adams Street Brewery
John Records Landecker steps in for Dave Plier and talks with Colleen Silk, Brand Manager for The Berghoff Restaurant and Adams Street Brewery! Colleen shares everything you can expect while celebrating Oktoberfest at this iconic Chicago Loop restaurant.
