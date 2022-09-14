Chiefs announce fan info, Dwayne Bowe will be drum leader for Chiefs-Chargers game

Dwayne Bowe’s last game with the Chiefs came nearly eight years ago when Kansas City defeated the Chargers 19-7 at Arrowhead Stadium on Dec. 28, 2014.

Coincidentally, the Chargers and Bowe will be back at Arrowhead Stadium for a “Thursday Night Football” game.

The Chiefs announced that Bowe, who caught 532 passes for 7,155 yards with KC, will be the drum leader before the game.

Also returning to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium is retired Navy Petty Officer Generald Wilson, who will sing the national anthem. There also will be a flyover of four A-10s from Whiteman Air Force Base, the Chiefs said.

Here is other game information from the Chiefs.

Parking

The Truman Sports Complex parking lots will open at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday. Parking passes must be purchased in advance on the Chiefs website .

Traffic updates

The Chiefs said fans can expect “to see heavy delays due to rush hour traffic on Interstates 435 and 70, as well as streets around the Truman Sports Complex” because Thursday’s game starts at 7:15 p.m. The Chiefs suggest fans attempt to arrive “several hours” before the start of the game.

Entering the stadium

The NFL’s clear-bag policy is still in effect and fans can read more here on what is and is not allowed into Arrowhead Stadium.

Fans won’t have to stop to empty their pockets or bags as they pass through a CEIA Opengate metal detector at the gates. CEIA said it “provides a near-zero low nuisance alarm rate on personal, non-threat items compared with any other detection system available today.”

It was also in use during the preseason.

Plastic only

Concession stands, retail points of sale and vendors don’t accept cash at Arrowhead Stadium.

Important times to know

2:30 p.m.: Parking gates open

5 p.m.: All gates open at Arrowhead Stadium

6 p.m.: Team warm-ups begin

7:04 p.m.: Chargers team introduction

7:06 p.m.: Chiefs team introduction

7:10 p.m.: National anthem

7:12 p.m.: Coin toss

7:15 p.m.: Kickoff