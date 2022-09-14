Michelle Branch Reveals Her Marriage Is 'Changing By The Hour' After Calling Off Divorce From Patrick Carney

Source: mega

It's been quite a crazy couple of weeks for Michelle Branch, as she and Patrick Carney have been dealing with some bumps in the road in their marriage.

The singer, 39, first called out the rocker for allegedly being unfaithful to her and later revealed the two were going their separate ways. Branch was then arrested for a domestic violence incident at their home. As OK! previously reported, the couple seem to be giving their relationship another shot.

"I have to be respectful of the fact that I'm not the only person involved in this. We have very small children," Branch, who shares 4-year-old son Rhys and daughter Willie Jacquet with Carney, said of the situation. "I've promised Patrick I won't speak about it publicly."

"I'm still living in it right now," she confessed. "And it's still changing by the hour."

Source: @michellebranch/instagram

The "Everywhere" songstress admitted that she shouldn't have aired their dirty laundry on social media. "I definitely shouldn't have taken to Twitter to say anything. Here I am saying, 'Please respect our privacy,' but I'm the one who said it to the world," she said. "With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness."

Branch is also promoting her latest body of work, The Trouble With Fever, which is co-produced by Carney. However, she insisted that Carney is not a bad guy.

"I don't want him to be judged too harshly. We're all human, and we all f**ked up. We all make mistakes," she said. "I have nothing but love for him."

Source: @michellebranch/instagram

In the meantime, the musical artist has been going to therapy, which has helped her during this tough time.

"I can't speak more highly about reaching out to somebody if you need to," she said. "That — and my girlfriends — have helped me immensely."

"If you had asked me a month or two ago how I was feeling about going on tour, I was a little bit stressed out about how I was going to juggle having the baby out, my other two kids at home and Patrick out on tour," she added. "But in the last few weeks, I have felt so much love and support from people that it's actually really made me so excited."

Branch spoke to PEOPLE.