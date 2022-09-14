Read full article on original website
Annual mass honoring first responders draws top Maine politicians
PORTLAND, Maine — More than a hundred people gathered for Sunday mass at the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland for the annual service dedicated to first responders. Since September 11, 2001, the mass was dedicated to EMS, fire crews, and law enforcement officials. The 22nd annual dedication comes at...
Ridiculous Questions Drivers Ask Toll Collectors on the Maine Turnpike
There are 90 million vehicle trips on the Maine Turnpike each year. Many of those people are from away. The Maine Turnpike Authority posted a great throwback post from 2000 where they told us some of the incredible and hilarious questions people ask the wonderful toll operators working the tolls on the turnpike. There are some real doozies.
addictedtovacation.com
10 Beautiful RV Parks In Maine That Are On The Ocean
Maine is an excellent place for RVing, with plenty of amenities and things to do. But are there any Maine RV parks on the ocean? Maine is a state located in the northeastern United States. It is bordered by the Atlantic Ocean to the east, the states of New Hampshire and Vermont to the west, and the Canadian province of Quebec to the north. Maine is the 12th smallest state in the US, with a total area of 35,387 square miles. Maine is known for its extensive coastline, picturesque mountains, and vibrant lobster fishing industry.
These Are the 10 Most Common Last Names in Maine
According to the US Census there are over 1.33 million Mainers. So out of all of us, who has the most popular surname? According to forebears.com it's a pretty simple one....Smith. In fact, there are 11,717 people named Smith in the Pine Tree State. See how your surname stacked up....
A Hidden Gem Day Trip Found Deep in Downeast Maine
There's no shortage of incredible places to visit for outdoor enthusiasts in Maine. The state boasts an incredible circuit of hiking trails, easily-accessible rivers and streams, and a coastline that features rocks, beaches, and plenty of gorgeous sights to behold. Despite all of that, it can be easy for native Mainers (and certainly visitors) to stick to the places they've heard of the most. That leaves some of Maine's smallest villages and towns a near-secret. Many of those places are home to some of Vacationland's greatest hidden gems.
wabi.tv
Maine orchards prepare for ‘Apple Sunday’
Maine (WABI) - Sunday, September 18 is Maine Apple Sunday. It’s the 22nd year for the event. Maine Apple Sunday starts the peak of the apple harvest when summer apples are still available but the main crop is ready for its first pick. The apple picking season began in...
Climate symposium in Portland aims to find solutions to climate change issues in Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — A climate symposium is being held Friday at the Holiday Inn By the Bay in Portland. One-hundred-fifty Maine leaders are expected to be there to find climate change solutions that are suitable for Maine. Island Institute is hosting the conference. "At the Island Institute, we recognize...
Red's Eats calls on Maine businesses to donate to lobstermen
WISCASSET, Maine — Jed Miller can be found selling lobsters out of his old red pickup truck on Main Street in Thomaston most weekdays. He told NEWS CENTER Maine business is booming later in the summer, and he normally has people calling ahead to buy lobsters from his truck.
WMTW
Reports of explosions in western Maine turn out to be an earthquake
GREENWOOD, Maine — Several people in western Maine called 911 Thursday night saying they thought there had been an explosion. It turns out it was actually a small earthquake. The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude 2.3 quake was centered in Greenwood at 10:29 p.m. at a depth of...
Know Your Rights When You Enter a Sobriety Checkpoint on a Maine Road
Over the previous Labor Day weekend, many police departments throughout Maine conducted sobriety checkpoints. These are roadblocks that the police set up in an effort to keep the roads safe from those who may be driving while under the influence. For those drivers that have not been drinking, this can not only be an inconvenience but can also put them in an uncomfortable position.
This Tiny Garden House in Belfast, Maine is my Fairytale Dream Home
I have always dreamt of living in a tiny house but this garden home on Airbnb in Belfast, Maine, has stolen my heart. The property is listed by Kate on Airbnb for $150/night but I would like to move in indefinitely. Resting on an acre of perennial flower gardens, the charming tiny home studio is only minutes from downtown Belfast while still being tucked into nature in quiet solitude.
Why Did This Popular Maine Ski Resort Change Its Name?
While the ski areas in Maine and New Hampshire in no way rival the ski resorts of the western United States, we do have some decent skiing here in New England. There is a reason why a slew of Olympians have come from our region. Of course, when it is...
penbaypilot.com
Camden couple proposes fish ladder plan for Megunticook River, Montgomery Dam rehabilitation
CAMDEN — Tony and Sally Grassi, working with landscape architect Stephen Mohr and engineer Will Gartley, have produced a rehab plan for the Montgomery Dam that incorporates a fish ladder up the Camden Falls. They presented the plan Friday afternoon to a group of residents who care deeply about what the town does at the head of the harbor, where the Megunticoook River flows in the saltwater.
The Highest Level of ‘Stress Inflation’ is in Aroostook County, Maine
We are all feeling higher levels of stress in our daily lives. The pandemic has been extremely hard and inflation is making everything so much more expensive. We’re paying more at the gas station to fill up, food costs have skyrocketed and electricity is off the charts. We’ll really feel the impact when heating costs factor in this winter.
Wind Turbines in the Gulf of Maine
The Biden administration announced yesterday that they are setting the goal of deploying floating wind turbines in deep waters off both coasts of the United States. The targeted areas for the turbines are Oregon and California on the West coast and the Gulf of Maine on the East coast.
Hundreds participate in Walk to End Alzheimer's
YORK, Maine — There are 29,000 Mainers who are living with Alzheimer's or another dementia, and the Alzheimer's Association Maine Chapter wants to change that. This fall here will be 600 Walk to End Alzheimer's events in communities around the country, including six here in Maine. On Saturday, the...
LePage speaks at rally in Orrington
ORRINGTON, Maine — Republican candidate for governor Paul LePage spoke at a Unity Rally held at Calvary Chapel in Orrington Saturday morning. His speech followed a series of Republican candidates running for office at the state and local levels. "I will ask everybody here to find five people that...
Govs. Mills & LePage Just Agreed to a Bunch of Debates. Do You Care?
I'm actually surprised the race for the Blaine House hasn't been more of a hot button issue for us Mainers. I sort of assumed it'd be like a mini 2020 election with all the mud-slinging and the bull crap and the endless campaigning. But so far, it's been relatively tame. Although, I assume it'll ramp up any second.
newscentermaine.com
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast. Updated Sunday September 18, 2022 at 6pm.
weatherboy.com
Dozens Report Shaking as USGS Registered New Earthquake in Maine
Dozens of people reported feeling shaking last night in central Maine; the USGS registered the seismic activity as a magnitude 2.3 earthquake which struck at 10:29 pm near the town of Greenwood Maine. Using the “Did you feel it?” reporting tool on the USGS website, more than 30 people reported they felt weak to light shaking from the quake.
