The Massive GTA 6 Leak Has Fans Losing Their Minds
To say that fans have been waiting a long time for "Grand Theft Auto 6" would be an understatement. Although "GTA 5" continues to rake in sales and "GTA Online" has been a smash success thanks to numerous content updates, longtime fans of Rockstar Games' beloved crime series have been keeping their eyes out for something new for years now. Every couple of months, it seems like "GTA" fans have been reaching for any signs of a new game, coming up with different theories about what the new game could entail. Now, thanks to a massive leak of footage from the nest game in the series, it's clear that "Grand Theft Auto 6" is closer than ever before.
The GTA 6 Leak Shows A Significant Change To The Inventory System
Whether you're stealing a car or evading the police in a high-speed chase, "Grand Theft Auto" offers a variety of activities for players to enjoy in the criminal underworld. After years of waiting for information on the next game to drop, fans of the franchise are losing their minds over a massive leak that gives us a glimpse of what to expect from "Grand Theft Auto 6," confirming rumors of the first playable female protagonist in the series' history. Originating from a post on GTA forums, the leak includes more than 90 videos uploaded by a user named teapotuberhacker, who seemingly has a record of taking part in data leaks. Along with introducing mechanics that will allow more interaction with NPCs, the game will be making adjustments to its inventory system as well.
The Only 2 Near-Perfect PS4 Games, According To Metacritic
The PlayStation 4 has established itself as one of Sony's most successful consoles. The company has sold over 117 million PS4 units worldwide, overtaking the original PlayStation, the PS3, and the PSP. It's difficult to quantify why the PS4 performed as well as it did, but one thing that's true of every console is that it's only as good as it's games — and the PS4 has some great ones. It offered exclusive titles like "God of War," "Horizon: Zero Dawn," and "Uncharted 4," which could only be played on the Sony platform at the time of their release. The PS4 also boasts a wide variety of third-party entries. Some of these games were incredibly well-received and got high marks from reviewers.
Pokimane Breaks Down Her VTuber Controversy
When it comes to streaming, there are few figures as popular as Imane Anys, better known as Pokimane. Despite her popularity, the YouTuber is no stranger to controversy. Pokimane received her first and only ban from Twitch when she was still on the platform earlier this year, effectively creating a new meta where popular streamers are temporarily banned for DMCA violations only to come back to a massive amount of hype and viewers. Some thought the incident unwittingly influenced Twitch to keep other streamers on a tighter leash when it comes to DMCA-related issues. An even more bizarre controversy involving Pokimane came earlier, in 2020, when she temporarily transitioned to being a Vtuber in which she no longer appeared physically on screen and was instead represented by a digital avatar.
The Real Reason Why Activision Just Banned A Half Million Warzone Players
The air around "Call of Duty" has been tumultuous lately to say the least. Microsoft's announcement that the company would be purchasing Activision Blizzard not only had the internet going wild, but it also seems to have PlayStation concerned for the future of "Call of Duty". While Sony worries about...
The Zelda-Like PS1 Game You Probably Never Played
"The Legend of Zelda" has long been a staple franchise for Nintendo. It dates back to the NES in the 80s, and it's been incredibly popular ever since. However, it's firmly stayed on Nintendo consoles, and considering it's one of the company's biggest IPs, it's easy to see why. However, for anyone without a Nintendo console, playing the games just isn't an option.
The Original Xbox Prototype Had A Very Literal Design
While the Xbox has gone through some stunning transformations since its creation, its naming conventions have not been as straightforward as its competitors. The PlayStation uses a simple numbering system that makes it obvious which machine is the latest iteration, while Nintendo has presented some descriptive and intuitive product names: DS is short for "Dual Screen" (per Nintendo) and the Switch got its name because it can "switch" between a handheld and home console (via Nintendo Everything).
The Assassin's Creed Storyline Is Changing Forever
Ubisoft revealed that "Assassin's Creed" is shifting to a new era starting with the "Assassin's Creed" "Infinity" hub and "Codename Red." It's unclear how this game, which will release after "Assassin's Creed Mirage," will differ from the series' latest RPGs, but it's supposed to set a new tone that's more beginner-friendly to newcomers.
The Real Reason Assassin's Creed Mirage Was Briefly For Adults Only
Ubisoft's upcoming "Assassin's Creed Mirage" has already excited some gamers. The title promises a return to the series' gameplay roots, shifting away from RPG elements present in recent "Assassin's Creed" entries like "Odyssey" and "Valhalla." As if that wasn't enough to stoke fans' fires, the protagonist of "Assassin's Creed Mirage" is exactly who fans suspected: Basim from "Assassin's Creed Valhalla." Players will follow Basim on his adventures through the vibrant setting of ninth-century Baghdad, some 20 years before the events of "Valhalla."
Is Trackmania Cross-Platform?
