Festive Fun For Everyone! Plymouth Pride Announces Inclusive Apple Picking Day EventDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
You're Invited to a Free Kid-Friendly Moon Gazing Event Celebrating "International Observe the Moon Night"Dianna CarneyAbington, MA
7 Free Craft Classes & Art Events on the South ShoreDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Matt Strahm Ridicules New Rules, Says Cheating Remains RampantIBWAABoston, MA
This Local Park is Hosting a Kids' Halloween Event with Festive Fun ActivitiesDianna CarneyHanover, MA
fallriverreporter.com
Naturalization ceremony in Boston part of Citizenship Day welcoming more than 19,000 new citizens in the United States
BOSTON, MA / WASHINGTON D.C. — U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services is celebrating Constitution Day and Citizenship Day this year by welcoming more than 19,000 new citizens in more than 235 naturalization ceremonies across the nation between Sept. 17 and Sept. 23 including a ceremony that was held Friday in Boston.
Will Florida Gov. DeSantis Face Federal Kidnapping Charges? Local Civil Rights Group Investigates
The U.S. Attorney’s office in Boston declined to comment yesterday on whether Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis faces a possible prison sentence in connection with his role in tricking migrants to board a plane for Martha’s Vineyard in violation of federal law and international treaties. Whether or not the...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man sentenced in drug trafficking operation after over 19 kilos of MDMA, nearly 7 kilos of Ketamine, nearly 1 kilogram of cocaine, over 10,000 counterfeit pills seized
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced in federal court in Boston for his role in a highly sophisticated drug trafficking operation that manufactured and distributed a multitude of controlled substances using the Dark Web. Allante Pires, 25, of Brockton, was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Rya...
WCVB
Tensions high during demonstrations outside Boston Children's Hospital
BOSTON — Two groups of demonstrators had a hostile faceoff outside Boston Children's Hospital on Sunday, as the facility has received a number of threats over the last month due to its transgender health services. A group of people protesting the hospital's transgender health program were met with dozens...
WCVB
Some refugees arriving in Boston stay in hospital up to a week
BOSTON — The new Mattapan apartment, albeit one shared with other families, for Marie and her daughter marks the end of a years-long journey that took her from Haiti to Chile, then mostly on foot to the U.S.-Mexico border, all to flee the violence and poverty in Haiti. Arriving...
liveboston617.org
Living in the Past- Boston Police Leadership Needs to Come into the 21st Century
The Boston Police Department has been historically known for refusing to provide the public with officer’s body camera footage, or in reality any form of documents or images that are considered public record. In order to ensure the complete transparency and accountability that Commissioner Cox and other political figureheads have touted, body camera footage needs to be released and made available to all citizens in an expedited manner. Boston Police are currently behind the times, while several other cities such as New York and Los Angeles are more than willing to cooperate when it comes to releasing footage and even going as far as to provide the public with breakdowns for critical incidents.
Union: Guard at Shirley prison attacked by inmate ‘improving ever so slightly’
SHIRLEY — A corrections officer from the Massachusetts Correctional Institution-Shirley is slowly recovering from an attack by an inmate last month. According to the Massachusetts Correction Officers Federated Union (MCOFU), Matthew Tidman is still on life support. The attack occurred while Tidman, a Central Massachusetts resident, was on duty...
MSNBC
Boston Children's Hospital becomes latest target of MAGA-right threats
Chris Hayes: Not a week goes by without a story of some election official or civil servant getting in the cross hairs of the most vile faction of the MAGA right and finding themselves besieged with harassment and threats. The most recent victim is Boston Children's Hospital. Sept. 17, 2022.
WCVB
Caseworker assaulted by detainee at Suffolk County Jail in Boston, officials say
BOSTON — A caseworker is recovering after she was attacked by a detainee at the Suffolk County Jail in Boston, according to authorities. The Suffolk County Sheriff's Office said the physical assault happened on Saturday during a routine session in which the caseworker was attempting to deliver the care and services required of her position.
quincyquarry.com
Quincy Quarry News Weekly Fish Wrap: Stop the presses – Mayor Koch caught out on a walk for a photo op! #mayorkoch
Quincy Quarry News Weekly Fish Wrap: Stop the presses – Mayor Koch caught out on a walk for a photo op!. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. Quincy Quarry News Weekly Fish Wrap: Stop the presses – Mayor Koch caught out on a...
