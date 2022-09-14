Read full article on original website
bloomberglaw.com
States Divvy Up Federal Covid Billions With More Equity In Mind
States also seek to meet equity goals using the influx of money. With roughly two years still left on the clock, states have allocated almost two-thirds of the $199.8 billion in federal pandemic relief aid from the Biden administration’s landmark stimulus package to fund a wide variety of their own priorities—from building homes and expanding broadband access to providing bonuses to public school staff.
Virginia has moved to restrict the rights of trans students in its public schools
The revamped rules explicitly state that students must only use bathrooms and locker rooms associated with the sex assigned to them at birth. Similar restrictions apply to sports and other activities.
beefmagazine.com
Push made for Senate passage of ag labor bill
Supporters of ag labor reform were again calling on the Senate to take up the House’s Farm Workforce Modernization Act in a press conference on Capitol Hill on Sept. 15. Industry members joined one of the lead sponsors, Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., to urge passage due to the growing food crisis and increasing food prices.
CNBC
California lawmakers call on Congress to pass bill to shore up Social Security
California lawmakers recently approved a joint resolution asking Congress to pass a Social Security expansion proposal. The bill, called Social Security 2100: A Sacred Trust, would require those with incomes of more than $400,000 to pay more taxes toward the program. Such a change may help prevent a funding shortfall...
Vermont education agency says districts cannot withhold public tuition money to religious schools
Vermont's top education official has informed school districts in the state that they cannot withhold public tuition money to religious schools, citing a recent Supreme Court case. MEDIA MELTDOWN OVER SUPREME COURT RULING IN FAVOR OF RELIGIOUS SCHOOLS: ‘PRIME CHRISTIAN NATIONALIST STUFF’. In a 6-3 decision that came down...
