I’m happy for her! When I watched her and her ex husband on Harris Family Hustle, I can tell their marriage would not going to last on how he treated her throughout that show while she was pregnant. She seemed to be so in love with him but he did not reciprocate the love she showed!
When LeToya said, “ She had to prioritize her peace” Love it. I am living a a peaceful life since l retired. If something or someone is not going to benefit what l want in life or me personally. I had to LET IT GO. !!!!! So LeToya continue to pray and go to your destiny. You have kids and you want to be there for them. I applaud 👏 you. 🙌🏽🙌🏽👏👏🙏🏽💗💕💐
I Love her.... and glad she decided on her Peace instead of staying in a position of pain and chaos ! Good4yoU #keepmovingforward
Comments / 93