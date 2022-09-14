Read full article on original website
Bella Hadid Does a TikTok Fashion Challenge and Proves She Can Make Anything Look Good
Normally, we’d all take style advice from Bella Hadid in the blink of an eye. So, heads up: You may want to think twice about following her lead in what to wear to your first day back at school. On Thursday, the 25-year-old model joined the photographer Tyrell Hampton in giving the TikTok user Morgan Presley’s back-to-school dressing prompt a go. At the start, Hadid is dressed in a white tank top, enormous black basketball shorts, and white socks. She then proceeds to join the many who’ve followed Presley’s instructions and turn them on their head. When the narration calls for her and Hampton to try on an “appropriate” pair of shorts, Hadid does just that—though without taking off the extremely sizable ones she already has on.
Emma Watson Makes a Rare Appearance in a Lace Alexander McQueen Gown
It’s been somewhat fascinating to witness what the stars of the Harry Potter franchise have gotten up to since starring in its eight blockbuster films. Daniel Radcliffe has spoken openly about how the fame that came with it driving him to alcoholism and taken on eccentric roles such as Weird Al Yankovic and a farting corpse. Rupert Grint has purchased an ice cream truck and landed roles in TV series such as Servant. And as for Emma Watson? The 32-year-old actor forever associated with Hermione Granger has studied at Brown, starred in films like Little Women—and, perhaps most surprising of all, joined the board of directors at Kering, the mega luxury conglomerate that owns fashion heavyweights such as Gucci, Balenciaga, Saint Laurent, and Alexander McQueen.
Harry Styles May Just Be the Perfect Celebrity Spokesperson for BeReal
Those who are on BeReal (and there are many, enough to make it the No. 1 free app in the US and No. 2 in Canada and the UK), know that the notification demanding users that it’s “Time to BeReal” once a day, seems to always come at the most inopportune times. For days in a row it will pop up in the afternoon, prompting a user to take another photo of their laptop, forced to shield any work content open at that moment that may not be fit for the eyes of their dozen or so followers. Or, it comes when you’re laying on the couch at night, embarrassingly rewatching the previous season of RHONY because you just need to unwind a little. So, when the notification comes and you’re actually doing something interesting—say, at a Harry Styles concert—it’s cause for celebration.
Dior Is Heading to Egypt, Sonia Rykiel Pops Up in New York, Dan Levy Talks His Eyewear Brand
WALK LIKE AN EGYPTIAN: Globetrotting designer Kim Jones is bringing his next Dior men’s show to Egypt. The men’s pre-fall collection is scheduled to be unveiled on Dec. 3 against the backdrop of the pyramids of Giza near Cairo, the brand said in a statement provided exclusively to WWD. “Designed by Kim Jones, the celestial collection celebrates a lifelong passion for travel,” it added.
The Best Black Leather Jackets
A black leather jacket is one of the most versatile items of clothing you can own. It’s the perfect level of warmth for slightly chilly fall weather; it can take you from day to night with ease; and it plays equally well with knitwear, a simple white T-shirt and jeans, or a slip dress. Depending on the cut and detailing, it can read sophisticated chic or retro punk—and when lined with (faux) shearling, it can get you through a few months of winter, too. This season’s standout takes on the timeless style range from ’90s minimalist to cropped and contemporary—all in luxe materials, from soft calfskin to sturdy vegan leather. Shop all of our picks below.
Industry Star Marisa Abela Takes Control
Yasmin Kara-Hanani, the young, bold investment banker on the BBC Two series Industry, recently tried to level with her manager. “We’re all cunts, aren’t we? So let’s just lean into it, yeah?”. It’s a stunning line, delivered with delicious confidence by Marisa Abela, the 25-year-old who plays...
Photographer Shaniqwa Jarvis Sleeps to Dream
Shaniqwa Jarvis has spent the past two decades traveling across the globe with her camera, shooting everything from Nike and Supreme campaigns to subjects such as Serena Williams and former U.S. President Barack Obama. Throughout those years, she’s kept an eye out for moments that could capture something that’s been on her mind since she was just out of elementary school. The New York-born photographer has long been fascinated with dreams—to the point where she’s even learned how to control hers—and what they mean.
Jennifer Lawrence is Feuding with a Real Housewife
Jennifer Lawrence received an invitation to join the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but despite being a known Bravo superfan, this is one request she will likely turn down. RHOBH star Erika Jayne welcomed Lawrence to “come on down and mix it up with the cast,” but given the circumstances, it seems a bit more like a threat than a friendly invite.
Van Cleef & Arpels Comes Full Circle With Its Perlée Collection
A piece of fine jewelry or classic investment timepiece is never just an accessory—there’s always a rich story behind it. In W’s new series Rock Stars, we delve into what makes past, present, and future heirlooms so unique. In early June, shortly after the Cannes Film Festival...
