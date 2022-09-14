Read full article on original website
Football: Clear Fork tames Tigers
BELLVILLE — Not finishing drives haunted Galion on Friday night as the Tigers fell to Clear Fork in Conference play. The Colts picked up the home win over the Tigers, 36-10. “We did some good things offensively, but if you don’t finish drives against good teams you lose momentum,” explained Galion head coach Matt Dick.
Galion Inquirer
World’s Fair, Music Fest, Arts Fest and Oktoberfest ignites Mansfield’s Fab Four & More Weekend
MANSFIELD– A festival-filled weekend where family fun, fine craft beer, a juried arts festival and rock music combine to offer Mansfield Visitors a rockin’ time this September. The action starts off on Wednesday with the oldest street fair in Bellville, Ohio and rounds out with Mansfield Arts Festival, Phoenix Oktoberfest and Snow Trails Music Festival.
