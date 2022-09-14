ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Whistleblower Zatko trashed Twitter in Congress, but he may not have helped Musk

By Christiaan Hetzner
Fortune
Fortune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aWT6H_0hv6M1DW00

Twitter whistleblower Peiter “Mudge” Zatko painted a damning picture of gross negligence over data privacy and cybersecurity at the social media platform.

Twitter whistleblower Peiter Zatko’s congressional testimony on Tuesday was every bit as damaging for the company’s image as Elon Musk might have hoped.

Yet while Musk could gather ammunition that might drive down the price of his $44 billion takeover bid, Zatko could not deliver the smoking gun Musk needed most.

Instead, the former head of security spent nearly three hours explaining to Congress how the board skewed executive compensation toward overly ambitious profit targets that could only be reached by systematic underinvestment in its infrastructure.

This led to gaping vulnerabilities that could easily be exploited.

“It doesn’t matter who has keys if you don’t have any locks on the doors,” the former head of security at Twitter told the Senate Judiciary Committee. “It’s not far-fetched to say that an employee inside the company could take over the accounts of all of the senators in this room.”

According to Zatko, or “Mudge” as he’s also known, the social media platform with an estimated 215 million monetizable daily active users (mDAU) cannot protect user data, because they don’t really know what exactly they have collected nor where to even look.

Moreover, Twitter could be easily infiltrated by foreign spies that pass on information to hostile governments, and no one would likely be the wiser, since there were no central logs to track what their engineers were doing.

Musk, however, who tweeted a popcorn emoji during the testimony, needed dirt that management was falsifying its mDAU figures, which he has argued eclipse the 5% or fewer that Twitter has repeatedly estimated.

While Zatko’s allegations of incompetence and corporate greed at Twitter were damning, he could provide no direct evidence as his remit was security rather than sales and marketing.

“This is good for Twitter and bad for Musk,” posted Ann Lipton, law professor at Tulane University, in response to yesterday’s testimony.

Can Parag Agrawal hold on?

Zatko, who was fired from Twitter in January, described a company that at a bare minimum was grossly negligent with its customer data, poses a potential threat to American interests, and undertook no action to patch vulnerabilities.

“Twitter leadership is misleading the public, lawmakers, regulators, and even its own board of directors,” he said, adding it was over a decade behind the rest of the industry in terms of privacy protection and data security.

Musk is being sued by Twitter’s board for trying to back out of a signed agreement to offer its stockholders $54.20 per share, and now faces an Oct. 17 trial date should the two sides not reach a settlement first.

It emerged last week that he was having second thoughts on May 8, not over the number of bots he claims had put him off the deal, but the economic risks. Days later he announced he would no longer honor his commitments—owing to a large number of spam accounts.

When his legal team argued last week there was little due diligence that would have revealed fake users given Zatko’s claims that Twitter would bury any damaging information, the Court of Chancery in Delaware indicated Musk’s case rests on thin ice.

“We don’t know what would have happened in diligence, because there wasn’t any,” replied the presiding judge, Kathaleen McCormick.

While Musk may not have got what he most wanted, the testimony proved invaluable for senators looking to beef up the policing of big tech companies.

“The whistleblower’s allegations must lead to bipartisan Senate action geared toward protecting Americans’ sensitive personal information,” wrote the chair of the committee, Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said he was willing to cross the aisle and work with progressive Democrat Elizabeth Warren if it meant more effective legislation.

Yet it was Sen. Chuck Grassley, the ranking Republican on the committee, who went farthest in attacking Twitter and its CEO, Parag Agrawal.

“If these allegations are true, I do not see how Mr. Agrawal can maintain his position at Twitter,” he said.

The company could not be reached for immediate comment.

Agrawal himself declined an invitation to appear before the committee, citing the ongoing litigation with Musk.

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Fortune

Gen Z is the most materialistic living generation

The ability to afford material goods is motivating Gen Z to achieve financial success more than any other generation. In a generational riff on a Madonna classic, “We are living in a material world, and Gen Z is a material girl.”. The desire to easily afford material goods is...
ECONOMY
Fortune

The stock market is plunging and could fall a lot further with the U.S. at the center of a huge global bubble, says chief investment officer of world’s largest hedge fund

Greg Jensen, co–chief investment officer of Bridgewater Associates. A hotter-than-expected monthly inflation report threw the stock market for a loop on Tuesday, and a top executive at the world’s largest hedge fund argues that it’s just the beginning of the pain for investors. In an interview at...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dick Durbin
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
Peiter Zatko
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Chuck Grassley
Fortune

What really happened with the giant railroad strike that wasn’t—and how Warren Buffett was involved

Big challenges remain for the U.S. rail industry labor dispute, and Warren Buffett is at the center of it. After all-night negotiations that kept Americans on the edge of their seats, railroad employees have decided to forgo a planned strike early Thursday morning after companies and unions finally reached an agreement over better pay, working conditions, and benefits.
LABOR ISSUES
Fortune

‘Heartless’: The ascension of King Charles could mean massive layoffs for longtime staffers

As many as 100 employees at Clarence House, where Charles and Camilla have lived for years, have received notice that they could be losing their jobs. While King Charles has been trying to boost his reputation with the British people in the days since the death of Queen Elizabeth, his ascension to the throne is a less joyous moment for many staffers who served him when he was the Prince of Wales.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Executive Compensation#Information Security#Politics Federal#Politics Congress
Fortune

Bosses are obsessed with returning to the office. Here’s why it’s already out of their hands

Your boss is capital “O” obsessed with returning to the office. Why?. At this point we’ve heard just about every reason for why trekking back to our fluorescent-lit desks is the only way to go: Returning to the office will make employees more productive. They will feel more connected to their work, their colleagues, and the company. Being at the office will improve young workers’ career prospects, stave off layoffs, quell inflation, and strengthen the very committed commitment U.S. companies have promised they’ll make to diversify their workforces.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
Fortune

Fortune

213K+
Followers
9K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy