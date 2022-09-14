MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Morgantown Police have a suspect in custody in an early morning shooting that left one man dead and a woman hospitalized. According to the release from Morgantown police, "at approximately 3:07 a.m. on Sunday, a male suspect, later identified as Eric Alastaire Sneed (34 YOA) approached an occupied vehicle that was parked on the south side of the street in the 200 block of Walnut Street. Sneed approached the parked vehicle from behind and then fired several shots from a handgun into the rear passenger area of the vehicle."

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 20 HOURS AGO