WVNews
Comedian Chonda Pierce, others entertain Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center crowd in Clarksburg (West Virginia)
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Audiences could laugh, sing and rejoice Sunday during the self-proclaimed "queen of clean comedy" Chonda Pierce tour appearance in Clarksburg. Robinson Grand Performance Arts Center Program Manager said Pierce sold out her concert — more than 950 tickets. The show is the first collaboration with Tennessee-based Awakening Events.
WVNews
Beasley among eight inducted into WVU Sports Hall of Fame
Former Mountaineer rifle coach Marsha Beasley was among eight West Virginia greats inducted into the WVU Sports Hall of Fame as part of its class of 2022. Others in the class included Donna Abbott (women's basketball), Marie-Louise Asselin (cross country/track), Tavon Austin (football), Stedman Bailey (football), Marilee Hohmann (rifle), Kevin Jones (men's basketball) and Geno Smith (football).
WVNews
Evaluating play not just a matter of looking at results
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- When evaluating play in any athletic competition, there are multiple factors that figure into the process. Of course, the result of each snap or swing or run is considered. Did the player make the tackle or hit the shot? Did she win the ball on a contested header, or win the race? Results, after all, count for a good bit.
WVNews
Photo Gallery II: West Virginia Mountaineers - Towson Tigers
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- More looks at an all-around sunny day at Mountaineer Field where WVU rolled Towson 65-7. Welcome to the discussion. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
WVNews
Monongalia County's (West Virginia) economy is doing well, growing
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Are Morgantown’s economic prospects headed in the right direction?. “I’m absolutely positive of it,” said Russ Rogerson, president and CEO of the Morgantown Area Partnership.
WVNews
Mon Health Heart & Vascular adds Sikanderkhel
MORGANTOWN — Mon Health Heart & Vascular Center is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Saad Sikanderkhel to its dedicated team of physicians. Dr. Sikanderkhel will be practicing at the Mon Health Heart & Vascular Center locations in Morgantown, Fairmont, Elkins, and McHenry, MD.
WVNews
Marion Co., West Virginia, officials believe county primed for economic development
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Among a record number of ribbon cuttings held by the Marion County Chamber of Commerce, the ongoing development at the Middletown Commons and more, Marion County officials are optimistic about the current state of economic development, believing the county is in a prime position going forward.
WVNews
Students at University High School in Morgantown, West Virginia, to run coffee shop
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — What better way to learn how to run a business than doing it?. University High School students will get to do just that after the Monongalia County Board of Education approved a contract that will allow the school to partner with The Coffee Tree Roasters Corp. to open a coffee shop inside UHS.
WVNews
Mountaineers nearly perfect in 65-7 victory over Towson
After dropping their first two games of the season in a pair of nailbiters, West Virginia’s Mountaineers buried overmatched FCS opponent Towson, 65-7, to give them a victory to carry forward into Thursday night’s nationally televised meeting with Black Diamond Trophy rival Virginia Tech in Blacksburg.
WVNews
This week in Mountaineer history
Sept. 18, 2010 — A total of 60,122 partisans watched the Mountaineers record their fifth consecutive win over the Maryland Terrapins, 31-17, restarting a series that was renewed after a two-year hiatus. Noel Devine (27 carries, 131 yards), Geno Smith (19 of 29 passes completed for 268 yards and four scores), Tavon Austin (7 catches, 106 yards, two touchdowns) and many other contributors helped build a 28-0 third quarter lead as West Virginia coasted to victory.
WVNews
OVERNIGHT HOMICIDE: Morgantown, West Virginia Police have one in custody after early Sunday morning shooting leaves one dead, one injured
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Morgantown Police have a suspect in custody in an early morning shooting that left one man dead and a woman hospitalized. According to the release from Morgantown police, "at approximately 3:07 a.m. on Sunday, a male suspect, later identified as Eric Alastaire Sneed (34 YOA) approached an occupied vehicle that was parked on the south side of the street in the 200 block of Walnut Street. Sneed approached the parked vehicle from behind and then fired several shots from a handgun into the rear passenger area of the vehicle."
WVNews
Gov. Justice, county and municipal officials speak out against Amendment 2
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — In November, voters will weigh in on four proposed amendments to the West Virginia Constitution. The amendments cover a wide range of topics, from impeachment proceedings to church incorporation to government oversight of education.
WVNews
Economic impact of North Central West Virginia Airport expected to grow with expansion projects
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — North Central West Virginia Airport remains one of the primary drivers of the Harrison County economy. The airport, and the collection of aerospace-related businesses located on its campus, have an overall annual economic impact of more than $1.1 billion on the surrounding region — a figure that’s only expected to grow once its new terminal building is completed.
WVNews
WVU STEPS unveils new simulated operating room to aid medical students, surgeons
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Earlier this year, the West Virginia University Health Sciences David and Jo Ann Shaw Center for Simulation Training and Education for Patient Safety (STEPS) unveiled a new simulated operating room in which medical students and surgeons can hone their skills in robotic surgery, patient care, communication and more.