Boston Police warn of cell phone thieves who swipe data, banking information
BOSTON — A warning from police after a rash of cell phone larcenies in the city. “It’s pretty scary. I especially don’t want anything stolen, especially as a young person, they can do a lot to you,” said Masha Yakubovich, a Northeastern University student. She was...
NECN
Man Who Opened Package in Northeastern Blast Eyed in Investigation: Sources
The man who opened the package that exploded at Northeastern University in Boston this week is being eyed in the investigation, sources tell NBC10 Boston Investigates. No charges have been filed against Jason Duhaime, the Northeastern employee whom the sources said is being investigated. Duhaime manages virtual reality, augmented reality...
valleypatriot.com
Leader of Lawrence Area Drug Trafficking Organization Pleads Guilty to Drug Conspiracy, Firearm Charges
BOSTON – The leader of a drug trafficking organization (DTO) has pleaded guilty to his involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy that distributed fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, carfentanil and fentanyl analogue in and around the Lawrence area, as well as to possessing a loaded firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking offense.
‘A deplorable assault’: Man charged with violent civil rights attack at MBTA station
BOSTON — A Boston man was arraigned Friday afternoon for allegedly yelling homophobic slurs and attacking another man at an MBTA station. Aiyoub Alsallak, 29, is charged with civil rights violation, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (shod foot), and assault and battery. His bail was set at $2,500 and his previous bail on an open case out of BMC’s Central Division has been revoked.
FBI visits Medford home following Northeastern package scare
Medford/Boston - The FBI and Boston Police have cleared the scene at Northeastern University as the plot from Tuesday night’s package scare thickens. A 45-year-old Northeastern employee at the school’s virtual reality lab said he suffered a hand injury after opening a Pelican-style case. Law enforcement sources said...
bpdnews.com
Drug Control Unit Executes Search Warrant Charges Male with Drug Trafficking
On September 15, 2022, at approximately 12:30 P.M., Officers assigned to the District B-3 Drug Control unit, along with the C-11 Drug Control Unit, executed a search warrant and arrested Michael Johnson, 65, of Boston, in the area of South Bay Mall. After an investigation, Officers applied for and were...
WCVB
Breakthrough for Vitiligo
NEEDHAM, Mass. — It's a skin condition that's hard to ignore, but now there’s a potential breakthrough for vitiligo-- a disease that takes a physical AND emotional toll. NewsCenter Five Medical Reporter Jessica Brown with the trial underway in Boston, andValarie Molyneau, President & Founder of VITFriends shares her personal journey after being diagnosed with vitiligo.
Fall Foliage tours in New England: Here are 5 of the best official tours
Fall is right around the corner and now is the perfect time to purchase tickets in advance for one of New England’s many multi-day fall foliage tours for leaf-peeping lovers. Visitors can pack their bags, book a trip and witness some of the most stunning peak fall foliage the country has to offer.
whdh.com
Case worker assaulted at Suffolk County Jail
BOSTON (WHDH) - A case worker at the Suffolk County Jail was assaulted by a detainee, according to the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department. The worker was assaulted Thursday during a routine session “in which she was attempting to deliver the care and services required of her position,” a spokesperson said. Officers immediately responded, subduing and removing the detainee. They also assisted the employee before she taken to a hospital for observation.
Package explosion at Northeastern University in Boston 'came from Pelican case which contained a manifesto railing against virtual reality and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg'
A package that exploded at Northeastern University, sending a male staffer, 45, to hospital with minor injuries to his hand was reportedly in a 'Pelican case' and contained a bizarre 'manifesto'. 'WBZ I-Team sources say the package that exploded at Northeastern University was in a 'Pelican case' and contained a...
