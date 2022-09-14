16 places to shop for affordable men's workwear — for every type of office dress code

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Amir Ismael/Insider

Whether you're remote or in an office, getting dressed for work can give you a sense of normalcy.

To help you get dressed without spending too much, we rounded up our favorite places to shop.

Below, you'll find button-up shirts, pants, and more comfortable styles.

While many people have transitioned to working from home on a more regular basis, others are still required or simply prefer to work in a traditional office setting. Regardless of where you physically get your work done, looking the part can be a major contributor to feeling normal and being productive.

If your budget won't allow you to go on an all-out shopping spree for workwear, knowing where to shop is the key to saving money (and even some time).

To help you out, we rounded up 16 of our favorite places to shop online. Whether you want to ditch your traditional dress shirts for performance shirts, sign up for a convenient monthly subscription box, or buy a new pair of shoes, you'll find affordable options here.

Check out the best places to find affordable men's workwear, below:

Bonobos

Bonobos

Shop affordable menswear at Bonobos .

Whether you define workwear as business casual styles or as comfort pieces that look good enough for Zoom calls, Bonobos has it. The brand offers a massive selection of pants, sweaters, button-shirts, suits, and more — all in inclusive size ranges. Bonobos regularly runs sitewide sales, but if there isn't one going on when you're ready to shop, check out the Final Sale section for solid discounts on past-season items.

Dockers

Dockers

Shop all menswear at Dockers .

As a true workwear staple, khakis belong in everyone's closet. For many people, Dockers is the go-to choice for these popular pants because of the variety of styles and colors and, most importantly, the price. The brand regularly has promotions, so you'll be able to get its already affordable clothing at an even better price.

Twillory

Twillory

Shop menswear at Twillory .

With performance workwear being so readily available, no one should have to deal with ironing dress shirts only for them to wrinkle after a few hours of wear. While some performance dress shirts can be very costly, Twillory's are affordably priced when bundled and just as good, if not better than, many of the more expensive options. When you buy four or more, they're only $54 each — which is nearly half of the original $99 retail price.

Check out our full Twillory review here .

Les Shu/Business Insider

Indochino

Shop all custom suits on Indochino .

A full suit is the one wardrobe essential that you should never buy and wear directly off the rack — and if you have gotten away with it, you were just lucky. Indochino is leading the way online to make sure you get quality suits that are fitted specifically for you. Before ordering, you can follow a step-by-step guide to measuring yourself.

Once Indochino has your measurements and your custom selections, you simply wait a few weeks for your suit to be made. If the measurements aren't just the way you want, the brand will work with you to ensure your suit ends up fitting perfectly. Right now, you can save $100 on Indochino's all-time favorite suit styles.

The Tie Bar

The Tie Bar

Shop ties, clips, and more at The Tie Bar .

Even if you don't have to wear a tie every day in your office, every professional should have a solid collection of ties to choose from for more formal occasions. The Tie Bar offers a huge selection of ties in different colors, patterns, styles, and lengths — and most of them are priced at only $22. They also do a great job at curating seasonal collections, so you're always in style. Buying multiple of your favorites from The Tie Bar is still cheaper than buying a single tie from most brands. Additionally, The Tie Bar sells shirts, dress pants, socks, tie clips, and pocket squares, which are also affordably priced.

Les Shu/Business Insider

Everlane

Shop men's clothing at Everlane .

While Everlane isn't completely dedicated to workwear styles, it's still a worthwhile destination for finding casual pieces to wear into the office. The Uniform Collection is capsule of wardrobe essentials (available in various colors, fits, and sizes) and each piece is backed by a one-year warranty. You'll find pieces like chinos, jeans, button-up shirts, T-shirts, underwear outerwear, and more.

Read our full review on the Everlane Uniform Collection .

Amir Ismael/Insider

Italist

Shop menswear at Italist .

High-end designer brands are inherently expensive, but if you're looking to splurge on a few statement pieces, Italist is a great way to save. The brand allows customers to shop top brands at Italian retail prices, which are typical 30% to 40% less than US retail prices. From designer tops and shoes to accessories like belts and wallets, there are plenty of amazing deals.

Frank And Oak

Frank And Oak

Shop men's workwear at Frank And Oak.

