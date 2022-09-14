ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, ME

Z107.3

Ridiculous Questions Drivers Ask Toll Collectors on the Maine Turnpike

There are 90 million vehicle trips on the Maine Turnpike each year. Many of those people are from away. The Maine Turnpike Authority posted a great throwback post from 2000 where they told us some of the incredible and hilarious questions people ask the wonderful toll operators working the tolls on the turnpike. There are some real doozies.
addictedtovacation.com

10 Beautiful RV Parks In Maine That Are On The Ocean

Maine is an excellent place for RVing, with plenty of amenities and things to do. But are there any Maine RV parks on the ocean? Maine is a state located in the northeastern United States. It is bordered by the Atlantic Ocean to the east, the states of New Hampshire and Vermont to the west, and the Canadian province of Quebec to the north. Maine is the 12th smallest state in the US, with a total area of 35,387 square miles. Maine is known for its extensive coastline, picturesque mountains, and vibrant lobster fishing industry.
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

These Are the 10 Most Common Last Names in Maine

According to the US Census there are over 1.33 million Mainers. So out of all of us, who has the most popular surname? According to forebears.com it's a pretty simple one....Smith. In fact, there are 11,717 people named Smith in the Pine Tree State. See how your surname stacked up....
MAINE STATE
City
Rumford, ME
State
Maine State
City
Augusta, ME
City
Washington, ME
Local
Maine Government
State
Washington State
Augusta, ME
Government
Z107.3

A Hidden Gem Day Trip Found Deep in Downeast Maine

There's no shortage of incredible places to visit for outdoor enthusiasts in Maine. The state boasts an incredible circuit of hiking trails, easily-accessible rivers and streams, and a coastline that features rocks, beaches, and plenty of gorgeous sights to behold. Despite all of that, it can be easy for native Mainers (and certainly visitors) to stick to the places they've heard of the most. That leaves some of Maine's smallest villages and towns a near-secret. Many of those places are home to some of Vacationland's greatest hidden gems.
STONINGTON, ME
wabi.tv

Maine orchards prepare for ‘Apple Sunday’

Maine (WABI) - Sunday, September 18 is Maine Apple Sunday. It’s the 22nd year for the event. Maine Apple Sunday starts the peak of the apple harvest when summer apples are still available but the main crop is ready for its first pick. The apple picking season began in...
MAINE STATE
103.7 WCYY

Know Your Rights When You Enter a Sobriety Checkpoint on a Maine Road

Over the previous Labor Day weekend, many police departments throughout Maine conducted sobriety checkpoints. These are roadblocks that the police set up in an effort to keep the roads safe from those who may be driving while under the influence. For those drivers that have not been drinking, this can not only be an inconvenience but can also put them in an uncomfortable position.
MAINE STATE
I-95 FM

This Tiny Garden House in Belfast, Maine is my Fairytale Dream Home

I have always dreamt of living in a tiny house but this garden home on Airbnb in Belfast, Maine, has stolen my heart. The property is listed by Kate on Airbnb for $150/night but I would like to move in indefinitely. Resting on an acre of perennial flower gardens, the charming tiny home studio is only minutes from downtown Belfast while still being tucked into nature in quiet solitude.
BELFAST, ME
penbaypilot.com

Camden couple proposes fish ladder plan for Megunticook River, Montgomery Dam rehabilitation

CAMDEN — Tony and Sally Grassi, working with landscape architect Stephen Mohr and engineer Will Gartley, have produced a rehab plan for the Montgomery Dam that incorporates a fish ladder up the Camden Falls. They presented the plan Friday afternoon to a group of residents who care deeply about what the town does at the head of the harbor, where the Megunticoook River flows in the saltwater.
CAMDEN, ME
The Maine Writer

Wind Turbines in the Gulf of Maine

The Biden administration announced yesterday that they are setting the goal of deploying floating wind turbines in deep waters off both coasts of the United States. The targeted areas for the turbines are Oregon and California on the West coast and the Gulf of Maine on the East coast.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Hundreds participate in Walk to End Alzheimer's

YORK, Maine — There are 29,000 Mainers who are living with Alzheimer's or another dementia, and the Alzheimer's Association Maine Chapter wants to change that. This fall here will be 600 Walk to End Alzheimer's events in communities around the country, including six here in Maine. On Saturday, the...
YORK, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

LePage speaks at rally in Orrington

ORRINGTON, Maine — Republican candidate for governor Paul LePage spoke at a Unity Rally held at Calvary Chapel in Orrington Saturday morning. His speech followed a series of Republican candidates running for office at the state and local levels. "I will ask everybody here to find five people that...
ORRINGTON, ME
weatherboy.com

Dozens Report Shaking as USGS Registered New Earthquake in Maine

Dozens of people reported feeling shaking last night in central Maine; the USGS registered the seismic activity as a magnitude 2.3 earthquake which struck at 10:29 pm near the town of Greenwood Maine. Using the “Did you feel it?” reporting tool on the USGS website, more than 30 people reported they felt weak to light shaking from the quake.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland Bangor, ME
16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
Local news from Maine

 https://www.newscentermaine.com/

