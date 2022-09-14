Read full article on original website
Related
‘Armed suspects’ near University of North Carolina at Greensboro campus, University calls to evacuate area
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — UNCG called for students to evacuate the area around the 900 block of Glenwood Avenue after a report of “armed suspects” in the area, according to a UNCG Spartan Alert. The first alert came in at 4:19 p.m. and stated the following: “Armed suspects at *** Glenwood Ave off campus just […]
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Winston Salem
Winston-Salem in North Carolina has a rich and unique history that spans nearly three centuries. This history has created an eclectic city that values art and beauty and works to preserve it in the face of modernity. So don’t be surprised to find a good range of things to do in Winston Salem.
County-wide feeding initiative in 3 Triad counties
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Bold 2 B U Community held its second annual county-wide feeding initiative on Saturday afternoon. Based in High Point, the organization provides grocery services and personal hygiene products to senior citizens, college students and special needs families. The group set up 12 locations in three counties, Guilford, Davidson and Rockingham, […]
2 men hospitalized following shooting in Elon
ELON, N.C. — Two men have been taken to the hospital after one was shot in the face and the other was shot in the chest in Elon. Elon police said the shooting happened this past Saturday at around 8 p.m. on East Haggard Avenue. Police found the two...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Carolina teacher injured in assault by high schooler, principal says
A student of Green Hope High School physically assaulted a teacher on campus last week, prompting a statement to all parents of the school from Principal Alison Cleveland.
Greensboro man helps blind couple get marriage license
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Guilford County couple is one step closer to marriage after a local realtor helped the two get their marriage license Tuesday. Greensboro realtor Howard Goldberg developed a relationship with Alisia Townsend and Terry Evans over the years. Goldberg has helped the couple, who are both blind, with various errands, but on Tuesday, they asked for his help to get their marriage license at the Guilford County Register of Deeds.
Missing Greensboro woman found safe, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A silver alert that was issued for a 72-year-old woman has been cancelled. Police said a woman who went missing Saturday was found safe. They described her as 5 feet 1 inch tall, with blue eyes and wearing glasses. If you have any information about their...
Man dead, woman in ER after NC shooting, victims found at Food Lion parking lot
TV crews responded to the Food Lion and spotted several EMS responders as well as law enforcement officers at the scene.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBTV
Thomas and Friends coming to NC Transportation Museum in Spencer
SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - From The NC Transportation Museum: Peep! Peep! Thomas the Tank Engine is coming to town for a limited time and will be hosting events at the N.C. Transportation Museum on September 23-25 and September 30-October 2, 2022. Tickets are now available!. Day Out With Thomas™ is...
Protester alleges that NC sheriff made arrest for political reasons in new lawsuit
The arrest followed a racial justice protest after the killing of George Floyd in 2020.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon professor, dance majors perform at National Dance Day GSO
Performing arts professor Jiwon Ha dances alongside freshmen and sophomore BFA dance majors at National Dance Day GSO in LeBauer Park Sept. 17. Performing arts professor Jiwon Ha danced alongside some Elon University BFA majors in downtown Greensboro for the annual National Dance Day GSO celebration in LeBauer Park. The...
cbs17
1 dead in shooting early Sunday morning at Durham bar, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say one person is dead after a shooting Sunday morning at a bar off of Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd. Police say they were called to El Rey Bar & Lounge at 1:58 a.m. to find a man who had been shot. He was pronounced...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chromebook giveaway for kids without digital access in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Chromebook giveaway took place in Winston-Salem on Saturday for children who lack digital access. The giveaway took place at the Forsyth County Central Library and was made possible by DigitalTech Connect, a partnership between Forsyth County Digital Equity and WinstonNet. AT&T donated the 20 Chromebooks that were given to families […]
Students, parents involved in middle school bus fight: officials
The incident happened on a Piedmont Open IB Middle School bus (bus 402).
cbs17
1 wounded in Saturday morning shooting at Durham mini mart
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say they are investigating a shooting Saturday morning at the M&M Mini Mart on Angier Avenue. Shortly after 8:20 a.m., police say they responded to a shooting call and found that someone had been shot. The victim was taken to the hospital for...
Low bonds in Greensboro cause frustration
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — There are calls to beef up bonds in Guilford County after heated town halls and a recent string of violent acts from repeat criminals. Some members of law enforcement are concerned offenders are bailing out of jail on a low bond or written promise only to get booked a short […]
WXII 12
37 Winston-Salem Police Department officers and staff promoted at ceremony
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police Department celebrated the promotions of dozens of officers and staff Friday. Winston-Salem police Chief Catrina Thompson recognized 27 police officers and 10 staff who were promoted in a ceremony held at Truist Stadium Friday. “The one thing that all of our police officers...
'Zero-tolerance' policy against violence issued in Alamance-Burlington Schools
BURLINGTON, N.C. — This school year, there have been three separate threats of school violence in the Alamance-Burlington School System. This prompted the district to take to social media, sharing that they will not stand for threats of violence. Superintendent, Dr. Dain Butler is new to the district this...
cbs17
Female, male under 20 found dead by men on ATVs in Orange County, officials say
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An investigation is underway after two young people were found dead in Orange County Sunday afternoon, officials said. The bodies were found just before 3 p.m. by two men who were riding ATVs while checking trail cameras, according to a news release from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
Statesville Record & Landmark
'Disappear the women closest to you': Threat to judge means former Greensboro coach will serve extra time
GREENSBORO — A former Northern Guilford High School basketball coach and Greensboro businessman will serve an extra year and three months in prison after pleading guilty to mailing a threatening letter to a judge while behind bars, federal officials said this week. Stan Kowalewski was previously convicted on 22...
Comments / 2