Over 20 businesses are representing Vermont at this year's The Big E fair
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Friday kicks off The Big E, a three-week long fair in West Springfield, Massachusetts. The six-state fair highlights each state in New England. This year, the Vermont building will have everything from clothing to metalworking, and of course, some of our state's great food. Over 20...
Despite rain, Pride Center VT's Annual Pride Parade and Festival brings out it's largest crowd yet
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Pride Center of Vermont made its presence known in Sunday's largest pride parade and festival event since the celebratory tradition began in 1983. “It’s fantastic because we outgrew Battery Park, it was too small to accommodate the level of celebration,” said Mike Bensel, executive director of Pride Center of Vermont.
150th Tunbridge World's Fair serves as backdrop for gubernatorial, lt. gubernatorial debates
TUNBRIDGE, Vt. — Attendees at the 150th Tunbridge World's Fair got more than just fair foods and midway games on Friday, as the event served as the backdrop to both a gubernatorial and lieutenant gubernatorial debate. Fairgoers had the chance to see incumbent Phil Scott face off against his...
Dry Saturday, turning wet on Sunday
Saturday will feature a modest warmup back into the 70s with partly sunny skies. By Sunday, overcast skies return with passing showers likely in the northern half of the area. Drier conditions prevail in southern Vermont. A stretch of unsettled weather looks to last through early next week, with daily...
Sun & clouds, more cool conditions Friday
Expect a mix of sun and clouds Friday after another chilly morning. Afternoon highs reach the mid 60s with a light breeze out of the north. Saturday will feature a modest warmup back into the 70s with partly sunny skies. By Sunday, overcast skies return with passing showers likely in...
Man cleared after being arrested in slashing attack on construction worker
TOWN OF ROCKINGHAM, Vt. — A man arrested on Wednesday in relation to a slashing attack on a construction worker has been cleared of all involvement by police. Vermont State Police said their investigation was able to conclusively determine that Ryan Avery, 45, was at another location during the attack.
