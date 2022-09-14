Read full article on original website
Related
Albany Herald
Driver in critical condition after Liberty Expressway accident
ALBANY — The driver of a Chevy Silverado is in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital Sunday listed in critical condition after he lost control of his vehicle on the Liberty Expressway Saturday. Albany Police Department officers responded to a serious motor vehicle accident at North Westover Boulevard and Nottingham Way...
Two people arrested outside a church in Washington County trying to fly drone strapped with contraband into prison
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man and a woman were arrested in Washington County on Sept. 11 for attempting to smuggle illegal items into a prison in Davisboro using a drone. Deputies saw a suspicious vehicle parked at a church on Highway 231 in Davisboro. While speaking with the two people inside the car, they noticed a drone hovering over their heads, carrying a large object.
Americus Police looking for suspect after shots fired into home, man injured
AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Americus Police Department is searching for a suspect after a man was shot when a bullet came through the window of his home during an altercation involving individuals on the street outside nearby. According to police, the incident happened on Sept. 1, 2022, at around 5:45 p.m., in the area […]
Albany police discover dirt bike 'chop shop,' make arrest
ALBANY — Albany Police Department officers found stolen dirt bikes and four-wheelers Monday while responding to the 1800 block of W. Broad Ave. after receiving a tip about a stolen dirt bike. Once officers arrived at the location, they discovered stolen dirt bikes and four-wheelers. Suspects Jacquarious Oliver and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Americus: Suspect wanted in attempted shooting on E. Forsyth Street
AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Americus Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted in connection to an attempted shooting that happened on E. Forsyth Street earlier this month. According to police, Jyquavious Malik Pitts, age 21, is wanted on charges of Aggravated Assault and Criminal Attempt at Armed Robbery in the Sept. 6, 2022, […]
WALB 10
‘His actions have left these children permanently maimed and disabled’: Man arrested in shooting of Colquitt Co. teens
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Two teenagers are recovering after they were shot over the weekend in Moultrie. And now, the suspected shooter is back behind bars after getting out of jail two days before the shooting, according to Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office. 32-year-old Andrew Jacob Murphy is facing attempted...
wgxa.tv
Police: Bystander hit by gunfire in his home during shootout in Americus
SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A teen is in custody and a second suspect is still wanted after a bystander was injured in his own home amid a shootout in Americus. According to the Americus Police Department, officers responded to Barbara Battle Way and Patterson Street on September 1 around 5:48 p.m.
allongeorgia.com
Atlanta Woman Convicted for Neglect and Exploitation of the Disabled and Elderly
Attorney General Chris Carr announced the successful conviction of Michelle Oliver on one count of operating an unlicensed personal care home, one count of willful deprivation of an elder person, seven counts of willful deprivation of a disabled adult, and 51 counts of financial exploitation of a disabled adult. A...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wfxl.com
Police investigating after man shot while driving down the road
A man is recovering following a shooting Sunday morning. Albany police responded to the 3300 block of Newton Road around 5:45 a.m. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the victim who suffered from a single gunshot wound in his left thigh. The victim told police that he was driving in the...
wfxl.com
Thomas County deputies investigating after Polaris Ranger reported stolen at Barwick home
The Thomas County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a Polaris Ranger was reported stolen. Deputies say that a 2021 Polaris Ranger was stolen from the front yard in the 4500 block of Coffee Road, in Barwick, on September 13, 2022. The owners tell deputies that this Ranger has after-market roof,...
Albany Herald
PHOTOS; Albany transit station taking shape on Oglethorpe Boulevard
The site of the coming Albany Transportation Center is teeming with activities as workers are busy on the exterior and interior as well as the bus shelter. The station, located at the site of the former Trailways building, is scheduled to be completed in January.
Albany officials dream big with bus station slated for opening in conjunction with MLK Jr. birthday
ALBANY — The wheels of the buses will be going ‘round and ‘round soon as they pass through a new Albany transportation center, with construction on schedule despite delays caused by what could perhaps best be described as “the summer of rain” in southwest Georgia.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
valdostatoday.com
Multiple people arrest for drug trafficking in Tifton
TIFTON – Four individuals from Tifton were arrested and charged after a two-month drug trafficking investigation. On Tuesday, August 30, 2022, the GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SWRDEO) and the Tift County Sheriff’s Office concluded a two-month drug trafficking investigation that resulted in the arrests of four people and the seizure of illegal drugs representing a combined value of $710,000.00. The following were arrested and charged:
Atlanta woman who ran unlicensed adult care center convicted of fraud, neglect
An Atlanta woman who ran an unlicensed adult care center and moved at least 10 of her patients to dirty, barren apartments more than three hours away has been sentenced to seven years in prison.
WALB 10
4 arrested in South Ga. drug trafficking investigation
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Four people were arrested following a two-month-long investigation into drug trafficking, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). Travarious Mike, 27, was charged with one count of trafficking fentanyl. Makylia Wilcox, 24, was charged with one count of trafficking fentanyl. Lamar Watson, 37, was charged...
WALB 10
Albany man concerned over high utility bills
WALB News 10's Madison Foglio chats one-on-one with U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock. University of Georgia to sell Lake Blackshear property.
Phoebe work on residential nursing center can move forward, Dougherty Superior Court judge rules
ALBANY – A Dougherty County Superior Court judge ruled on Friday that demolition of five buildings that was temporarily halted a week ago can proceed, clearing the way for work to resume on a residential nursing education center. Judge Victoria Darrisaw rejected the Albany-Dougherty Historic Preservation Commission’s challenge seeking...
wfxl.com
Albany police to give update in West Residence homicide
The Albany Police Department held a press conference Thursday morning to provide an update on the investigation into the death of 45-year-old Shannon Hammock. Hammock was found deceased in the 400 block of West Residence Avenue on August 13 around a.m. The Criminal Investigations Bureau, with the Albany Police Department,...
WALB 10
6 Albany heroes honored at AMA
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Saturday, six Albany heroes were honored at the Albany Museum of Art’s Hometown Black Heroes’ Day. The day was formed to recognize those brave men and women who fought for justice and change in the Good Life City. Many who attended the event...
Dougherty Grand Jury: If necessary, bring in National Guard to fight crime
ALBANY — The Dougherty County Grand Jury was presented with 101 indictments, and 100 were returned as true bills in July presentments. There was one no bill, and an additional 33 were filed by the District Attorney’s office for accusations.
Comments / 0