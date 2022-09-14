Read full article on original website
Judge orders West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James to give deposition in Sunset Lounge lawsuit
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A judge has ordered Mayor Keith James to give a deposition in the lawsuit filed by Vita Lounge, LLC over its disqualification to run the Sunset Lounge, saying the company is entitled to discover what role James played in pushing them out. As Vita...
A special sweet sixteen in Jensen Beach held in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month
JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. According to St. Jude’s hospital, 43 kids in the U.S. are diagnosed with a form of cancer every day. One of those kids from Martin County is still making a difference long after losing her own cancer battle. A sweet sixteen will be held in her honor in Jensen Beach. Her mother said she wanted to help other kids with cancer and their families.
FAU announces $20 million Holocaust and Jewish studies center
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Florida Atlantic University leaders symbolically broke ground on a new building that will be on their Boca Raton campus. The building's purpose is to be a center for Holocaust and Jewish studies, as well as human rights education. The $20 million building will be called...
Unsettled weather patterns this weekend in the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast
There will be unsettled weather patterns this weekend, according to WPBF 25 News meteorologists. Inland showers and thunderstorms will be developing across the highways and then tracking toward the north and east Saturday. Weather | Radar | Hurricanes | Traffic | uLocal | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram. Heavy rains...
Belle Glade stabbing results in a death
BELLE GLADE, Fla. — Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division are investigating a stabbing that led to a death on Friday. At around 7:15 p.m., deputies responded to a stabbing at the 1200 block of NW 16th Street in Belle Glade. The Palm Beach County Sherriff's Office reports, that...
Gas leak in Jensen Beach causes restaurant evacuation, road shutdown
JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — Video above: A look at your latest forecast. Update: As of 4:43 p.m. the gas leak has been fixed. Martin County officials said that a construction worker hit a gas line in Jensen Beach around 1 p.m. Saturday. Martin County Fire Rescue said it happened...
8-year-old boy reported missing from West Palm Beach found safe
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video above: Previous coverage. An 8-year-old boy reported missing from West Palm Beach Friday has been found safe. Justin Morales was last seen near his home in the 4000 Block of Eastview Avenue. He was wearing a white shirt, khaki shorts, and black and white sneakers.
New West Palm Beach campus opens for people experiencing homelessness, in need of mental health support
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — In a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday,The Lord’s Place debuted its latest campus to help those who need it most get back on their feet. The Lord's Place is a Palm Beach County-based nonprofit organization. The new building, known as “C Place,” is located in West Palm Beach on half an acre and is large enough to house 25 people.
Football Friday: Week 4 highlights, scores from high school football in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast
Fort Pierce Central-0 vs. Centennial-10 PPD. Until Monday. King’s Academy-7 vs. Glades Day-0 PPD. Until Saturday.
Mortgage rates at highest level since 2008
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Experts say it might be another year before mortgage rates start to go back down. Right now, they are at an average of 6.02%, their highest level since the catastrophic housing market crisis of 2008. Mortgage rates have been rising since the federal reserve...
