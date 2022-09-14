ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ourmshome.com

Everybody Loves Lincoln, Pascagoula’s Famous Fry Cook

If you’ve been to Bozo’s Seafood Market and Deli in Pascagoula, chances are you’ve had some delicious food prepared by Lincoln Phelps, a premier fry cook and local celebrity on the coast. Phelps has been the head cook at Bozo’s for 17 years now. “I came...
PASCAGOULA, MS
Mississippi Press

Closin’ in on Cruisin’

MISSISSIPPI GULF COAST -- Voted America’s top car show four of the last five years, Cruisin’ the Coast returns to the Mississippi coast Oct. 2 and appears on its way to another outstanding week-long run. In 2021, the planets aligned for Cruisin’ after the 2020 event was stunted...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi Match 5 player wins $358,000

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – A Mississippi Lottery player won $358,000 when they matched all five numbers from the Thursday, September 15 Mississippi Match 5 drawing. The numbers drawn were 7-20-26-27-35. The winning ticket was purchased from Pomp and Bees on Highway 11 South in Poplarville. The jackpot for the Saturday, September 17 Mississippi Match 5 […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Daily South

Chapel Hart's Mississippi Hometown Declares "Chapel Hart Week" Ahead Of AGT Finale

Country music trio Chapel Hart has the full support of their hometown as they head into the season finale of America's Got Talent this week. Sisters Danica and Devynn Hart, along with their cousin Trea Swindle, make up the fan-favorite group. All three women hail from the tiny town of Poplarville, Mississippi. Poplarville, the county seat of Pearl River County, has the nickname "Blueberry Capital of Mississippi" and boasts a population of 3,000.
ourmshome.com

Major Beach Renovations Set for Front Beach in Ocean Springs

A popular Mississippi Gulf Coast beach is about to get a major makeover when a multi-million dollar development comes to life. The first step toward the $11 million project was the purchase of the dormant and dilapidated Fayard property on Front Beach in Ocean Springs. The price tag for the...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
wxxv25.com

Popular Gulfport restaurant closes its doors

A popular Mexican restaurant in downtown Gulfport has closed its doors for good. Owner Mercedes Carranza posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page today that the restaurant is closing. A sign on the locked doors of the eatery on Highway 49 also said the restaurant had closed. Carranza said in...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Jackson County Sheriff warns parents about scam impacting children

More than a hundred songwriters from across the country debuting new music right here on the coast. More than a hundred songwriters from across the country debuting new music right here on the coast. Granny’s Alliance calls South Mississippi home. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Right now, most of...
WPMI

Three women arrested for Mobile park assault

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Three women have been arrested for a brawl at Trimmier Park. Darice Hardin, Tanessa Hardin and Brandi Hardin have all been charged with assault third degree. Police say this trio turned themselves in last week after warrants were issued for their arrests. A children's cheer...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Police: Predator Stalks Prey in Armed Robbery

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Like a predator stalking prey, this week’s FOX10 News Fugitive Files Subject checked out his victim before making his move-robbing him at gunpoint. According to Mobile Police-this is that predator: 19 year old Jalen Barnes. Earlier this month, investigators tell FOX10 News, Barnes was driving in Plateau, and spotted a couple of guys hanging out on Lincoln Avenue and Author Street. Police say Barnes circled the area a couple of times, before stopping his car, sticking a gun in the victim’s face, and demanding all of his personal property. The victim complied, then ran away. Barnes hasn’t been seen since.
WLOX

One dead after Hwy 43 wreck in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Kiln man is dead after a Saturday afternoon wreck in Hancock County. Around 2:30 p.m. Sept. 17, Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Highway 43. Officials said a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling south on the highway when the vehicle left the road and hit a tree.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
WKRG News 5

Mobile Mayor announces new appointments for city leadership team

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson announced the appointments of four “key positions within the leadership team” for the City of Mobile in a Facebook post including director of animal services, director of community affairs, director of public services and director of the office of strategic initiatives. “These new appointments will each lead […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

16-year-old arrested in Get Air shooting: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have announced they have made an arrest in the shooting at Get Air Trampoline Park from Sept. 3. Officials said a 16-year-old was identified as one of the people involved. He was arrested and taken to Metro Jail on Wednesday, Sept. 14, according to police. […]
MOBILE, AL

