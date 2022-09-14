ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Onondaga County holds free car seat inspections on Monday at Cicero Police Department

Syracuse, NY — Onondaga County will be holding free car seat inspections and assistance on Monday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cicero Police Department. The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee says inspections will be done by certified child passenger safety technicians. They also use the “Learn, Practice, and Explain” model to teach parents and caregivers how to choose, then properly install the appropriate seat. The model takes into account the child’s age, size, and the vehicle itself.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
State Police investigating fatal bicycle crash in Jefferson County

Adams, NY — A 28-year-old woman is dead after being hit by a car while riding her bicycle, according to New York State Police. Troopers responded to a call of a bicycle/motor vehicle collisions on Friday afternoon on US Route 11 in the Town of Adams in Jefferson County. Upon arrival troopers say they found 28-year-old Jean Winchell of Adams Center dead at the scene.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
Community support grows for Canastota Police Officer attacked on duty

CANASTOTA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Support is growing for the village of Canastota Police Officer who was assaulted on duty. Just after 2:00 p.m. last Wednesday, police were asked to check on a suspicious person in the Liberty Resources parking lot on North Main Street in Canastota. Officer William Preuss...
CANASTOTA, NY
Syracuse, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse Man Charged with Rape in 1st Degree

The Johnson City Police Department says a Syracuse man has been charged with rape. 26-year-old Antonio N. Bethune was charged with rape after officers responded to a report of sexual assault in Johnson City on September 10th. Detectives collected evidence from the incident and Bethune was charged with Rape in...
JOHNSON CITY, NY
Troopers: Oneida County man accused of DWI in town of Western

WESTERN- A man from Oneida County is accused of intoxicated driving, authorities say. Matthew E. Meeks, 36, of Westernville, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Lee) shortly before 2:00 a.m. Thursday. He is officially charged with one misdemeanor count each DWI (first-offense) and operating a motor vehicle (w/a .08 of 1% BAC).
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Trio of teenagers accused of obscenity charges in Newport, State Police say

NEWPORT- A trio of teenagers from the Kuyahoora Valley area are all faced with obscenity accusations, authorities say. Two 15-year-olds, one from Newport, NY and the other from Poland, NY, along with another 14-year old from Newport, NY were all arrested by the New York State Police (Herkimer). The 15-year-old...
NEWPORT, NY
Angela Douglas
Marcus Jackson
Two Men Charged With Possessing Ghost Guns

A Chenango County man is one of two men who were arrested after state police say they possessed ghost guns. According to New York State Police, 19-year-old Alec D. Hollenbeck of Lincklaen, NY and 53-year-old Duane G. Hollenbeck of Moravia, NY were arrested and charged after it was discovered they each possessed numerous ghost guns and large capacity ammunition feeding devices.
MORAVIA, NY
Popeyes opening on Monday in Oswego

Syracuse, NY — A Popeyes is opening in Oswego on Monday. Doors will open at 10:30 a.m. and celebrations begin at 5 p.m. after a ribbon cutting ceremony by Mayor Billy Barlow. “Oswego is such a great community. We have been welcomed with open arms here and are excited...
OSWEGO, NY
Public Safety
Where Ithaca Crime Happens

When the City of Ithaca set out to reimagine public safety two years ago, building a better relationship between residents and police was the top priority. As part of that effort the Ithaca Police Department developed an online data dashboard and gave the public access to it on June 8.
ITHACA, NY
UPDATE – Man involved in officer shooting in Utica has died

UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The man who was shot by Utica police officers Monday night died from his wounds. The man has been identified as 61-year-old David Litts of Utica. Shortly before 8:00 PM, Monday, Utica Police were called to 1601 Nielsen Street in the Cornhill section of the city. Officers encountered Litts in the […]
UTICA, NY
New York State Thruway Toll Evaders to Have Registration Suspended

The Thruway Authority is no longer going easy on toll evaders. The New York State Thruway is the fifth busiest toll road in the United States, and it's a major route for Hudson Valley travelers, and long-distance travelers, linking the cities of Toronto and Buffalo with Boston and New York City. Operated by the New York State Thruway Authority (NYSTA), the 496-mile mainline toll road extends from the New York City line at Yonkers to the Pennsylvania state line at Ripley, NY by way of I-87 and I-90through Albany, Syracuse, and Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
County Sheriff’s Office: Man arrested for possession of crack cocaine

A man was arrested last week after he was found to be in possession of crack cocaine, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The Cortland County Drug Task Force – with assistance from the county sheriff’s office, city police and New York State Police – served a narcotics search warrant the early morning of Sept. 7 on Charles Street in Cortland.

