ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montevideo, MN

Comments / 0

Related
KEYC

Minnesota man seriously injured after 15-foot fall at gravel pit

DANUBE, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities in Renville County say a 66-year-old man was seriously injured at a gravel pit Thursday morning. The Renville County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call shortly after 10 a.m. requesting an ambulance for a man who had fallen around 15 feet before landing on his neck.
willmarradio.com

Tree branch victim near Olivia identified

(Olivia MN-) The Renville County Sheriff's Department has identified the man killed when a tree branch fell on top of him on a farm near Olivia Tuesday morning. He was 69-year-old Blair Anderson of rural Fairfax. Anderson was cutting down trees in a grove in Henryville Township, southwest of Olivia, around 10:43 a.m. Tuesday when a branch connected to another tree fell on top of him. Lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful and he died at the scene. Anderson had been wearing head, eye and ear protection at the time.
RENVILLE COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

Man killed by falling tree branch in western Minnesota

OLIVIA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man clearing trees in western Minnesota was killed on Tuesday after being struck by a falling branch, authorities report. According to the Renville County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded for the fatal accident shortly before 11 a.m. on 320th Street, south of 770th Avenue in Henryville Township, just south of Olivia, Minnesota.
OLIVIA, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ashby, MN
City
Rothsay, MN
City
Morris, MN
City
Sauk Centre, MN
Montevideo, MN
Sports
City
Melrose, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Montevideo, MN
Morris, MN
Sports
trfradio.com

One Dead Following Accident Involving Semi

One person is dead following a two vehicle accident yesterday in Douglas County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Ryan Matthew Halvorson, (29) of Alexandria was killed when the southbound 2004 Pontiac Grand Am he was driving collided with a northbound 2020 Kenworth Tractor Truck in Carlos Township. According to...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
Bring Me The News

Motorcyclists crash into Stearns County ditch, killing one

Two motorcyclists crashed into a ditch in Stearns County, killing one of them. The Stearns County Sheriff says it was told that the two motorcyclists were traveling on County Road 13 south of Melrose shortly after 2 p.m. when both came off the road on a right curve. Both Harley...
KNOX News Radio

18-year-old driver killed in MN crash

An 18-year-old man died in a two-vehicle accident in Minnesota’s Grant County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 4:30 Sunday afternoon on Highway 79 at County Road 21. Tyler Stone of Hoffman (MN) was driving a car eastbound on Highway 79. It collided head-on with a westbound...
GRANT COUNTY, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brett Miller
lptv.org

Two-Vehicle Crash Involving Tractor Kills Burtrum Woman

A two-vehicle collision involving a tractor killed a Burtrum woman in Bruce Township just east of Long Prairie. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 8:46 a.m. on September 12th, 55-year-old Lashel Oliver was traveling east on Highway 27 in her Hyundai Tuscon. The Tuscon then collided with Kenworth Tractor driven by 20-year-old Tyler Scherping of Freeport near County Road 219.
willmarradio.com

Woman run over after reported "domestic incident" in Lake Lillian

(Lake Lillian MN-) No information has been released about an incident in Lake Lillian that led to a woman being injured yesterday morning. It was reported at 11:05 a.m. that a woman and a man were involved in a domestic incident in the town of Lake Lillian, and the woman ended up getting run over by a vehicle. The man reported it, and emergency responders and a LifeLink Helicopter were dispatched to the scene.
LAKE LILLIAN, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy