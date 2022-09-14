Read full article on original website
Bill Murray dined at a local seafood restaurant over the weekend
The "Caddyshack" actor posed for photos with the staff and even signed a golf ball. Actor Bill Murray enjoyed dinner at a Massachusetts seafood restaurant over the weekend, posing for photos with staff and fans. The “Caddyshack” actor was on the South Coast this weekend for the U.S. Senior Amateur...
Here Kitty Kitty! Huge Cat Seen Walking Through Upstate New York Cemetery
Here kitty kitty. This huge cat was seen walking through a cemetery in Upstate New York. But what is it?. Rebecca Klimek came across what she believed was a bobcat in Tupper Lake while heading to the cemetery with her mom Paula Churco Hoffay and sister Heather Hansen. "We stopped to look for my beloved grandparents' graves. We rounded a corner and this absolutely beautiful bobcat was right in the middle of the cemetery Road."
The Best Small Town in New York for a Weekend Getaway
New York is filled with so many charming towns and cities. With so many great places to choose from, making a decision on where to go can be hard. However, if you're searching for an old-fashioned small town vibe complete with friendly people and plenty to see and do, look no further than the town of Beacon.
A New England casino was just named the best casino outside of Las Vegas
Also, another regional casino was named the best casino hotel. Two casinos in Connecticut are good bets for top-notch gaming and accommodations, according to USA Today readers. The publication named Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket the best casino outside of Las Vegas and nearby Mohegan Sun in Uncasville the best...
'Confess, Fletch' lets Jon Hamm show off his lighter side without Chase-ing the past
In "Confess, Fletch," Jon Hamm brings a refreshed version of the smart-alecky character Chevy Chase played in the 1980s to the screen with breezy charm.
20 Questions On Deadline Podcast – Marcia Gay Harden: How Covid Led To Playing Italian In ‘Confess, Fletch’, ‘So Help Me Todd’ & Her Clint Eastwood Crush
This week’s 20 Questions On Deadline guest is Marcia Gay Harden. In a chat covering her love for celebrity psychotherapist Esther Perel, Oprah and Clint Eastwood, Harden delves into her regrets and delights, and with touching honesty reveals an all-too-common lifelong struggle with feelings of shame. She also picks the actress who would play her in the biopic of her life, what TV show she would take into her nuclear bunker and how she bit a hole in her tongue the first time she met Eastwood. Recently Emmy-nominated for her guest role on limited series The Morning Show, Harden’s storied career has seen...
