WWE Congratulates Mandy Rose & Tino Sabbatelli On Their Engagement
Mandy Rose has improved greatly in her years in WWE, because fans have seen her involved in various storylines, showcasing her talents. Rose’s biggest change came after she came to NXT 2,0, where she underwent a massive overhaul. The Toxic Attraction leader has been in a relationship with former...
Velveteen Dream Was Deemed A ‘Public Relations Nightmare’ Prior To WWE Release
Velveteen Dream had a solid run in NXT, where he became one of their top stars thanks to his impressive character work and in-ring skills. However, he was also a subject of controversy because of all the allegations made against him. Patrick Clark had a lot of stories about his...
Wardlow Wants To Bring AEW Back To Their ‘Day One Vibe’
Wardlow is definitely one of the more popular homegrown stars in AEW today. With him being the current TNT Champion and being on Dynamite regularly, it is likely he will be a World Champion one day. The AEW that fans see in 2022 is certainly different from the AEW that...
MJF’s Mother Chimes In About His Engagement
MJF is engaged to be married, and everyone had their own reaction. Now his own mother is speaking up, and it sounds like she prefers her future daughter-in-law over her son. Nina Friedman jumped on Twitter, where she posted a classic reaction to her son’s engagement. It sounds like she already has a plan in case things fall through before the wedding.
MJF Tells Life Coach To Die After Saying Engagement Killed His Character
MJF shocked the world when he revealed that he is engaged. That being said, MJF isn’t likely to change things. One fan tweeted out to say that MJF is, “Killing his character. Rather not see this side of him. Last time we saw compassion it was Sammy n longtime gf and that lasted….. Maybe he knocks boots with Jamie Hayter.”
