SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Mookie Betts had an RBI double in the 10th inning, Max Muncy drew a bases-loaded walk and the Los Angeles Dodgers held on to beat the San Francisco Giants 4-3 on Sunday night. The Dodgers beat the Giants for the 15th time in 19 meetings this season, getting that many wins for the first time in the rivalry that goes back to 1884. “It’s hard to beat any team like that, certainly a team within the division where there is so much familiarity,” Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts said. “It levels the playing field more, so to see the success we’ve had is pretty rare.” Betts’ double with one out in the 10th off John Brebbia (6-2) drove in automatic runner Cody Bellinger to give the Dodgers a 3-2 lead. One out later, Brebbia intentionally walked Freddie Freeman and Justin Turner to load the bases. Thomas Szapucki then walked Muncy to force in another run before striking out Trayce Thompson.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 28 MINUTES AGO