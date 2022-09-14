Read full article on original website
The Best Dressed Stars From the 2022 Emmy Awards
Tonight’s 2022 Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California celebrated the year’s best television shows and performances—but on the red carpet beforehand, the paparazzi were cheering on something a tad different: A-listers in their finest formalwear. Sticking to tradition, many stars in attendance adhered to the event’s signature glamorous feel tonight. The designer dresses were heavy on the sequins, shining brighter than a disco ball in Studio 54.
Kim Kardashian Stars in Balenciaga’s Fall Campaign
Kim Kardashian, who wore a packing-tape catsuit to Balenciaga’s fall 2022 fashion show in Paris, slipped into the finale look for the brand’s advertising campaign. She gives a backward glance in the clingy blue fishtail gown with built-in gloves as lightning forks flash above a bleak, icy landscape.More from WWDKim Kardashian's Paris Couture Week StyleFront Row at Jean Paul Gaultier by Olivier Rousteing Couture Fall 2022Balenciaga Couture Fall 2022 Berlin-based photographer Daniel Roché depicts Kardashian and the other campaign faces — Alexa Demie, Big Matthew, Khadim Sock, and Kim Yeon-koung — against a variety of backdrops, from balmy beaches to snowy forests. Balenciaga...
Zendaya Wore a Plunging Red Gown to Celebrate Her Historic Emmys Win
Zendaya is two for two when it comes to Emmys, picking up her second lead actress award at last night’s 74th annual show (and making history in the process). Also two for two? Her looks from the evening. The Euphoria star hit the red carpet first in a bold black Valentino ball gown, which she styled with a black ribbon headband and a voluminous hairstyle. Because this is Zendaya, the fashion didn’t stop there. The 26-year-old walked the red carpet again at HBO’s Emmys after-party in a second gown, also by Valentino.
Zendaya blossoms in gorgeous white dress with a custom lily accent as she puts on a bathroom fashion shoot
Zendaya blossomed in a gorgeous white gown with a custom floral accent in photos she shared on Sunday. The 26-year-old Emmy winner was styled in a stunning white frock with a sexy thigh-high slit and a lily shield as she posed against the wall of a white tiled bathroom in the snap, which was shared on social media.
A Look Back at Zendaya’s Best Fashion Moments
Zendaya, who turns 26 today, has become one of the biggest style stars to watch. The “Euphoria” actress has worked with fashion stylist Law Roach for a decade, together creating some of her most memorable fashion moments, including some major red carpet appearances in recent years. For the 2020 Emmy Awards — where Zendaya won the award for Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role in HBO’s “Euphoria” — the actress wore a Christopher John Rogers dress from fall 2020 dress with a plunging neckline, black puffy sleeves and a voluminous purple skirt. Roach uploaded images on Instagram, as...
Violet Affleck, 16, Is Taller Than Jennifer Lopez, As Pair Bond On Shopping Trip After Wedding: Photos
Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Violet Affleck, 16, showed off their bond during a shopping outing on Sept. 10. The singer and her new stepdaughter were photographed walking around Beverly Hills, CA, where they browsed stores and enjoyed lunch together. It appeared the teen, who towered over Jennifer in height, was the one behind the wheel of the car they arrived and left in in the popular location.
Pamela Anderson, 55, Goes Makeup Free In LA After Successful Broadway Run: Photos
Bow down to the queen! Pamela Anderson can’t help but steal the spotlight when she steps out and that is exactly what happened when the Baywatch icon got some retail therapy in on Friday, September 2. Taking over the streets of Venice, CA, the 55-year-old stunner rocked an all-white ensemble and blinged it out with a pair of Crocs x Balenciaga mules.
How Yellowjackets Star Sophie Thatcher Got Ready for Her First-Ever Emmy Awards
It may have been Sophie Thatcher’s first-ever Emmy Awards, but the actor’s presence on the red carpet felt essential, an eddy of idiosyncrasy in a glamorous river. Like her character in the dark and addictive Yellowjackets, Thatcher’s style comes with an edge, a blend of doe-eyed pretty and jagged punk that infuses every look, the juxtaposition making it stronger. Thatcher and her glam team met at her boyfriend’s house in Sherman Oaks, combining their distinct visions to create an equally distinctive look.
Maria Shriver looks unrecognizable while visiting new home in Santa Monica
Maria Shriver looked unrecognizable while out and about over the weekend. The former first lady of California was photographed in Santa Monica, Calif., sporting a new look while seemingly going makeup-free. In photos obtained by Page Six exclusively, the 66-year-old headed to her car after stopping by the construction site where she is building a new home. While Shriver seemed to be in great spirits, her face looked different than it has in recent years. The niece of the late President John F. Kennedy kept things casual in black leggings, a purple T-shirt and a pair of gray sneakers. Shriver used a claw clip to...
Oprah Stuns In A Sequin Brandon Maxwell Dress At The Toronto Film Festival
The icon is still out here slaying in these streets!
Hypebae
Kendall Jenner Stars in Jimmy Choo's FW22 Campaign
Kendall Jenner stars in the Fall/Winter 2022 campaign for Jimmy Choo, a continuation of the brand’s “TIME TO DARE” series. Photographed by Carlijn Jacobs, the campaign sees Jenner going full barbiecore, spotlighting Jimmy Choo’s must-have accessory for this season: the Varenne Avenue Quad handbag. FW22 also highlights the brand’s DREECE and BLAKE knee-high boots alongside the Diamond Light Maxi sneaker, showcasing Jimmy Choo’s most vibrant statement pieces.
Getting Steamy! Jennifer Aniston Teases Shower Time With Intimate Snap
Jennifer Aniston is getting a little cheeky on Instagram, gifting her millions of followers a steamy shower snap that teased her tanned back as shampoo ran down from her hair. Aniston captioned the photo, "Something’s coming 9.8.22." Fans couldn't get enough of the promotional teaser, with one writing, "Aww...
Jennifer Aniston, 53, Wears Nothing But Her LolaVie Shampoo As She Poses In The Shower
It’s easy for Jennifer Aniston to get our attention, especially when she’s sharing a revealing snap of herself! The Friends alum, 53, proved such is the case when she took to her Instagram on Sunday (September 4) to tease a new product from her hair care brand LolaVie. Posting a sassy snap of herself showering (in the nude, of course), Jennifer captioned it, “something’s coming 9.8.22”
PopSugar
Savage X Fenty Launched New Loungewear Just in Time For Cozy Season
Loungewear might not have a reputation for being sexy or figure flattering, but it appears that's all about to change — at least if Rihanna has anything to do with it. The multihyphenate's famed label Savage X Fenty is now expanding on its already impressive assortment of styles with a new selection of loungewear pieces that are as comfortable as they are inimitably cool.
Patrick Dempsey Explains His New White Hair And No, He Is Not Playing A Targaryen For HBO
Sorry House of the Dragon fans: Patrick Dempsey will not cameo as a long-lost Targaryen on HBO. Grey’s Anatomy fans who were in attendance at the D23 Expo Friday were probably surprised to see Dempsey with very white hair. When Deadline asked him on the red carpet if he’s planning a special HOTD cameo, he revealed the real reason behind his shocking, snowy ‘do. Dempsey is playing Piero Taruffi, the Italian race car driver who won the 1957 Mille Miglia, in Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari. The movie also stars Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Penélope Cruz. “I’m having a great time, I get...
Why Didn’t Zendaya & Tom Holland Go to the Emmys Together?
The biggest heist of this year's Emmy Awards? Tom Holland and Zendaya's decision to deny us their non-Spiderman red carpet debut as a couple. Don't worry — the happy couple is still seemingly very much together. Only days ago, Tom was photographed visiting Zendaya on the set of Dune 2 in Budapest. But Tom's absence from the red carpet was notable given the doubly historic nature of Zendaya's win for lead actress in a drama series.
