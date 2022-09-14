Read full article on original website
Related
BREAKING: Giannis Antetokounmpo's Brother Reportedly Signing With NBA Team
On Sunday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that Kostas Antetokounmpo is signing with the Chicago Bulls. He is the brother of Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.
New York Knicks Reportedly Signing Recent Toronto Raptors Player
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the New York Knicks are signing Svi Mykhailiuk. The four-year veteran has played for the Los Angeles Lakers, Detroit Pistons, Oklahoma City Thunder and Toronto Raptors over four seasons in the NBA.
Report: Celtics alum Isaiah Thomas working out with Los Angeles Lakers for 2022-23 roster spot
The Boston Celtics’ longtime rivals, the Los Angeles Lakers, are loading up on rotation players from what solid options still remain. And after having picked up on Boston point guard alumnus in Dennis Schroder, it seems that the Lakers could also bring on another. HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto recently reported...
New York Knicks Land De’Aaron Fox In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The New York Knicks made some strides this NBA offseason when it comes to upgrading the roster. Their biggest splash was signing Jalen Brunson away from the Dallas Mavericks in free agency to address their glaring need at the point guard spot. Brunson will fill a void they have seemingly...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sixers Big 3 of Joel Embiid, James Harden, Tyrese Maxey best in NBA2K
The Philadelphia 76ers have three of the more talented players in the league in the form of Joel Embiid, James Harden, and Tyrese Maxey. Those three players are going to be the engine that drives the Sixers on their title quest for the 2022-23 season. With NBA2K23 now officially released,...
Former Kentucky Star Who Played In The NBA Signs With New Team
Aaron Harrison, who played his college basketball for Kentucky and played in the NBA for the Charlotte Hornets and Dallas Mavericks, has signed with Cedevita Olimpija.
Celtics G League alum PJ Dozier inks one-year deal with Minnesota Timberwolves
Another alumnus of the Boston Celtics‘ backcourt got themselves signed to a new deal this week with word from ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski that guard PJ Dozier has been inked to a new deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves after recovering from a torn ACL. Dozier had previously played...
NBA 2K23 MyCareer Best Free Throw: Current and Next Gen
Here's a breakdown of the best free throws to use in NBA 2K23 MyCareer on Current and Next Gen.
RELATED PEOPLE
Charlotte Hornets Land Jakob Poeltl In Major Trade Scenario
Throughout history, humankind has recognized a time-honored tradition: complaining about the present. Ask anyone above the age of 50, and they’re likely to tell you the same: Things are not what they used to be. The NBA is a prime example. Of course, that’s true. Things change. Again, they...
Comments / 0