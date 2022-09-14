Read full article on original website
kgns.tv
17-Year-Old Leads Encinal PD in chase
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A 17-year-old teen got arrested after being involved in a chase along interstate 35 with the Encinal Police Department. The police were notified about a white s-u-v had bypassed the checkpoint on Interstate 35. Encinal officers attempted to do a traffic stop, but the vehicle didn’t stop,...
kgns.tv
Webb County Sheriff’s Office arrests man for possession and tampering with evidence
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is facing multiple charges after authorities searched a home and found thousands of dollars’ worth of drugs. The Webb County Sheriff’s Office arrested 25-year-old Hector Jesus Martinez-Gomez in the case. The incident happened on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at around 4:30 p.m. when...
kgns.tv
Laredo Police adds 16 new cadets to the force
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A law enforcement family continues to grow as the Laredo Police Department added 16 new cadets to the force. One of them is Officer David Ryan Larrañaga who says his journey was hard work and challenging but, in the end, it was all worth it.
kgns.tv
Man sentenced to 40 years in prison for burglary and murder
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Update: A man will serve four decades behind bars for the murder of an elderly man back in 2019. A jury found Francisco Javier Santos guilty of murder and burglary of habitation. On Thursday, closing arguments began for the murder trial of a man accused of...
kgns.tv
Laredo Police Sergeant charged with DWI
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A Laredo Police Department Sergeant finds himself in trouble with the law over the weekend. The incident happened on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 at around 1:22 a.m. According to the arrest affidavit, Sgt. Roberto Fernandez, 52, was pulled over by a DPS trooper on Bob Bullock...
kgns.tv
Rollover Accident Reported in West Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A rollover accident ends with one woman in the hospital. A two-vehicle collision is reported shortly after six on Saturday, September 17, 2022, close to the intersection of Plum Street and North Stone Avenue. The video shows a red SUV that ended up rolling over upside...
Laredo man charged in connection with deadly Midland Co crash
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Laredo man was arrested late last week in connection with a deadly August crash that killed an 82-year-old man. Jesus G Castanon Jr., 32, has been charged with Intoxication Manslaughter. The crash happened around 3:50 p.m. on August 12 on Interstate 20 near E SCR 1150, about 1.5 miles east […]
‘Boss Lady,’ seven others arrested as agents dismantle ‘prolific’ human smuggling ring
Led by a woman known as the "Boss Lady," an alleged human smuggling ring hid migrants in suitcases or crammed them into the back of tractor-trailers, federal authorities announced Tuesday.
kgns.tv
Weather forecast 9/16
kgns.tv
Car accident reported on Clark Blvd.
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A car accident is reported on a busy Laredo street. According to Laredo Police, the accident happened at the intersection of Clark Blvd and Tapeyste Avenue. Authorities have closed the east and westbound lanes on Clark while they work to clear the wreckage. Laredo Police are...
kgns.tv
Laredo Airport to conduct training drill in the near future
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - If you see a large crowd of first responders near the Laredo International Airport in the coming weeks, the staff is advising the public not to be alarmed; it’s all part of a safety drill. The airport will be conducting its Tri Annual Disaster Drill...
kgns.tv
Laredo celebrates Mexican Independence Day
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After two years of dealing with the coronavirus, an annual tradition is back in full force!. The Mexican Consulate celebrated the annual El Grito event in downtown Laredo Thursday night; however, this year was different compared to other years. The festivities played out at a new...
kgns.tv
City of Laredo announces return of 5K Run on the Runway
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Next month Laredoans will be able to lace up their shoes for another chance to run the runway!. The City of Laredo will be hosting its second annual 5K Run and walk on the runway. This year’s prize is a trip for two to Mexico City...
thebridgenewspaper.com
3315 San Agustin Ave 2
A place to call home. Newly renovated unit which include stove/oven, microwave, fridge and a new AC/Heating unit. Close to everything you need!. Older unit available for $650 and all utilities included! Available immediately. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3315-san-agustin-ave-laredo-tx-unit-2/967487. Property Id 967487. Location. 3315 San Agustin Ave 2, Laredo, TX. Address...
kgns.tv
Border Region to hold Walk to Prevent Suicide
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local organization is hosting a walk to raise awareness on suicide prevention, as September highlights the importance of taking care of mental health. This Saturday, September 17, Border Region Behavioral Health Center invites the community to join them for a ‘Walk to Prevent Suicide’.
kgns.tv
40 bus driver positions available at UISD
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The United Independent School District is looking for 40 bus driver positions to fill. Transportation director for UISD Joe Aranda says people who apply must be over 18 and have the proper licenses to operate a bus. He says the district is willing to help qualified people meet some of those demands. ”We want to let the public know that we have training available and is being provided by the transportation department of the school district. We also want everybody to know that the opportunity to work with the district is really a very good opportunity,” Aranda said.
kgns.tv
Woman who lost home, husband in fire asks community for help
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - There’s new information on a house fire from two weeks ago that claimed a life and left a family in mourning. Now, the widow is still trying to pick up the pieces. The fire happened at around 1:30 on the morning of September 5. The...
kgns.tv
Roque Vela, Jr. announces bid for mayor
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Another candidate has made his mayoral run official, and he is no stranger to Laredo’s city hall. Former councilmember Roque Vela, Jr. has tossed his name into the race. The Laredo native made the announcement last night during a bowling tournament at his business Pla-Mor.
kgns.tv
Two vehicle accident reported on Calton Road
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -At least one person is taken to the hospital after an accident in central Laredo. A grey SUV Toyota and a black Mercedes collided at the corner of Calton and Marcella Street. Laredo Police and Fire officials arrived at the scene to help those involved in the...
kgns.tv
Partly sunny
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning it’s Friday a warm start to your day then it will become hot in the afternoon a high of 96 but feeling like 102. Chance of rain in the afternoon hours will be possible if sea breeze moves inland . Showers will be isolated...
