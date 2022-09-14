Read full article on original website
Broncos beat Texans, but Russell Wilson's ugly start is the bigger story after Week 2 of 2022 NFL season
Broncos Country, let's panic? Two weeks into the 2022 NFL season, it's probably unfair to write off any player or team, let alone a player and team working together for the first time. It is, however, fair to note just how ugly Denver's big quarterback gamble has looked now that Russell Wilson has rocked orange as Mile High's signal-caller both at home and on the road. Make no mistake: Russ and the Broncos won on Sunday against the Texans, and winning cures all, as they say. But was it supposed to be this hard?
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Eclipses century mark in wild win
Waddle brought in 11 of 19 targets for 171 yards and two touchdowns in the Dolphins' 42-38 win over the Ravens on Sunday. The eye-popping target volume says it all in terms of Waddle's chemistry with Tua Tagovailoa, and it underscores how intensive a comeback the Dolphins were forced to mount after entering the fourth quarter down 35-21. Waddle was an integral part of the unlikely victory, recording a six-yard touchdown grab in the second quarter and then capping off the rally via a seven-yard score with only 14 seconds remaining. Waddle has opened the season with three touchdown receptions in his first two games and is clearly benefitting from fellow speedster Tyreek Hill's presence, but the entire Miami air attack will have quite the task in a Week 3 home matchup versus the Bills next Sunday.
Panthers' Baker Mayfield: Throws touchdown in loss
Mayfield completed 14 of 29 passes for 145 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 19-16 loss to the Giants. He also rushed six times for 35 yards. Mayfield struggled to generate much in the passing game Sunday, as the Panthers suffered a second-straight narrow defeat to begin the season. While his 16-yard touchdown to DJ Moore and uncharacteristic rushing production helped his performance, Mayfield still approaches Week 3's matchup versus the Saints striving to click as Carolina's lead signal caller.
Falcons' Damien Williams: Won't play this week
Williams (ribs) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports. Williams rejoined the Falcons' Week 1 contest after injuring his ribs early on, but he's missed practice ever since and now will sit out for at least one game. Avery Williams replaced him as the complement to Cordarrelle Patterson in the season opener, and while Williams could be modestly involved again, the Falcons likely will find work for rookie fifth-round pick Tyler Allgeier, who was a healthy scratch Week 1.
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Barely plays Sunday
Golladay was not targeted in Sunday's 19-16 win over the Panthers. Golladay barely saw the field as the Giants opened with a second straight victory. After signing a lucrative contract with New York last offseason, it now appears Golladay has fallen down the pecking order, opening the door for David Sills to get involved Sunday. With a Monday night game against the Cowboys looming in Week 3, Golladay's value is trending in the wrong direction.
Arch Manning game score, stats, highlights, updates: Follow Isidore Newman vs. Benton at MaxPreps
Just being named Arch Manning and hailing from one of the most recognizable names in football only gets you so far. The Isidore Newman (New Orleans, La.) quarterback has still had to go out and earn the respect that he has been given, and he's certainly done so since his freshman year with the Greenies. This week, the top-ranked recruit in the country looks to continue his undefeated season with Newman when his Greenies host the 1-1 Benton Tigers (Benton, La.) at 8 p.m. ET.
Saints' Mark Ingram: Expected to play Sunday
Ingram (ankle) is listed as questionable but is expected to play Sunday against the Buccaneers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Ingram logged limited practices throughout the week, but it appears he'll be able to suit up Sunday. The veteran running back will be in line for a hefty workload with Alvin Kamara (ribs) expected to be sidelined, per Schefter.
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Posts steal in win
Blackmon went 2-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Cubs. Blackmon has found a little more consistency at the plate, going 4-for-16 across his last four games. He's also struck out five times in that span. The steal Sunday was his fourth of the season, his most since he stole 12 bases in 2018. The 36-year-old has maintained a .259/.310/.415 slash line with 16 home runs, 75 RBI, 59 runs scored, 20 doubles and five triples in 127 contests, though he's also seen roughly one day off per week lately.
Browns' Harrison Bryant: Exits with possible concussion
Bryant is being evaluated for a concussion during Sunday's game against the Jets, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports. Bryant likely is questionable to return after he suffered a potential concussion at some point during Sunday's contest. With the No. 2 tight end sidelined for the time being, Jesse James could see a bigger role in Cleveland's offense versus Carolina.
Jets' C.J. Uzomah: To be game-time call
Coach Robert Saleh said Friday that Uzomah (hamstring) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's contest against the Browns, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports. Uzomah is coming off a full practice Wednesday and a limited session Thursday, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him be listed as questionable on Friday's injury report. Tyler Conklin operated as the Jets' top tight end during the team's season-opening loss to Baltimore, while Uzomah was not targeted.
