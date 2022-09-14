Consumers expect prices to fall across most areas of spending, according to a recent survey from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. In the August 2022 Survey of Consumer Expectations, consumers said they expect the annual inflation rate to be 5.7% a year from now. That's an improvement from the Fed's July survey, in which respondents said they expected the rate to be at 6.2% next year.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO