ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WPBF News 25

A special sweet sixteen in Jensen Beach held in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. According to St. Jude’s hospital, 43 kids in the U.S. are diagnosed with a form of cancer every day. One of those kids from Martin County is still making a difference long after losing her own cancer battle. A sweet sixteen will be held in her honor in Jensen Beach. Her mother said she wanted to help other kids with cancer and their families.
JENSEN BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

FAU announces $20 million Holocaust and Jewish studies center

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Florida Atlantic University leaders symbolically broke ground on a new building that will be on their Boca Raton campus. The building's purpose is to be a center for Holocaust and Jewish studies, as well as human rights education. The $20 million building will be called...
BOCA RATON, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
West Palm Beach, FL
City
Miami, FL
State
Virginia State
State
Maryland State
State
Oregon State
State
Oklahoma State
WPBF News 25

Belle Glade stabbing results in a death

BELLE GLADE, Fla. — Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division are investigating a stabbing that led to a death on Friday. At around 7:15 p.m., deputies responded to a stabbing at the 1200 block of NW 16th Street in Belle Glade. The Palm Beach County Sherriff's Office reports, that...
BELLE GLADE, FL
WPBF News 25

8-year-old boy reported missing from West Palm Beach found safe

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video above: Previous coverage. An 8-year-old boy reported missing from West Palm Beach Friday has been found safe. Justin Morales was last seen near his home in the 4000 Block of Eastview Avenue. He was wearing a white shirt, khaki shorts, and black and white sneakers.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

New West Palm Beach campus opens for people experiencing homelessness, in need of mental health support

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — In a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday,The Lord’s Place debuted its latest campus to help those who need it most get back on their feet. The Lord's Place is a Palm Beach County-based nonprofit organization. The new building, known as “C Place,” is located in West Palm Beach on half an acre and is large enough to house 25 people.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Ortiz
WPBF News 25

Mortgage rates at highest level since 2008

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Experts say it might be another year before mortgage rates start to go back down. Right now, they are at an average of 6.02%, their highest level since the catastrophic housing market crisis of 2008. Mortgage rates have been rising since the federal reserve...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy