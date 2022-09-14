ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

Albany Herald

Driver in critical condition after Liberty Expressway accident

ALBANY — The driver of a Chevy Silverado is in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital Sunday listed in critical condition after he lost control of his vehicle on the Liberty Expressway Saturday. Albany Police Department officers responded to a serious motor vehicle accident at North Westover Boulevard and Nottingham Way...
ALBANY, GA
13WMAZ

Two people arrested outside a church in Washington County trying to fly drone strapped with contraband into prison

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man and a woman were arrested in Washington County on Sept. 11 for attempting to smuggle illegal items into a prison in Davisboro using a drone. Deputies saw a suspicious vehicle parked at a church on Highway 231 in Davisboro. While speaking with the two people inside the car, they noticed a drone hovering over their heads, carrying a large object.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
The Albany Herald

Albany police discover dirt bike 'chop shop,' make arrest

ALBANY — Albany Police Department officers found stolen dirt bikes and four-wheelers Monday while responding to the 1800 block of W. Broad Ave. after receiving a tip about a stolen dirt bike. Once officers arrived at the location, they discovered stolen dirt bikes and four-wheelers. Suspects Jacquarious Oliver and...
ALBANY, GA
Albany, GA
Albany, GA
WRBL News 3

Americus: Suspect wanted in attempted shooting on E. Forsyth Street

AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Americus Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted in connection to an attempted shooting that happened on E. Forsyth Street earlier this month. According to police, Jyquavious Malik Pitts, age 21, is wanted on charges of Aggravated Assault and Criminal Attempt at Armed Robbery in the Sept. 6, 2022, […]
AMERICUS, GA
wfxl.com

Police investigating after man shot while driving down the road

A man is recovering following a shooting Sunday morning. Albany police responded to the 3300 block of Newton Road around 5:45 a.m. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the victim who suffered from a single gunshot wound in his left thigh. The victim told police that he was driving in the...
ALBANY, GA
valdostatoday.com

Multiple people arrest for drug trafficking in Tifton

TIFTON – Four individuals from Tifton were arrested and charged after a two-month drug trafficking investigation. On Tuesday, August 30, 2022, the GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SWRDEO) and the Tift County Sheriff’s Office concluded a two-month drug trafficking investigation that resulted in the arrests of four people and the seizure of illegal drugs representing a combined value of $710,000.00. The following were arrested and charged:
TIFTON, GA
WALB 10

4 arrested in South Ga. drug trafficking investigation

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Four people were arrested following a two-month-long investigation into drug trafficking, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). Travarious Mike, 27, was charged with one count of trafficking fentanyl. Makylia Wilcox, 24, was charged with one count of trafficking fentanyl. Lamar Watson, 37, was charged...
wfxl.com

Albany police to give update in West Residence homicide

The Albany Police Department held a press conference Thursday morning to provide an update on the investigation into the death of 45-year-old Shannon Hammock. Hammock was found deceased in the 400 block of West Residence Avenue on August 13 around a.m. The Criminal Investigations Bureau, with the Albany Police Department,...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

6 Albany heroes honored at AMA

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Saturday, six Albany heroes were honored at the Albany Museum of Art’s Hometown Black Heroes’ Day. The day was formed to recognize those brave men and women who fought for justice and change in the Good Life City. Many who attended the event...
ALBANY, GA

