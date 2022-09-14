Slick Woods is a force in the fashion industry. For her next act, she’s taking on television. Slick Woods’ coolness is bone-deep. She’s one in possession of hard-earned wisdom and cozy-glam fits that don’t seek acceptance. (Meanwhile, we all approve and hope she tags the designers on Instagram.) Her buzzcut is a marmalade color that blends into pastel lime green, but that’s likely to change. She’s 5’10”, has a glorious, gapped smile and doesn’t want to do anything but be herself.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 2 DAYS AGO