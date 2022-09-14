ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

Costco, FedEx earnings, Fed decision, existing home sales top week ahead

Investors will be watching the Federal Reserve closely this week as the central bank releases its latest decision on interest rates. Wall Street is betting that policymakers will approve a third consecutive 75 basis point interest rate hike or potentially go even bigger with a historic 100 basis point increase.
ECONOMY
FOXBusiness

STOCK MARKET NEWS: US stocks skid to levels not seen since mid-July

Stocks ended sharply lower Friday, tumbling to two-month lows. FedEx drops 21.4% for largest percentage decrease on record and lowest close since July 14, 2020. 2-year Treasuries post largest seven week yield gain since the week ending April 22. University of Michigan index of consumer sentiment increases 1.3 points to...
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

FedEx plunge, consumer sentiment and more: Friday's 5 things to know

Here are the key events taking place on Friday that could impact trading. FEDEX: Shares are plunging 19% in premarket trading after the company announced it is closing over 90 FedEx Office locations and five corporate offices, deferring new hires and operating fewer flights in a belt-tightening drive. A drop-off...
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Volatile markets sending investors running for refuge

Its been a rough year for investors who have had to deal with wild market swings, skyrocketing inflation and a rising interest rate atmosphere. Stocks just completed one of the worst weeks in months, with the Dow, S&P and Nasdaq marking a fourth losing week in the last five. All...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palo Alto Networks#Alphabet Inc#Amazon Com Inc#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Company Google#Linus Company Amazon#Palo Alto Networks Inc
FOXBusiness

Bank of America warns of new lows for S&P 500 as 'inflation shock ain't over'

The U.S. stock market is suffering one of its worst weeks this year as pessimism about the economy grows, and losses are likely to accelerate in the coming months against a backdrop of scorching-hot inflation and an aggressive Federal Reserve. That's according to Bank of America strategist Michael Hartnett, who...
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

FedEx closing stores, offices, delaying hires, pulls forecast

FedEx says a drop-off in its global package delivery business has triggered a belt-tightening move. The company said Thursday it is closing storefronts and corporate offices while putting off new hiring. The news sent FedEx shares plunging more than 20% when the New York Stock Exchange opened Friday. The company...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

100 days to Christmas: Deals start early as supply chain eases

With 100 days to go until Christmas, retailers and customers are not feeling joyful after a year of supply chain backlogs and higher costs. Ports are in better shape this year and freight costs are down 80% year-over-year, dropping from $20,000 per container in 2021 to $4,000. At this point,...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Tesla
FOXBusiness

Consumers expect inflation to drop significantly by next year, New York Fed survey says

Consumers expect prices to fall across most areas of spending, according to a recent survey from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. In the August 2022 Survey of Consumer Expectations, consumers said they expect the annual inflation rate to be 5.7% a year from now. That's an improvement from the Fed's July survey, in which respondents said they expected the rate to be at 6.2% next year.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Consumer sentiment rises less than expected in September

U.S. consumer sentiment improved modestly in early September as gas prices continued to decline, but Americans' confidence in the economy remains near a record low. The University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index rose to 59.5 in September – up from the August reading of 58.2 but below economists' forecast for a reading of 60.0.
GAS PRICE
FOXBusiness

Goldman Sachs cuts 2023 outlook for US growth

Goldman Sachs sees the Federal Reserve acting aggressively to tighten monetary policy through the rest of the year. That has Goldman cutting its U.S. Gross Domestic Product for 2023 and sees the unemployment rate rising higher than previously expected. In a note released late Friday, Goldman now sees GDP growth...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

FTC promises crackdown on companies taking advantage of gig workers

The Federal Trade Commission has outlined a new plan to hold gig companies accountable for taking advantage of their workers. In a 17-page policy statement released Thursday, the FTC highlighted multiple challenges facing gig workers, including deception about pay and hours, unfair contract terms and anticompetitive wage fixing and coordination between gig companies.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy