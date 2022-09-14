Read full article on original website
The Rebirth Of Slick
Slick Woods is a force in the fashion industry. For her next act, she’s taking on television. Slick Woods’ coolness is bone-deep. She’s one in possession of hard-earned wisdom and cozy-glam fits that don’t seek acceptance. (Meanwhile, we all approve and hope she tags the designers on Instagram.) Her buzzcut is a marmalade color that blends into pastel lime green, but that’s likely to change. She’s 5’10”, has a glorious, gapped smile and doesn’t want to do anything but be herself.
Former poet laureate Carol Ann Duffy shares poem to mark Queen’s passing
Carol Ann Duffy, the former poet laureate – who was appointed by the Queen in 2009 – has written a poem entitled Daughter, shared exclusively here, to mark the monarch’s death. DAUGHTER. Your mother’s daughter, you set your face. to the road. that ran by the...
Laura Lexx: ‘I did 10 gigs for a master’s in standup comedy – then never stopped’
I studied the history of variety and vaudeville under Oliver Double at university and then did a master’s in standup comedy. I was really interested in laughter theory: what laughter is, why humans do it, how making people laugh works theoretically. It had a certain amount of practical work where you had to do 10 gigs and document them. I did 40 and then never stopped.
Zazie Beetz On The Cultural Impact Of 'Atlanta' And Van's Transformative Final Season
"I felt very freed from what we expect television to be," Beetz says of the show's afro-surrealist storytelling style. In seven years time, Zazie Beetz has gone from relatively unknown to Hollywood A-lister. And it was all due to a show that takes place in an alternate reality where invisible cars, indoor pet alligators, and glowing lemon pepper wings are commonplace.
Sergio Hudson Channels Prince Through Power Dressing
High coiffed hair, veteran industry supermodels, and power shoulders—for SS23, Sergio channels 90s glam. Power dressing will always be paramount in a Sergio Hudson fashion show. Back in February, ahead of his Spring Summer 2022 show, he said, “When I see women, I see them at their finest, and I want to dress them to meet that moment.” This Spring Summer 2023 collection, or “Collection 10,” was no deviation from that sentiment.
GU Jams: We Know We’re Not The Only Ones Feeling Ice Spice
The Bronx rapper has quickly taken off with her hit, “Munch (Feelin’ U)”. Since stepping on the scene with her single, “Munch (Feelin’ U),” we’ve been using Ice Spice’s words in casual conversation outside the booth every time we feel prompted to do so. “A munch is an eater, someone on your body as in they’re obsessed with you, or it could be a hater,” Ice Spice explained to Girls United.