Ravens' Steven Means: Exits Sunday's game
Means (ankle) was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. Means had to be carted off the field during the first half against Miami after he appeared unable to place any weight on his injured right ankle, Hensley reports. With Means sidelined, Baltimore figures to rely heavily on starters Odafe Oweh and Justin Houston to support the team's depleted corps of outside linebackers.
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Heads to injured list
O'Neill was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain Saturday. O'Neill sustained his hamstring injury while stealing a base Friday against the Reds and is optimistic that he's dealing with a Grade 1 strain, but he'll be examined further in the coming days, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Dylan Carlson should serve as the Cardinals' primary center fielder after he was reinstated from the injured list Saturday.
49ers' Tyrion Davis-Price: Big volume in Week 2 win
Davis-Price carried the ball 14 times for 33 yards in Sunday's 27-7 win over the Seahawks. The rookie was inactive last week, but Davis-Price worked as the 49ers' No. 2 back behind Jeff Wilson in this one after Elijah Mitchell (knee) landed on the IR. He saw most of his touches in the second half after San Francisco took a 20-0 lead into intermission and did little with his opportunities, but fellow rookie Jordan Mason didn't see any touches at all. The team's overall offensive scheme could see some big changes with Jimmy Garoppolo taking over for Trey Lance (ankle) under center, but Davis-Price's poor numbers in his NFL debut don't guarantee him any sort of significant role in Week 3 against the Broncos.
Jets' Kenny Yeboah: Heads to active roster
The Jets elevated Yeboah from the practice squad to their active roster Saturday for Sunday's game against the Browns. Yeboah didn't make the initial 53-man roster but inked a practice-squad deal at the beginning of September. He'll get his first look on the active roster, but it's unclear what his role will be. C.J. Uzomah (hamstring) is unlikely to play and Jeremy Ruckert was a healthy scratch for Week 1, but Tyler Conklin and Lawrence Cager are still expected to garner the majority of the tight-end snaps.
Tigers' Kody Clemens: Sent to Triple-A
Clemens was optioned to Triple-A Toledo after Sunday's loss to the White Sox, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports. The 26-year-old has started only two games in September and will now head to the minors with Miguel Cabrera (biceps) returning from the injured list. Clemens has struggled in his first taste of the big leagues this year with a .150/.205/.299 slash line in 50 games.
49ers' Trey Lance out for 2022 season after breaking his ankle vs. Seahawks, team confirms
It had already been a rough start to the 2022 season for Trey Lance, and on Sunday it got much worse. During the first quarter of the San Francisco 49ers' Week 2 game against the Seattle Seahawks, the second-year quarterback went down with an injury and was carted off the field with an air cast on his right leg. Now, he's set to undergo surgery for a broken ankle and miss the remainder of the 2022 season, coach Kyle Shanahan announced after the game.
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Remains sidelined
Haniger (back) remains on the bench Saturday against the Angels. Haniger left Sunday's game against Atlanta with tightness in his lower back and hasn't seen the field since. It's still not clear exactly when he'll return, though he was at least able to swing and run prior to Friday's series opener. Sam Haggerty will be the right fielder Saturday.
Browns' Jacoby Brissett: Efficient until costly interception
Brissett completed 22 of 27 passes for 229 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 31-30 loss to the Jets. He added 43 yards on six rushing attempts. Brissett completed his first nine passes and bounced back from his first incompletion by connecting with Amari Cooper for a six-yard touchdown on the very next play. Cleveland's quarterback cooled down after that, but a three-touchdown rushing performance from Nick Chubb seemingly had Cleveland in position to win until the Jets scored two touchdowns a minute apart after the two-minute warning. A 21-yard scramble from Brissett got the Browns close to field-goal range, but he threw an interception on the next play. Scott Petrak of The Chronicle-Telegram reports that Brissett played through an ankle injury in the fourth quarter but expects to play Thursday against the Steelers.
Chargers' Justin Herbert suffered fracture to rib cartilage in loss to Chiefs, considered day-to-day
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert did his best to pull off a Thursday night comeback win over the Kansas City Chiefs, but ultimately fell 27-24. With about five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Herbert was injured after being hit by Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna, and he exited the game for one play.
Yankees' Marwin Gonzalez: Errant throw hits head
Gonzalez exited Saturday's game against the Brewers after a throw from the catcher to the pitcher during his at-bat hit him in the head, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. It's been a rough couple days for the veteran utility man, who also exited Friday's game early due to dizziness. This time around, Brewers catcher Victor Caratini inadvertently struck him in the side of the head while attempting to throw the ball back to Brandon Woodruff. It's unclear if Gonzalez is dealing with a concussion, but the Yankees were evidently concerned enough to remove him from the game.
