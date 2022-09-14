Read full article on original website
cnycentral.com
Onondaga County holds free car seat inspections on Monday at Cicero Police Department
Syracuse, NY — Onondaga County will be holding free car seat inspections and assistance on Monday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cicero Police Department. The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee says inspections will be done by certified child passenger safety technicians. They also use the “Learn, Practice, and Explain” model to teach parents and caregivers how to choose, then properly install the appropriate seat. The model takes into account the child’s age, size, and the vehicle itself.
cnycentral.com
State Police investigating fatal bicycle crash in Jefferson County
Adams, NY — A 28-year-old woman is dead after being hit by a car while riding her bicycle, according to New York State Police. Troopers responded to a call of a bicycle/motor vehicle collisions on Friday afternoon on US Route 11 in the Town of Adams in Jefferson County. Upon arrival troopers say they found 28-year-old Jean Winchell of Adams Center dead at the scene.
WHEC TV-10
Police officer in Geneva seriously injured taking domestic violence suspect into custody
GENEVA, N.Y. (WHEC) — A police officer in Geneva was seriously injured taking a domestic violence suspect into custody. Police say it happened Wednesday on Routes 5 & 20. They only intended to interview Justin Lloyd, but determined they had to take him into custody to protect the victim.
localsyr.com
Community support grows for Canastota Police Officer attacked on duty
CANASTOTA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Support is growing for the village of Canastota Police Officer who was assaulted on duty. Just after 2:00 p.m. last Wednesday, police were asked to check on a suspicious person in the Liberty Resources parking lot on North Main Street in Canastota. Officer William Preuss...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Syracuse Man Charged with Rape in 1st Degree
The Johnson City Police Department says a Syracuse man has been charged with rape. 26-year-old Antonio N. Bethune was charged with rape after officers responded to a report of sexual assault in Johnson City on September 10th. Detectives collected evidence from the incident and Bethune was charged with Rape in...
flackbroadcasting.com
Troopers: Oneida County man accused of DWI in town of Western
WESTERN- A man from Oneida County is accused of intoxicated driving, authorities say. Matthew E. Meeks, 36, of Westernville, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Lee) shortly before 2:00 a.m. Thursday. He is officially charged with one misdemeanor count each DWI (first-offense) and operating a motor vehicle (w/a .08 of 1% BAC).
Woman accused in North Side killing was driver, shooting was drive by, prosecutors say
Syracuse, N.Y. — New details emerged this week in the June killing of Dasheem East including that a 19-year-old woman was driving a car when a passenger opened fire on the man. Arianna Bailey was the driver in the June 20 killing, Assistant District Attorney Michael Whalen said in...
flackbroadcasting.com
Trio of teenagers accused of obscenity charges in Newport, State Police say
NEWPORT- A trio of teenagers from the Kuyahoora Valley area are all faced with obscenity accusations, authorities say. Two 15-year-olds, one from Newport, NY and the other from Poland, NY, along with another 14-year old from Newport, NY were all arrested by the New York State Police (Herkimer). The 15-year-old...
cnycentral.com
Salvation Army helping fight food insecurity with donation spots outside of the JMA Dome
SYRACUSE N.Y. — It’s a big weekend for Syracuse Football, a real measuring stick game, when they take on the Purdue Boilermakers in the JMA Wireless Dome at noon on Saturday. But perhaps the bigger story from The Dome is off the field. The Salvation Army is teaming...
Dispatchers to police: CNY man suicidal, wants to kill a cop; he’s fatally shot by officers
Utica, N.Y. — Police officers dispatched to a mental health call in Utica that ended when they fatally shot a man were told he was suicidal and wanted to kill police, according to dispatches. Officers responded to 1601 Nielson Street at 7:50 p.m. Monday where they found the 61-year-old...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Two Men Charged With Possessing Ghost Guns
A Chenango County man is one of two men who were arrested after state police say they possessed ghost guns. According to New York State Police, 19-year-old Alec D. Hollenbeck of Lincklaen, NY and 53-year-old Duane G. Hollenbeck of Moravia, NY were arrested and charged after it was discovered they each possessed numerous ghost guns and large capacity ammunition feeding devices.
flackbroadcasting.com
Boonville, Rome resident charged with endangering welfare of child in wake of State Police ‘operation Vaporizer’ campaign
ONEIDA AND HERKIMER COUNTIES- A pair of local residents are faced with accusations in the wake of a State Police campaign to crack down on the sale of flavored nicotine vapes to minors. Aadil Tahiri, 38, of Boonville, NY and Adnan H. Almahen, 28, of Rome, NY are both officially...
cnycentral.com
Popeyes opening on Monday in Oswego
Syracuse, NY — A Popeyes is opening in Oswego on Monday. Doors will open at 10:30 a.m. and celebrations begin at 5 p.m. after a ribbon cutting ceremony by Mayor Billy Barlow. “Oswego is such a great community. We have been welcomed with open arms here and are excited...
WHEC TV-10
Waterloo man arrested again for defrauding people who hired him to do work for them
WATERLOO, N.Y. – A Waterloo man was arrested on Friday, and charged with scheme to defraud, and petit larceny. Brian Macgill (49) is accused of taking money from several people in the Town of Seneca Falls to complete residential work, which he never started. The money was not returned.
Chenango Co. men arrested for ghost guns
Two Chenango County men have been arrested for possessing numerous ghost guns and illegal large-capacity magazines.
cnycentral.com
53-year-old man hospitalized after being shot in the leg, Syracuse Police say
SYRACUSE N.Y. — A 53-year-old man was hospitalized late Thursday night after being shot in the leg on the 1100 block of S. McBride Street, Syracuse Police say. Officers responded to the scene around 11:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting with injuries to find a 53-year-old man shot in his leg.
ithaca.com
Where Ithaca Crime Happens
When the City of Ithaca set out to reimagine public safety two years ago, building a better relationship between residents and police was the top priority. As part of that effort the Ithaca Police Department developed an online data dashboard and gave the public access to it on June 8.
UPDATE – Man involved in officer shooting in Utica has died
UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The man who was shot by Utica police officers Monday night died from his wounds. The man has been identified as 61-year-old David Litts of Utica. Shortly before 8:00 PM, Monday, Utica Police were called to 1601 Nielsen Street in the Cornhill section of the city. Officers encountered Litts in the […]
New York State Thruway Toll Evaders to Have Registration Suspended
The Thruway Authority is no longer going easy on toll evaders. The New York State Thruway is the fifth busiest toll road in the United States, and it's a major route for Hudson Valley travelers, and long-distance travelers, linking the cities of Toronto and Buffalo with Boston and New York City. Operated by the New York State Thruway Authority (NYSTA), the 496-mile mainline toll road extends from the New York City line at Yonkers to the Pennsylvania state line at Ripley, NY by way of I-87 and I-90through Albany, Syracuse, and Buffalo.
cortlandvoice.com
County Sheriff’s Office: Man arrested for possession of crack cocaine
A man was arrested last week after he was found to be in possession of crack cocaine, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The Cortland County Drug Task Force – with assistance from the county sheriff’s office, city police and New York State Police – served a narcotics search warrant the early morning of Sept. 7 on Charles Street in Cortland.
