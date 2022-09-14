Read full article on original website
Keith McPherson is done with Aaron Hicks, Josh Donaldson
On the latest episode of the BXB podcast, Keith McPherson is joined by C-Mac, filling in for Sweeny Murti and discussing the lack of production from Aaron Hicks and Josh Donaldson.
Albert Pujols steps closer to 700 with another clutch home run for Cardinals (Video)
Albert Pujols blasted career home run No. 698 at the perfect moment for the Cardinals proving his chase for 700 is as much about the team as the individual. Albert Pujols is just two home runs from joining the elite 700 club. On Friday night, he came through with No....
Dodgers: Moving on From Cody Bellinger; Outman Taking Over? Could LA Sign Aaron Judge?
Another season of struggle for Cody Bellinger has Dodgers fans rethinking the starting centerfielder situation for 2023.
Dodgers News: LA Set to Officially Get a Big Bat Back in the Lineup
The Dodgers lineup finally gets back to full strength with the return of Gavin Lux.
Look: Paige Spiranac Threw Out First Pitch Before MLB Game Last Night
It's been a big week for Paige Spiranac. On Friday night, the golf social media influencer threw out the first pitch for the Milwaukee Brewers. Spiranac was the perfect choice to throw out the first pitch because X-Golf at American Family Field officially opened its doors on Friday. The Brewers...
Mets star wants return of ousted former manager after Astros cheating scandal
The relationship between Carlos Beltran and the New York Mets has been quite the roller coaster since day one. Despite being one of the greatest players to ever wear a Mets uniform, his most famous moment from his playing days in Queens — and perhaps his entire career — is when he struck out looking to lose Game 7 of the NLCS, sending the St. Louis Cardinals to the World Series.
Yankees: 3 reasons why New York will win 2022 World Series
The New York Yankees have not won a World Series crown since 2009. Their rosters have been one of the most talented over the last several years, but they have failed to translate it to consistent wins in the postseason. This time around though, it could be a different story.
Dodgers News: Veteran Reliever Elects Free Agency Following DFA
When the Dodgers reassigned the RHP back down to Triple-A, Hembree wasn't having it.
Dodgers News: Number 5 Prospect Headlines LA's 7 Players Joining AFL Roster
The Dodgers have seven prospects competing in the Arizona Fall League
Dodgers Highlights: No No-No, but L.A. Downs Giants
The Dodgers beat the Giants, 5-0, on Friday night, knocking around Logan Webb for four runs on seven hits in four innings. Los Angeles tacked on another run on an RBI single by Freddie Freeman in the ninth. Dustin May threw five hitless innings to earn the win, allowing just...
NBC Sports
Giants' latest loss to Dodgers shows just how big the gap is
SAN FRANCISCO -- When it comes down to their final positioning in the National League West, the reigning division champs are thinking about this like a twisted version of a famous "Fast and the Furious" line. It doesn't matter if the Giants lose by an inch or a mile, losing is losing.
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Albert Pujols’ home run, Ryan Helsley’s immaculate inning
The St. Louis Cardinals had a historic night in their 6-5 win over the Cincinnati Reds. Albert Pujols is turning back the clock as the 42-year-old is in a race to become the fourth player to reach 700 home runs before he wraps up his 22-year MLB career. In the sixth inning, Pujols belted his 698th homer to tie the game. This came two days after Pujols became the third player to hit for 2,200 RBI, with the other two being Hank Aaron (2,297) and Babe Ruth (2,213).
New York Yankees schedule, TV info
The New York Yankees schedule will carry this team through a 2022 MLB season with expectations set upon this team
Numbers Game: Who Gets Optioned for Verlander's Return to the Astros?
With Justin Verlander rejoining the rotation Friday, Seth Martinez could fall a victim to the numbers game again.
Report: Sosa Likely Out for Season With Hamstring Strain
Philadelphia Phillies utility infielder Edmundo Sosa has a grade 2 hamstring strain according to a new report. He's likely out for the season.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Highlights: Joey Gallo Makes Sliding Catch Against Giants
The Los Angeles Dodgers started their final series against the San Francisco Giants this season with a 4-0 win at Oracle Park. The game was played in front of a national audience as part of the “Friday Night Baseball” stream on Apple TV+. Logan Webb entered the night...
Schwarber Nearing Major Phillies Home Run Milestone
With one more home run, Kyle Schwarber will join an exclusive club of Philadelphia Phillies sluggers.
Report: Giants Claim Jones Off Waivers from the Astros
Taylor Jones was designated for assignment Tuesday by the Houston Astros.
Tucker Nearing Historic Mark for Astros
In just his third full-season with the Houston Astros, Kyle Tucker is making history.
Dodgers News: A Positive Update on an Injured All-Star
Finally, Dave Roberts had a more positive update on this Dodger starter.
