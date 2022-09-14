Eaton County Sheriff's Office involved in police chase through mid-Michigan

The Eaton County Sheriff's Office, along with numerous other law enforcement agencies, was involved in a police chase Tuesday night that started in Branch County earlier in the day Tuesday, was later picked up in Calhoun County Tuesday night, went through Eaton, Ingham and Jackson counties and ended in Eaton Rapids.

Deputies from the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office originally received information about a suicidal subject who had been involved in a police chase in Branch County and had fired shots at deputies earlier in the day, according to a social media post from the sheriff's office . At around 7:27 p.m., the suspect's cell phone pinged in Calhoun County, and a deputy found the suspect in a vehicle on 25 1/2 Mile Road in Albion Township.

"Deputies reported that the suspect fired a handgun from the driver-side window at them multiple times during the chase," the post said.

According to a Facebook post from the Eaton County Sheriff's Office , deputies were advised by dispatch around 7:42 p.m. that the vehicle was heading into Eaton County. Dispatch also said that the driver of the vehicle was shooting at law enforcement officer's pursuing them.

Eaton County deputies successfully deployed Stop Sticks that disabled the vehicle in the 7000 block of East 5 Point Highway in Eaton Rapids.

"The suspect fled on foot and was quickly apprehended by Springport Police," the post said.

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office says the suspect, a 39-year-old man from Monroe, was put in Calhoun County Jail on numerous charges.

The Michigan State Police and Eaton Rapids Police Department also assisted in the chase.

