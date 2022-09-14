ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump melts down on Truth Social after FBI seizes MyPillow guy Mike Lindell's phone at Hardee's

By Brad Reed
Salon
 4 days ago
Former President Donald Trump posted a late-night message on Truth Social in which he lashed out at the FBI for seizing MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell's phone as part of an investigation into voting machine tampering.

In the latest of his many attacks on the FBI, the twice-impeached former president accused the FBI of corruptly targeting conservatives.

"Breaking News: Mike Lindell, 'THE Pillow Guy,' was just raided by the FBI," Trump wrote. "We are now officially living in a Weaponized Police State, Rigged Elections, and all. Our Country is a laughing stock all over the World. The majesty of the United States is gone. Can't let this happen. TAKE BACK AMERICA!"

The New York Times reports that the FBI questioned Lindell about his ties to Tina Peters, the Trump-loving Colorado election clerk who has been indicted on charges of election equipment tampering.

Trump himself has also been the subject of an FBI search, as last month agents executed a search warrant at his Mar-a-Lago resort to retrieve top-secret government documents that he had stashed there and had refused to give back even after receiving a subpoena for them.

Comments / 195

French Super Model
4d ago

Im sure the pillow guy has lots of calls with trump on his phone, and lot’s of emails and texts conspiring to overturn the election, where he says he’s doing it at trumps direction, THAT is why trump is melting down…

Reply(7)
76
Kathryn Crane
4d ago

He is a meltdown. Panicking and grasping at anything he can sling to his brainwashed followers in hopes he can get away with his grift off of America. Plain and simple

Reply(28)
54
empath
4d ago

We the people are just going after the criminals. We are just following the paper trail that leads to Trump. 😂🤣😂🤣😂. The fear must be killing him. 😂😂🤣😂. The more he lashes out the more frightened he is. 😂🤣😂🤣

Reply(4)
49
