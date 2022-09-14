Read full article on original website
Aaron Judge at 59 home runs after another multi-homer game, Yankees star just two shy of Roger Maris' record
Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge hit his 58th and 59th home runs of the season on Sunday during New York's series finale against the Milwaukee Brewers, a 12-8 Yankees victory. Judge is now two home runs away from tying Roger Maris' single-season home run records for both the Yankees franchise and the American League as a whole.
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Posts steal in win
Blackmon went 2-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Cubs. Blackmon has found a little more consistency at the plate, going 4-for-16 across his last four games. He's also struck out five times in that span. The steal Sunday was his fourth of the season, his most since he stole 12 bases in 2018. The 36-year-old has maintained a .259/.310/.415 slash line with 16 home runs, 75 RBI, 59 runs scored, 20 doubles and five triples in 127 contests, though he's also seen roughly one day off per week lately.
Twins' Jorge Polanco: Pulled from rehab game
Polanco was removed from Friday's rehab start at Triple-A St. Paul due to knee discomfort, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Polanco began his rehab assignment Friday, but it's discouraging that he was unable to make it through the game at St. Paul. He's slated to have an active recovery day and receive treatment Saturday, and a better idea of his status should come into focus based on how he feels afterward.
Rangers' Nick Solak: Done for season
Solak is done for the season due to a right foot fracture, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports. A roster move will come Tuesday. Solak, 27, has been at least 10 percent worse than a league average hitter in each of the last three seasons, which is a problem given the fact that he is supposed to be a bat-first player. He will look to stick with the Rangers organization as a bench piece, but it would not be surprising if he were traded or cast off the 40-man roster this offseason.
Braves' Ozzie Albies: Exits with hand injury
Albies exited Saturday's game against the Phillies after injuring his hand after sliding into second base, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Toscano reports that the broadcast showed Albies looking at his hand and grabbing a couple fingers after the slide. Vaughn Grissom, who replaced Albies, would be the backup at second base if Albies misses more time.
Yankees' Marwin Gonzalez: Errant throw hits head
Gonzalez exited Saturday's game against the Brewers after a throw from the catcher to the pitcher during his at-bat hit him in the head, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. It's been a rough couple days for the veteran utility man, who also exited Friday's game early due to dizziness. This time around, Brewers catcher Victor Caratini inadvertently struck him in the side of the head while attempting to throw the ball back to Brandon Woodruff. It's unclear if Gonzalez is dealing with a concussion, but the Yankees were evidently concerned enough to remove him from the game.
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Barely plays Sunday
Golladay was not targeted in Sunday's 19-16 win over the Panthers. Golladay barely saw the field as the Giants opened with a second straight victory. After signing a lucrative contract with New York last offseason, it now appears Golladay has fallen down the pecking order, opening the door for David Sills to get involved Sunday. With a Monday night game against the Cowboys looming in Week 3, Golladay's value is trending in the wrong direction.
Mariners' Eugenio Suarez: X-rays inconclusive
Suarez underwent an X-ray on his right index finger that was inconclusive following Friday's game against the Angels, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. Suarez sustained his injury while fielding a ground ball in the fourth inning and initially remained in the game, but he was ultimately removed in the fifth. The 31-year-old will likely undergo additional testing Saturday before the Mariners determine his status.
Rockies' Ezequiel Tovar: Could debut this year
The Rockies hope to get Tovar some experience in the majors before the end of the season, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. The aggressive promotions for Tovar may not be at an end, as he just made his Triple-A debut earlier this week and played 66 games at Double-A as a 20-year-old earlier this season. Every move the Rockies have made with Tovar suggests that they plan on him being the primary big-league shortstop for most, if not all of the 2023 season. He is hitting .313/.381/.537 with 13 home runs and 17 steals in 67 games.
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Eclipses century mark in wild win
Waddle brought in 11 of 19 targets for 171 yards and two touchdowns in the Dolphins' 42-38 win over the Ravens on Sunday. The eye-popping target volume says it all in terms of Waddle's chemistry with Tua Tagovailoa, and it underscores how intensive a comeback the Dolphins were forced to mount after entering the fourth quarter down 35-21. Waddle was an integral part of the unlikely victory, recording a six-yard touchdown grab in the second quarter and then capping off the rally via a seven-yard score with only 14 seconds remaining. Waddle has opened the season with three touchdown receptions in his first two games and is clearly benefitting from fellow speedster Tyreek Hill's presence, but the entire Miami air attack will have quite the task in a Week 3 home matchup versus the Bills next Sunday.
Phillies' Nick Castellanos: Still feeling sore
Castellanos (oblique) felt sore when swinging earlier this week and has backed off rehab work for a few days, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Castellanos has been out since early September with an oblique strain. The Phillies haven't provided an updated timeline for his return, but time is getting short for him to play a meaningful number of games before the end of the regular season. He at least hasn't been fully shut down, as he's merely stopped swinging and is still able to throw and do work in the outfield.
Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Knocks in three in win
Pasquantino went 3-for-5 with three RBI in Saturday's 9-0 victory over the Red Sox. Pasquantino knocked in Bobby Witt on a fifth-inning double, then singled home MJ Melendez in both the sixth and eighth innings. The Italian Nightmare has extended his hit streak to three games, boosting his batting average from .253 to .261 in the process. He has a .346 OBP and a .422 SLG to round out his slash line.
Arch Manning game score, stats, highlights, updates: Follow Isidore Newman vs. Benton at MaxPreps
Just being named Arch Manning and hailing from one of the most recognizable names in football only gets you so far. The Isidore Newman (New Orleans, La.) quarterback has still had to go out and earn the respect that he has been given, and he's certainly done so since his freshman year with the Greenies. This week, the top-ranked recruit in the country looks to continue his undefeated season with Newman when his Greenies host the 1-1 Benton Tigers (Benton, La.) at 8 p.m. ET.
Tigers' Kody Clemens: Sent to Triple-A
Clemens was optioned to Triple-A Toledo after Sunday's loss to the White Sox, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports. The 26-year-old has started only two games in September and will now head to the minors with Miguel Cabrera (biceps) returning from the injured list. Clemens has struggled in his first taste of the big leagues this year with a .150/.205/.299 slash line in 50 games.
Mariners' Cal Raleigh: On base twice in return
Raleigh (thumb) went 1-for-3 with a walk in a loss to the Angels on Saturday. Raleigh needed just one game off to recover from his jammed left thumb, reentering the lineup Saturday with a productive effort. The 25-year-old is putting together a serviceable September, posting a middling .243 average but complementing it with a .912 OPS thanks in large part to five extra-base hits (one double, four home runs) across 41 plate appearances.
Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Hits two-run homer
Cruz went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's loss to the Mets. Cruz hit an eighth-inning home run that sent Tyler Heineman home. It was Cruz's sixteenth homer of the year, his second in three days, and his fifth this month. Cruz is having his best stretch since he was called up to the big league club June 20. The rookie shortstop is slashing .288/.311/.644 this month after going 17-for-59. Cruz has also struck out 23 times in that span, but has raised his batting average from .202 to .221.
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Heads to bench
McCarthy will sit Friday against the Padres. His off day comes against lefty Blake Snell, but it isn't necessarily a sign that he's now stuck in a platoon, as he'd started against each of the last eight southpaws the Diamondbacks have faced. McCarthy's been on fire lately, slashing .366/.416/.606 with four homers and eight steals in his last 18 games, but it will be Daulton Varsho who starts in right field Friday while Emmanuel Rivera handles DH duties.
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Remains sidelined
Haniger (back) remains on the bench Saturday against the Angels. Haniger left Sunday's game against Atlanta with tightness in his lower back and hasn't seen the field since. It's still not clear exactly when he'll return, though he was at least able to swing and run prior to Friday's series opener. Sam Haggerty will be the right fielder Saturday.
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Heads to bench
Yastrzemski will hit the bench Saturday against the Dodgers, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Yastrzemski has had more than a platoon role for most of the season, but his off day here against Julio Urias means he's now sat against six of the last eight lefties the Giants have faced. Lewis Brinson will get the start in center field.