Founded in 2012 by childhood friends Ethan Song and Hicham Ratnani, Frank And Oak is a sustainable clothing startup that makes stylish wardrobe essentials more affordable for men. While you can absolutely put together full outfits at Frank And Oak's offerings, the brand's clothing are designed to pair well with other pieces you should already have in your closet. It also has a curated collection of workwear , but depending on your office's dress code, you'll likely be able to wear all of Frank And Oak's pieces to work.

Stitch Fix Men

Stitch Fix

Sign up for a Stitch Fix subscription .

Stitch Fix also uses a personal stylist to help you step up your fashion game. Take the style quiz to tell the company about your usual aesthetic, fit, and price preferences, and a stylist will curate five pieces for you to try on at home. You get to keep what you like and send the rest back in a prepaid return envelope. You won't be charged until your returned items are received.

Macy's

Macy's

Shop all men's clothing at Macy's .

The idea of shopping at department stores might cause you to think you'll have to spend big bucks, but thanks to their constant stream of sales and promotions, Macy's offers major savings on popular brands. Macy's website is easy to navigate and there's usually some sort of sale that you can use to your advantage. In addition to promotions, you can also earn more savings and rewards by using the Macy's Rewards Card.

Another great bonus is the ability to order online and pick up in-store, so if you need something quickly you won't waste time aimlessly searching the store for it or waiting for it to arrive in the mail. The men's section currently has deals on workwear from brands like Michael Kors, Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein, Dockers, and more.

Nordstrom Men

Nordstrom Rack

Shop all men's clothing at Nordstrom Rack .

Shopping on Nordstrom Rack is always a great idea if some of the brands listed on Nordstrom are out of your price range. As the department store's clearance site, you'll find many past season and overstocked items from some of the same brands at much lower prices. Right now, you can get huge discounts on men's dress shirts from brands like Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Thomas Pink, and more.

Amazon

Amazon

Try Prime Wardrobe for free .

Amazon might not be the first place you'd think to look online for clothing, but it's definitely a great place to shop and save — especially if you're a Prime member. The new Prime Wardrobe service acts as a subscription box where you can choose from a variety of top brand names, try them on before you buy, and of course, receive fast and free shipping. If you're not interested in using the subscription, you can also shop for thousands of items available for individual purchase, too.

Nice Laundry

Nice Laundry

Try Nice Laundry's sock subscription .

Socks and underwear are often overlooked until you're left with a drawer full of mismatches with holes in them. Nice Laundry is a super easy way to stock up on these essential items while adding a lot of variety. You can choose between the Sock of the Month, which delivers one pair every month for $11, the quarterly subscription, which delivers 7 pairs every three months for $49, and the annual subscription, which includes 19 pairs in one annual delivery for $99.

Thursday Boot Company

Thursday Boot Company

Shop all dress shoes at Thursday Boot Company .

Finding shoes for the office that are made to last and under $200 is usually not an easy task, but Thursday Boot Company made that possible with its new dress shoe collection. The collection includes bluchers, cap-toe oxfords, brogue-toe oxfords, penny loafers, and more. They all use premium materials like Horween leather, WeatherSafe Suede, and waxed laces, and every shoe is $168. For the same quality from other big-name brands, you'll spend upwards of $500.

Jomashop

Jomashop

Shop all watches at Jomashop .

No matter how flashy or subdued your in-office style is, every professional needs a nice wristwatch. Jomashop's huge selection of discounted watches makes it our favorite place to shop for a good deal. Whether you're on a tight under $300 budget, planning to purchase a five-figure Rolex, or somewhere in between, Jomashop will save you money on it. Right now you can save up to 80% during the current clearance sale.

Gentleman's Box

Gentleman's Box

Sign up for a subscription to Gentleman's Box .

If you already have all the basics down and just need a few stylish accessories to go with your business look, Gentleman's Box is a subscription service you should consider. Unlike subscriptions that include full outfits, the startup sends four to six accessories like socks, ties, sunglasses, watches, tie clips, pocket squares, and grooming products. At just $35 per month, the cost is relatively low for how much you get. You can save even more by signing up for the annual subscription. You'll have to pay upfront, but it brings the cost of each box down to $26.