In 2020, Ubisoft went through the archives and brought back an old racing franchise. Functioning as both a remake of "Trackmania Nations" and a soft reboot of the series as a whole, "Trackmania" released on PC after a four-year hiatus following the previous entry, "TrackMania Turbo," in 2016. "Trackmania" received mixed reviews from critics. The highlights included its gameplay and in-depth track editor, but it drew disapproval for locking its best content behind a paywall. About three years after the game's PC debut, others will have the chance to give "Trackmania" a try and see if it's right for them.
MultiVersus: The Best Signature Perks For Batman
"MultiVersus," the platform fighter from WB Games, has made quite a name for itself with iconic characters and a passionate community that the studio addresses regularly. Whether responding to backlash about changes to characters like Velma or fixing the most annoying parts of the games, WB Games is making it clear that fan voices are vital. The game itself is a testament to that, featuring iconic characters from across franchises and incorporating systems that let gamers their play style.
Splatoon 3: How To Unlock The Catalog
After years of anticipation, "Splatoon 3" is finally here and fans and critics are loving it. The latest entry in the third-person shooter series improves on what came before and introduces some fun, new game modes to try. Between a multiplayer experience that's better than ever and a single player campaign that offers a short but sweet challenge and interesting story, fans will have plenty to do in Splatsville.
The Real Reason The Yakuza Series Is Changing Its Name
The "Yakuza" series has certainly exploded in popularity in recent years. Most games in the action-filled open world crime series follow the conflicts and adventures of the titular Japanese crime syndicates. As noted by PlayStation.Blog, "Yakuza" has gone from a cult-classic series to one of Sega's most successful IPs in recent years, thanks largely to the Western success of 2017's "Yakuza 0." Despite this growing popularity, however, it turns out that "Yakuza" may soon be a thing of the past — sort of.
What The GTA 6 Leak Apparently Unveiled About The Game's Setting
"Grand Theft Auto" fans are enjoying a momentous weekend with the leak of some 90 videos of gameplay and other footage from the upcoming "Grand Theft Auto 6" (via PC Gamer). Now, they're losing their minds over the leaked "GTA 6" videos and poring over them for insights on what the hotly anticipated next installment in the "GTA" franchise is going to be like.
Street Fighter 6: How To Get Into The Closed Beta
The latest entry in the venerable "Street Fighter" series is finally on the way with the upcoming release of "Street Fighter 6." Fans are eager to get their hands on the sequel that's expected to change the series, but no release date has been announced yet. However, we do know the game is slated to launch in 2023 for PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. While gamers will have to wait until sometime next year to play the full game, a lucky few will get to check out "Street Fighter 6" while it's still in development, thanks to a closed beta beginning in October. Capcom revealed the beta with a new trailer that's light on fighting but heavy on great music, dancing, and other exciting details.
How Queen Elizabeth's Death Stopped The Nintendo Direct Livestream
Nintendo announced yesterday that the persistent rumors of a new Nintendo Direct presentation were indeed true, confirming its intention to broadcast a livestream covering a number of upcoming titles on the morning of Sept. 13 at 9 A.M. EST. Nintendo did not immediately confirm which games would be shown off as part of the presentation, but the company's UK arm quickly clarified that it would be sitting out the planned event as a sign of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Splatoon 3 Is Exceeding All Expectations
Early "Splatoon 3" reactions were all saying the same thing, with critics praising the game as a strong continuation of the series. With save data bonuses for players moving on from "Splatoon 2," new multiplayer maps and weapons, and an always active Salmon Run mode with several new boss enemies including the King Salmonid encounter, there's plenty of reasons for both longtime fans and those new to the franchise to dive in.
Splatoon 3: The Best Ways To Use The Zipcaster
"Splatoon 3" is finally here, and those critics are all saying the same thing: "Splatoon 3" is loads of fun, and there's plenty for players to look forward to. Those seeking to jump into the squiddy fun after playing "Splatoon 2" should make sure they grab their save data bonus of Gold Sheldon Licenses. Doing so will help them on their way to nabbing some of the newest gear, including the high-octane Zipcaster.
Dr Disrespect Explains His Huge Falling Out With Call Of Duty
Dr Disrespect regularly plays "Call of Duty: Warzone" with pals like TimtheTatman, but he recently had a huge falling out with the game and the developers behind the game. That said, Dr Disrespect has been on the outs with "Warzone" for a while now, and his relationship with Activision has suffered. Now, the Doc thinks he knows why Activision has gradually stopped working with him over the years.
Everything Added In Deathloop's Free Goldenloop Update
"Deathloop” released in September 2021 to solid reviews from critics, receiving praise for its mix of "Hitman"-style assassinations and sci-fi elements. Players take control of Colt Vahn, a man trapped on a mysterious island stuck in an infinite time loop. Every night, time resets with only Vahn and his chief antagonist having any memory of the previous day. To break the cycle and escape the loop, Vahn must track and kill every leader of the island in a single day, learning their patterns and improving his strategy over numerous cycles. Like a dark, violent "Groundhog Day," he will only escape the loop when he is able to live the perfect day and get everything right.
