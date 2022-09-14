Read full article on original website
WLOX
Mississippi Gulf Coast Kennel Club holds “Paws Under the Oaks” event
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, the Mississippi Gulf Coast Kennel Club earned a round of applause in Gulfport. “Paws Under the Oaks” drew in about 100 dogs representing about 40 different breeds as part of the “American Kennel Club Responsible Dog Ownership Day.”. The three hour event...
ourmshome.com
Everybody Loves Lincoln, Pascagoula’s Famous Fry Cook
If you’ve been to Bozo’s Seafood Market and Deli in Pascagoula, chances are you’ve had some delicious food prepared by Lincoln Phelps, a premier fry cook and local celebrity on the coast. Phelps has been the head cook at Bozo’s for 17 years now. “I came...
Mississippi Press
Closin’ in on Cruisin’
MISSISSIPPI GULF COAST -- Voted America’s top car show four of the last five years, Cruisin’ the Coast returns to the Mississippi coast Oct. 2 and appears on its way to another outstanding week-long run. In 2021, the planets aligned for Cruisin’ after the 2020 event was stunted...
Mississippi Match 5 player wins $358,000
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – A Mississippi Lottery player won $358,000 when they matched all five numbers from the Thursday, September 15 Mississippi Match 5 drawing. The numbers drawn were 7-20-26-27-35. The winning ticket was purchased from Pomp and Bees on Highway 11 South in Poplarville. The jackpot for the Saturday, September 17 Mississippi Match 5 […]
The Daily South
Chapel Hart's Mississippi Hometown Declares "Chapel Hart Week" Ahead Of AGT Finale
Country music trio Chapel Hart has the full support of their hometown as they head into the season finale of America's Got Talent this week. Sisters Danica and Devynn Hart, along with their cousin Trea Swindle, make up the fan-favorite group. All three women hail from the tiny town of Poplarville, Mississippi. Poplarville, the county seat of Pearl River County, has the nickname "Blueberry Capital of Mississippi" and boasts a population of 3,000.
One Mississippi Lottery player woke up $358,000 richer after jackpot win
One Mississippi Lottery player woke up $358,000 richer after matching all five numbers in the Mississippi Match 5 drawing. Mississippi Lottery officials announced that a winning ticket matched all five numbers from the Thursday, Sept. 15, Mississippi Match 5 drawing. The jackpot for the Mississippi Match 5 had risen to $358,000.
ourmshome.com
Major Beach Renovations Set for Front Beach in Ocean Springs
A popular Mississippi Gulf Coast beach is about to get a major makeover when a multi-million dollar development comes to life. The first step toward the $11 million project was the purchase of the dormant and dilapidated Fayard property on Front Beach in Ocean Springs. The price tag for the...
wxxv25.com
Popular Gulfport restaurant closes its doors
A popular Mexican restaurant in downtown Gulfport has closed its doors for good. Owner Mercedes Carranza posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page today that the restaurant is closing. A sign on the locked doors of the eatery on Highway 49 also said the restaurant had closed. Carranza said in...
mississippifreepress.org
Class Action Suit Targets Private Companies Using Cameras for Vehicle Insurance Fees
Amy Divine, a Madison, Miss., resident, opened a mail envelope on July 1, 2022, and discovered an official-looking ticket from the Ocean Springs Police Department claiming she owned a vehicle that passed through the city on March 22, 2022, “without vehicle insurance.”. The letter, dated April 4, 2022, indicated...
Mobile County Animal Shelter picks up animal unusual to the shelter
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Animal Shelter is known for helping dogs and cats get off the street and into a forever home. Now, the animal shelter is housing a different animal – a duck. The duck was picked up in the Irvington, Ala. area and brought into the animal shelter off Howells […]
WLOX
Jackson County Sheriff warns parents about scam impacting children
More than a hundred songwriters from across the country debuting new music right here on the coast. More than a hundred songwriters from across the country debuting new music right here on the coast. Granny’s Alliance calls South Mississippi home. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Right now, most of...
Tropical Storm Fiona forms in the Atlantic
Tropical Storm Fiona has formed in the Atlantic
Dumped terrier siblings need home
Our Pet of the Week is a four-year-old terrier named Brooks.
Multi-car crash causes vehicle fire on I-10 westbound near Grand Bay: ALEA
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A multi-vehicle crash and a vehicle fire caused all lanes to be closed on I-10 westbound near Grand Bay for more than an hour Saturday morning, according to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. A crash involving multiple cars occurred at around 5:13 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 on […]
Woman almost carjacked while holding baby, suspect tackled by Chick-fil-A employee
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Defuniak Springs man was arrested after he tried to carjack a woman outside Chick-fil-A, according to Okaloosa County deputies. The woman was holding a baby in her arms during the attempted carjacking. William Branch, 43, was charged with carjacking with a weapon and battery after he was seen grabbing […]
WPMI
Three women arrested for Mobile park assault
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Three women have been arrested for a brawl at Trimmier Park. Darice Hardin, Tanessa Hardin and Brandi Hardin have all been charged with assault third degree. Police say this trio turned themselves in last week after warrants were issued for their arrests. A children's cheer...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Police: Predator Stalks Prey in Armed Robbery
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Like a predator stalking prey, this week’s FOX10 News Fugitive Files Subject checked out his victim before making his move-robbing him at gunpoint. According to Mobile Police-this is that predator: 19 year old Jalen Barnes. Earlier this month, investigators tell FOX10 News, Barnes was driving in Plateau, and spotted a couple of guys hanging out on Lincoln Avenue and Author Street. Police say Barnes circled the area a couple of times, before stopping his car, sticking a gun in the victim’s face, and demanding all of his personal property. The victim complied, then ran away. Barnes hasn’t been seen since.
WLOX
One dead after Hwy 43 wreck in Hancock County
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Kiln man is dead after a Saturday afternoon wreck in Hancock County. Around 2:30 p.m. Sept. 17, Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Highway 43. Officials said a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling south on the highway when the vehicle left the road and hit a tree.
Mobile Mayor announces new appointments for city leadership team
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson announced the appointments of four “key positions within the leadership team” for the City of Mobile in a Facebook post including director of animal services, director of community affairs, director of public services and director of the office of strategic initiatives. “These new appointments will each lead […]
16-year-old arrested in Get Air shooting: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have announced they have made an arrest in the shooting at Get Air Trampoline Park from Sept. 3. Officials said a 16-year-old was identified as one of the people involved. He was arrested and taken to Metro Jail on Wednesday, Sept. 14, according to police. […]
