How to Watch Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral on TV and Online
Watch: Queen Elizabeth II's Coffin Begins Its Final Journey. More than a week after Queen Elizabeth II's passing, the late monarch's funeral will be broadcast live. Her Majesty's funeral will take place on Sept. 19, with the royal family laying her to rest at St. George's Chapel inside Windsor Castle. Queen Elizabeth II—who died at the age of 96 on Sept. 8—made history as the longest reigning monarch. Although many around the world will be traveling to pay their respects, the event will also be able to view from home.
How To Watch Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral: Livestream, Schedules & Coverage Plans For The U.S. And UK
By one estimate, as many as 4 billion people could be watching as the funeral of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II takes place on Monday, September 19 beginning at 11 a.m. BST (3 a.m. PT). As many as 750,000 people are predicted to travel to London for the state funeral and pay their respects as the queen lies in state, per the UK’s Guardian. Among those waiting in line 12-plus hours to pay their respects was David Beckham. The service at Westminster Abbey is likely to be among the biggest single ceremonial events staged in the U.K. since World War II. See...
Queen Elizabeth II dies: Why is the queen’s oak coffin lined with lead?
On Tuesday, Queen Elizabeth II’s remains were taken to London to lie in state in Westminster Hall. The monarch’s coffin will be placed in the hall for people to pay their respects before it is eventually placed in the King George VI memorial chapel in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.
WATCH: Royal guard faints while standing watch at Queen Elizabeth II's coffin
A guard fainted while he stood vigil at Queen Elizabeth II's coffin Wednesday. It was the queen's first day of lying in state at Westminster Hall, Parliament's house of government. Her coffin had just been through a procession from London's Buckingham Palace and will remain at Westminster Hall until her funeral in Westminster Abbey on Monday.
WATCH: Man tackled to the ground by police after running at Queen Elizabeth's casket in London
Security standing watch at Queen Elizabeth II's casket Friday night tackled a man who rushed the casket to touch it. The live broadcast of the late monarch lying in state captured a man escaping the line, running up the catafalque, the stage where the casket sits, and briefly touching the casket before being tackled off of the catafalque and onto the floor at Westminster Hall. Guards carried the man out of the building, where he was ultimately arrested.
Queen Elizabeth II Funeral: A Guide to Every Event
Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8 at the age of 96, and the royal family has now announced that the funeral service will be held Monday, Sept. 19 at 6 a.m. ET at Westminster Abbey. Here's a guide to the events leading up to her memorial. Thursday, Sept. 8:...
Queen Elizabeth II Dies and Multiple Rainbows Immediately Appear in Britain
There is sadness in the air but magic in the skies. On September 9, after Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth II had died at age 96 at her Balmoral home in Scotland, multiple rainbows seemed to spontaneously appear in the skies over the United Kingdom. The U.K. is known...
Buckingham Palace announces arrangements for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey on Sept. 19, after members of the public are given an opportunity to pay their respects as she lies in state in Edinburgh and London, the royal family announced Saturday. Buckingham Palace said in a statement that the queen’s...
Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral: Expect These 5 Things at Westminster Abbey
Queen Elizabeth's funeral at Westminster Abbey on Sept. 19 is expected to have a nationwide silence, mourning veils, pearls, and more.
Live updates: Line through London to see Queen Elizabeth II's coffin reaches 4 miles
Her coffin was led through London on Wednesday, with William and Harry walking behind it. The line to visit her coffin reached four miles on Thursday afternoon. Queen Elizabeth II died age 96 on September 8, ending an era for the United Kingdom and beginning the age of Charles III, her son and successor.
Date of Queen’s state funeral announced
The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will be held at Westminster Abbey at 11am on Monday 19 September, it has been announced.The Queen’s body will be brought down from Scotland to lie in state in Westminster Hall for “four clear days”, from 14 September until 6.30am on the morning of the funeral, to allow the public to pay their respects.Earlier on Saturday King Charles III declared the date of the state funeral to be a bank holiday across the UK.The coffin bearing the Queen’s body – lying at Balmoral Castle – will begin its journey to the abbey...
King Charles III arrives at Buckingham Palace ahead of procession for Queen Elizabeth
King Charles III has arrived at Buckingham Palace ahead of a procession which will see Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin ceremonially moved through London to the Palace of Westminster on Wednesday, 14 September. Upon arrival at Westminster Hall, Her late Majesty will be lying in state until her funeral service...
Britain and the world to lay Queen Elizabeth II to rest
LONDON (AP) — Britain and the world lay Queen Elizabeth II to rest on Monday at a state funeral that will draw presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers as well as up to a million people lining the streets of London to say a final goodbye to a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age. A day packed with funeral events in London and Windsor began early when the doors of 900-year-old Westminster Hall were closed to mourners after hundreds of thousands filed in front of her coffin since Sept 14. Many of them had spent cold nights...
It was a very modern pilgrimage – a people’s quest that led to this historic day
Great state occasions inspire an elevated kind of journalism, which does its best to match the mystical rituals of the ceremony and reflect or shape what it perceives as the national mood. “Two rivers run silently through London tonight and one is made of people,” the Daily Mail’s Vincent Mulchrone wrote – memorably, as it turned out – in January 1965 of the queues to see Winston Churchill’s lying in state. “Never safer, better guarded, lay a sleeping king than this, with a golden candlelight to warm his resting place, and the muffled footsteps of his devoted subjects to keep him company,” the BBC’s Richard Dimbleby told his radio audience in February 1952, when the coffin of George VI lay in the same ancient hall.
Queen Elizabeth II's casket arrives at Buckingham Palace before going to Westminister Hall Wednesday
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Queen Elizabeth II's casket has returned to Buckingham Palace. It's been an emotional week for those mourning the loss of the queen. In Edinburgh, Scotland, people lined the streets for their final goodbye as the coffin of the queen was carried out of St. Giles' Cathedral to begin his journey to Britain.
World leaders arrive in London for funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
Thousands of police, hundreds of troops and an army of officials made final preparations Sunday for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II — a spectacular display of national mourning that will also be the biggest gathering of world leaders for years. President Biden and other dignitaries have begun...
The Queen's funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey. Take a look inside the 750-year-old gothic church where kings, queens, and poets have been buried.
The funeral service for Queen Elizabeth II will take place at Westminster Abbey in London, UK. It's a historical place, one with sentimental value to the Queen, who married Prince Philip there. Though she won't be buried there, it's where some of the UK's most influential people remain.
What's next for the UK as Queen Elizabeth II laid to rest
LONDON (AP) — The death of Queen Elizabeth II set in motion a tightly choreographed series of ceremonial and constitutional steps, as Britain undergoes a period of national mourning and enters the reign of King Charles III. A long-established 10-day plan, code-named Operation London Bridge, covers arrangements for the queen’s final journey to London and state funeral. Here is a look at what will happen in the coming days: Thursday, Sept. 15 — The queen’s coffin lies in state in Westminster Hall in London for the first of four full days. Thousands of people joined a huge line to pay their respects to their late monarch. By midday, the queue had grown to 4.4 miles (7 kilometers), winding past Tower Bridge.
Live updates: First lady of Ukraine in London to honor queen
LONDON — Ukraine’s first lady, Olena Zelenska, has appeared at London’s Westminster Hall to pay her respects to Queen Elizabeth II. British royal officials said Zelenska also met with Catherine, the Princess of Wales, at Buckingham Palace on Sunday afternoon. They did not release further details. World...
