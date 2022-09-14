Read full article on original website
Related
Starwatch: Goodbye, harvest moon, it’s time to visit the twins
This week less and less of the moon will be illuminated, until it disappears into the morning twilight
Laura Lexx: ‘I did 10 gigs for a master’s in standup comedy – then never stopped’
I studied the history of variety and vaudeville under Oliver Double at university and then did a master’s in standup comedy. I was really interested in laughter theory: what laughter is, why humans do it, how making people laugh works theoretically. It had a certain amount of practical work where you had to do 10 gigs and document them. I did 40 and then never stopped.
Comments / 0