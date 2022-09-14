ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
mynbc5.com

Dry Saturday, turning wet on Sunday

Saturday will feature a modest warmup back into the 70s with partly sunny skies. By Sunday, overcast skies return with passing showers likely in the northern half of the area. Drier conditions prevail in southern Vermont. A stretch of unsettled weather looks to last through early next week, with daily...
Sun & clouds, more cool conditions Friday

Expect a mix of sun and clouds Friday after another chilly morning. Afternoon highs reach the mid 60s with a light breeze out of the north. Saturday will feature a modest warmup back into the 70s with partly sunny skies. By Sunday, overcast skies return with passing showers likely in...
