FOXBusiness
Costco, FedEx earnings, Fed decision, existing home sales top week ahead
Investors will be watching the Federal Reserve closely this week as the central bank releases its latest decision on interest rates. Wall Street is betting that policymakers will approve a third consecutive 75 basis point interest rate hike or potentially go even bigger with a historic 100 basis point increase.
FOXBusiness
STOCK MARKET NEWS: US stocks skid to levels not seen since mid-July
Stocks ended sharply lower Friday, tumbling to two-month lows. FedEx drops 21.4% for largest percentage decrease on record and lowest close since July 14, 2020. 2-year Treasuries post largest seven week yield gain since the week ending April 22. University of Michigan index of consumer sentiment increases 1.3 points to...
FOXBusiness
FedEx plunge, consumer sentiment and more: Friday's 5 things to know
Here are the key events taking place on Friday that could impact trading. FEDEX: Shares are plunging 19% in premarket trading after the company announced it is closing over 90 FedEx Office locations and five corporate offices, deferring new hires and operating fewer flights in a belt-tightening drive. A drop-off...
FOXBusiness
Volatile markets sending investors running for refuge
Its been a rough year for investors who have had to deal with wild market swings, skyrocketing inflation and a rising interest rate atmosphere. Stocks just completed one of the worst weeks in months, with the Dow, S&P and Nasdaq marking a fourth losing week in the last five. All...
FOXBusiness
Bank of America warns of new lows for S&P 500 as 'inflation shock ain't over'
The U.S. stock market is suffering one of its worst weeks this year as pessimism about the economy grows, and losses are likely to accelerate in the coming months against a backdrop of scorching-hot inflation and an aggressive Federal Reserve. That's according to Bank of America strategist Michael Hartnett, who...
FOXBusiness
FedEx closing stores, offices, delaying hires, pulls forecast
FedEx says a drop-off in its global package delivery business has triggered a belt-tightening move. The company said Thursday it is closing storefronts and corporate offices while putting off new hiring. The news sent FedEx shares plunging more than 20% when the New York Stock Exchange opened Friday. The company...
FOXBusiness
Hard Rock CEO makes $100M employee wage investment: We wanted to 'really thank them'
Hard Rock International Chairman Jim Allen joined "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" Friday to reveal why the hotel and casino conglomerate is giving a very generous – and expensive – gesture to its U.S. employees amid decades-high inflation. "There is definitely tension in the labor force," Allen told FOX...
FOXBusiness
100 days to Christmas: Deals start early as supply chain eases
With 100 days to go until Christmas, retailers and customers are not feeling joyful after a year of supply chain backlogs and higher costs. Ports are in better shape this year and freight costs are down 80% year-over-year, dropping from $20,000 per container in 2021 to $4,000. At this point,...
FOXBusiness
Consumers expect inflation to drop significantly by next year, New York Fed survey says
Consumers expect prices to fall across most areas of spending, according to a recent survey from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. In the August 2022 Survey of Consumer Expectations, consumers said they expect the annual inflation rate to be 5.7% a year from now. That's an improvement from the Fed's July survey, in which respondents said they expected the rate to be at 6.2% next year.
FOXBusiness
Today’s 15-year mortgage rates offer best money-saving opportunity | September 16, 2022
Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. Based...
FOXBusiness
Mortgage borrowers could save thousands with higher credit scores: Zillow analysis
While mortgage savings may be harder to come by in a high interest rate environment, one move that borrowers can make to potentially lower their monthly mortgage payments is to improve their credit scores. A recent Zillow analysis said that borrowers with an "excellent" credit score — between 760 and...
FOXBusiness
Consumer sentiment rises less than expected in September
U.S. consumer sentiment improved modestly in early September as gas prices continued to decline, but Americans' confidence in the economy remains near a record low. The University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index rose to 59.5 in September – up from the August reading of 58.2 but below economists' forecast for a reading of 60.0.
FOXBusiness
Twilio CEO announces 11% of employees will lose jobs in 'Anti-Racist' focused layoffs
Twilio CEO Jeff Lawson announced in a message to all employees that 11% of its workforce would be laid off, stating that they made the layoffs through an "Anti-Racist" and "Anti-Oppression" lens. The San Francisco-based corporate communications company CEO said in the message to employees that the layoffs are "wise...
FOXBusiness
Goldman Sachs cuts 2023 outlook for US growth
Goldman Sachs sees the Federal Reserve acting aggressively to tighten monetary policy through the rest of the year. That has Goldman cutting its U.S. Gross Domestic Product for 2023 and sees the unemployment rate rising higher than previously expected. In a note released late Friday, Goldman now sees GDP growth...
FOXBusiness
FTC promises crackdown on companies taking advantage of gig workers
The Federal Trade Commission has outlined a new plan to hold gig companies accountable for taking advantage of their workers. In a 17-page policy statement released Thursday, the FTC highlighted multiple challenges facing gig workers, including deception about pay and hours, unfair contract terms and anticompetitive wage fixing and coordination between gig companies.
