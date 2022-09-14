Read full article on original website
Related
Ice cream recall: 14 different flavors recalled over Listeria contamination
We’ve seen several ice cream recalls this year due to contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, a dangerous bacteria that can lead to severe illness in some people. Kingdom Creamery of Vermont is the newest addition to the list of ice cream recalls following potential contamination with Listeria. Kingdom Creamery of...
New Lobster Drive-Through Restaurant Now Open
A new lobster restaurant is now serving customers.David Todd McCarty/Unsplash. The quest for seafood in the Valley often leads to extravagant and high-priced restaurants. To sushi restaurants where guests pick blindly at a menu and hope for the best. To fast food joints where patties of what once was supposedly fish have been chopped, processed, and fried to an unhealthy perfection. But what happens when you’re craving something more? When you want to skip the overpriced restaurants with menus presented in leather-bound booklets? When you want something tasty, and you know exactly what it is when it arrives, and you can even point out where on a map it originated from? For that, you can visit a drive-through that is now open and ready to serve.
My wife and I took a 35-hour train ride from Los Angeles to Seattle. These were the 5 best and 5 worst parts of the trip.
We rode Amtrak's Coast Starlight for 70+ hours in four days in coach. Sleeping was hard and the cafe car was OK, but the observation car was great.
Clip Shows Startling Moment Shark Jumps Into Boat, Crashing Into Fishermen
The two men managed to get away from the thrashing shark after it landed on the deck of the boat.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 best cities to live in Florida
As we all know, Florida is one of the best places to live in the United States because of its beautiful beaches, warm and sunny climate, natural beauty, many tourist attractions, and no state income tax.
Billboards warn Californians not to move to Texas with grim message: ‘The Texas miracle died in Uvalde’
Macabre billboards referencing the Uvalde school shooting have appeared in Californian cities warning residents against moving to Texas.“The Texas miracle died in Uvalde. Don’t move to Texas,” billboards in Los Angeles and San Francisco state.A hooded figure appears alongside the grim warning, with a crossed-out “Don’t mess with Texas” slogan.It’s not known who erected the billboards, which have stirred controversy that the deaths of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in May was being used for political purposes. “This is an opportunistic use of a tragedy,” Travis County Republican Party chair Matt Mackowiak told Fox7.SFGate.com reports that the billboards have...
Was It Legal for the Driver Who Crashed on the Maine Turnpike to Have Dogs in the Back of His Pickup?
A horrific accident on the Maine Turnpike on Wednesday resulted in one man being taken to the hospital and one of 10 dogs killed. That accident has led to a lot of people speculating on social media as to the law on transporting dogs in an open truck bed. According...
New England has 5 of the best small towns in the U.S. for fall foliage, according to TripsToDiscover.com
It doesn’t get much more charming than exploring a small town during the fall season and New England has five of the best in the nation, according to TripsToDiscover.com. The website published a list of 15 best small towns in the U.S. for fall foliage and included Camden, Maine; Kent, Conn.; Stockbridge, Mass.; Stowe, Vt.; and Sugar Hill, N.H.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Acadia National Park Tourist Swept Away Off Rocky Ledge While Watching Waves
A terrifying situation occurred over the weekend for an Acadia National Park tourist who was watching waves from a rocky ledge during high tide when she was pulling into the water. The State reports that the 20-year-old was hundreds of yards away from the popular Maine rocky inlet, Thunder Hole,...
A Mountain in Maine is Turning on the Chairlifts in October for the Ultimate Leaf Peeping Experience
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. As the temperatures cool off, people come from far and wide in the fall to check out another one of Maine's natural gifts, the trees. While it may sound mundane and boring to some, others find the bouquet of colors to be worth a day trip. Some people peep the leaves from their car, some go for a hike through the woods. But if you're all about efficiency when doing your leaf peeping, the Camden Snow Bowl may be the best of all worlds this October.
This is the Only Thing Stopping You From Owning A Kangaroo in Maine
Who wouldn't want some totally bizarre, weird pet?. If memory serves me correctly, I feel like my mom told me once that my uncle owned a monkey when he was younger. Considering it was the late 40's/early 50's I suppose anything is possible. I also remember my dad telling me he tried unsuccessfully to convince his parents he should get a skunk with it's stink sack removed.
Are Bed Bath and Beyond Stores Closing in New Hampshire and Maine?
The first 56 Bed Bath & Beyond locations to close as part of the chain's strategy to improve its financial footing was announced on Thursday. The retailer announced at the end of August that it had started a "back-to-basics philosophy" that focuses on better serving their customers, driving growth, and delivering business returns. Part of that strategy is the closure of 150 “lower producing” Bed Bath & Beyond stores.
102.9 WBLM
Portland, ME
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
102.9 WBLM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0