Elon, NC

travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Winston Salem

Winston-Salem in North Carolina has a rich and unique history that spans nearly three centuries. This history has created an eclectic city that values art and beauty and works to preserve it in the face of modernity. So don’t be surprised to find a good range of things to do in Winston Salem.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

County-wide feeding initiative in 3 Triad counties

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Bold 2 B U Community held its second annual county-wide feeding initiative on Saturday afternoon. Based in High Point, the organization provides grocery services and personal hygiene products to senior citizens, college students and special needs families. The group set up 12 locations in three counties, Guilford, Davidson and Rockingham, […]
HIGH POINT, NC
WFMY NEWS2

2 men hospitalized following shooting in Elon

ELON, N.C. — Two men have been taken to the hospital after one was shot in the face and the other was shot in the chest in Elon. Elon police said the shooting happened this past Saturday at around 8 p.m. on East Haggard Avenue. Police found the two...
ELON, NC
City
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
Education
Elon, NC
Education
City
Elon, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro man helps blind couple get marriage license

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Guilford County couple is one step closer to marriage after a local realtor helped the two get their marriage license Tuesday. Greensboro realtor Howard Goldberg developed a relationship with Alisia Townsend and Terry Evans over the years. Goldberg has helped the couple, who are both blind, with various errands, but on Tuesday, they asked for his help to get their marriage license at the Guilford County Register of Deeds.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Missing Greensboro woman found safe, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A silver alert that was issued for a 72-year-old woman has been cancelled. Police said a woman who went missing Saturday was found safe. They described her as 5 feet 1 inch tall, with blue eyes and wearing glasses. If you have any information about their...
GREENSBORO, NC
#Elon University#Laptop#Security Camera#Student Union#Linus College#The Student Union Board#Sub
WBTV

Thomas and Friends coming to NC Transportation Museum in Spencer

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - From The NC Transportation Museum: Peep! Peep! Thomas the Tank Engine is coming to town for a limited time and will be hosting events at the N.C. Transportation Museum on September 23-25 and September 30-October 2, 2022. Tickets are now available!. Day Out With Thomas™ is...
SPENCER, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Elon professor, dance majors perform at National Dance Day GSO

Performing arts professor Jiwon Ha dances alongside freshmen and sophomore BFA dance majors at National Dance Day GSO in LeBauer Park Sept. 17. Performing arts professor Jiwon Ha danced alongside some Elon University BFA majors in downtown Greensboro for the annual National Dance Day GSO celebration in LeBauer Park. The...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Chromebook giveaway for kids without digital access in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Chromebook giveaway took place in Winston-Salem on Saturday for children who lack digital access. The giveaway took place at the Forsyth County Central Library and was made possible by DigitalTech Connect, a partnership between Forsyth County Digital Equity and WinstonNet. AT&T donated the 20 Chromebooks that were given to families […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
cbs17

1 wounded in Saturday morning shooting at Durham mini mart

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say they are investigating a shooting Saturday morning at the M&M Mini Mart on Angier Avenue. Shortly after 8:20 a.m., police say they responded to a shooting call and found that someone had been shot. The victim was taken to the hospital for...
DURHAM, NC
FOX8 News

Low bonds in Greensboro cause frustration

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — There are calls to beef up bonds in Guilford County after heated town halls and a recent string of violent acts from repeat criminals. Some members of law enforcement are concerned offenders are bailing out of jail on a low bond or written promise only to get booked a short […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC

