‘Do Revenge’ Star Austin Abrams on the Netflix Film’s ‘Glamorous’ Change of Pace From ‘Euphoria’
Austin Abrams’ character Max Broussard in “Do Revenge” could not be more different from his role in “Euphoria” as Ethan Lewis. And for a little bit, Abrams went back and forth between shooting the new Netflix movie (now streaming) and Season 2 of Sam Levinson’s HBO drama.
‘The Woman King’ Takes the Crown With $1.7 Million at Thursday Box Office
“The Woman King,” the historical action epic starring Viola Davis, took in $1.7 million at the box office from its Thursday night preview screenings, which opened at 3 p.m. on 3,271 screens. The Sony and eOne film will launch at 3,765 locations this weekend. In its opening weekend, the...
‘The Lord of the Rings’: Who Is Adar? Where You’ve Seen That Actor Before
Note: Spoilers for “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” Episode 4 – titled “The Great Wave” – follow below. Four episodes into its first season, “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” introduced its major villain: Adar. While Sauron still looms over the events taking place in the prequel series, Adar poses a real, physical threat in The Southlands as the leader of the orcs who are hunting for Sauron’s blade.
‘1923’ Adds Robert Patrick to Cast of ‘Yellowstone’ Sequel at Paramount+
"The Terminator" star will play Sheriff William McDowell, a Dutton family friend
‘Do Revenge’ Cast and Character Guide (Photos)
The Netflix thriller is a riff on Hitchcock's "Strangers on a Train"
‘Do Revenge’ Ending Explained by Maya Hawke and Director
Note: The following contains spoilers for the “Do Revenge” ending. Do not read until after you’ve seen the film. The Hitchcockian Netflix movie “Do Revenge” contains several twists and turns, even by “Strangers on a Train” standards. Jennifer Kaytin Robinson describes Hitchcock’s classic “Strangers on a Train” as one source of inspiration for “Do Revenge,” which stars Camila Mendes, Maya Hawke, Austin Abrams and many more famous young faces. But one thing both have in common is a whopper of an ending.
Inside Focus’ $30 Million Deal for Alexander Payne’s ‘The Holdovers’
The film from Miramax that reunites the director with his "Sideways" star Paul Giamatti will get a global theatrical release next year
‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ Season 2: The Stars Breakdown That Finale
Abigail Cowen, Eliot Salt, Precious Mustapha and more look back at the seasons biggest moments with TheWrap
‘Dos Estaciones’ Review: Gorgeously Moody Drama Captures the Struggles of a Tequila Rancher
Juan Pablo Gonzlezs atmospheric narrative mixes story, performance and real life to portray a Mexico changed by the modern economy
Here’s What’s New on Netflix in September 2022
Camila Mendes' "Do Revenge" and Ana de Armas' "Blonde" hit the streaming service
Trevor Noah Dismantles Racist Response to ‘The Little Mermaid’ Trailer: ‘Really, People? We’re Doing This Again?’
Trevor Noah took aim at the racist backlash to Disney’s live-action “The Little Mermaid” trailer on Thursday’s “The Daily Show,” wondering why we’re all doing this again. Shortly after racist backlash to people of color playing elves and dwarves in Amazon’s “The Lord...
‘Law & Order’ Showrunner Rick Eid Previews Season 22’s Crossover Event: ‘It Will Feel Like a 3-Hour Movie’
TheWrap Fall TV Preview: The executive producer also discusses OG character Jack McCoy and how "he's still evolving"
‘Lord of the Rings’: What Is Númenor? The History of Tolkien’s Atlantis
Note: The following contains spoilers for “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” Episode 3. At long last, Númenor has been brought to the screen. A storied location in J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle-earth saga, this bustling island paradise has never been portrayed in any Tolkien adaptation until Amazon Prime Video’s “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.”
Queen Latifah Is the Queen of Pulling Faces in ‘The Equalizer’ Season 2 Gag Reel (Exclusive Video)
Queen Latifah is the queen of pulling funny faces in the gag reel from “The Equalizer” Season 2, and TheWrap has an exclusive look at the video. In the clip, the actress and star of the CBS drama has a little fun on set making faces for the camera — some silly and some high fashion. Her co-stars also get in on the action.
‘Constantine’ Sequel Set at Warner Bros. With Keanu Reeves and Director Francis Lawrence
A sequel to the 2005 supernatural Keanu Reeves film “Constantine” is in the works at Warner Bros., and both Reeves and director Francis Lawrence are expected to return, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap. Akiva Goldsman is writing the screenplay and will also produce the...
Is ‘The Woman King’ Based on a True Story?
The Viola Davis action-drama is set in 1800s Africa
‘Blueback’ Review: Radha Mitchell Brings Fierce Passion to Activist Ecological Drama
Toronto Film Festival 2022: Mia Wasikowska and Eric Bana co-star in this moving tale of a mother and daughter dedicated to protecting their seaside environment
‘Karate Kid’ Movie Set by Sony for June 2024
The original film from 1984 starred Ralph Macchio and Pat Morita
