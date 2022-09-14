ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Comments / 93

Have to give it to Jesus
4d ago

I’m happy for her! When I watched her and her ex husband on Harris Family Hustle, I can tell their marriage would not going to last on how he treated her throughout that show while she was pregnant. She seemed to be so in love with him but he did not reciprocate the love she showed!

Reply(2)
47
Beulah Anderson
4d ago

When LeToya said, “ She had to prioritize her peace” Love it. I am living a a peaceful life since l retired. If something or someone is not going to benefit what l want in life or me personally. I had to LET IT GO. !!!!! So LeToya continue to pray and go to your destiny. You have kids and you want to be there for them. I applaud 👏 you. 🙌🏽🙌🏽👏👏🙏🏽💗💕💐

Reply
57
Tillmon Rushing
3d ago

I Love her.... and glad she decided on her Peace instead of staying in a position of pain and chaos ! Good4yoU #keepmovingforward

Reply
13
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to Judge Faith of “Divorce Court”?

The new season of Divorce Court premiered on August 22, 2022. Since the first show started in 1957, it has been one of the longest-running syndicated TV shows. Fans have liked Judge Faith of Divorce Court since she appeared in 2020. But American attorney Faith Jenkins was nowhere to be found in the recent season, which prompted several social media queries. So what happened to Judge Faith of Divorce Court? Has Judge Faith left the show? Here’s what we know so far!
TV & VIDEOS
Essence

'Still A Long Way To Go': Loni Love Shows Off Recent Weight Loss

"Take your time, make little changes," Love said. The work she's done has led to her shedding 37 pounds so far. Comedian, TV host and author Loni Love is sharing the results of what happens when you make healthy lifestyle changes — and an inspiring message for her fans and followers who need encouragement to make their own.
WEIGHT LOSS
People

Viola Davis's Daughter Genesis, 12, Hits Red Carpet with Mom at 'The Woman King' TIFF Premiere

The actress shares her 12-year-old daughter with husband Julian Tennon Viola Davis had her daughter's support at the world premiere of her latest film. Over the weekend, the 57-year-old actress was joined by daughter Genesis, 12, and husband, Julian Tennon, on the red carpet for the premiere of The Woman King at the Toronto International Film Festival. Both mom and daughter looked chic for the special event, Davis wearing a hot pink and orange strapless dress that featured a band of large flowers on top. Genesis looked all grown up in...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Letoya Luckett
Distractify

Lil Kim's Daughter Was Born With a Rare Eye Condition

It goes without saying that Lil Kim is one of the biggest female hip hop stars to ever grace the genre. Over the course of the last nearly three decades, she has remained a constant face in the rap game and proven time and time again why she has been the recipient of some of the biggest awards and accolades in music.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#Coping#I Still Do#Essence#Starz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Why Tia Mowry Is Unapologetically Embracing Her Gray Hair

Watch: Tia Mowry Opens Up About Witnessing Her Father's White Privilege. Tia Mowry is sharing the type of beauty advice you'd want to receive from your sister, sister. The former Disney Channel star opened up about why she's unapologetically embracing her gray hairs, which she said didn't really "come in heavy" until she reached her 40s.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy