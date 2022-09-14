ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

E! News

How to Watch Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral on TV and Online

Watch: Queen Elizabeth II's Coffin Begins Its Final Journey. More than a week after Queen Elizabeth II's passing, the late monarch's funeral will be broadcast live. Her Majesty's funeral will take place on Sept. 19, with the royal family laying her to rest at St. George's Chapel inside Windsor Castle. Queen Elizabeth II—who died at the age of 96 on Sept. 8—made history as the longest reigning monarch. Although many around the world will be traveling to pay their respects, the event will also be able to view from home.
WORLD
Deadline

How To Watch Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral: Livestream, Schedules & Coverage Plans For The U.S. And UK

By one estimate, as many as 4 billion people could be watching as the funeral of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II takes place on Monday, September 19 beginning at 11 a.m. BST (3 a.m. PT). As many as 750,000 people are predicted to travel to London for the state funeral and pay their respects as the queen lies in state, per the UK’s Guardian. Among those waiting in line 12-plus hours to pay their respects was David Beckham. The service at Westminster Abbey is likely to be among the biggest single ceremonial events staged in the U.K. since World War II. See...
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Man tackled to the ground by police after running at Queen Elizabeth's casket in London

Security standing watch at Queen Elizabeth II's casket Friday night tackled a man who rushed the casket to touch it. The live broadcast of the late monarch lying in state captured a man escaping the line, running up the catafalque, the stage where the casket sits, and briefly touching the casket before being tackled off of the catafalque and onto the floor at Westminster Hall. Guards carried the man out of the building, where he was ultimately arrested.
U.K.
ETOnline.com

Queen Elizabeth II Funeral: A Guide to Every Event

Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8 at the age of 96, and the royal family has now announced that the funeral service will be held Monday, Sept. 19 at 6 a.m. ET at Westminster Abbey. Here's a guide to the events leading up to her memorial. Thursday, Sept. 8:...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Date of Queen’s state funeral announced

The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will be held at Westminster Abbey at 11am on Monday 19 September, it has been announced.The Queen’s body will be brought down from Scotland to lie in state in Westminster Hall for “four clear days”, from 14 September until 6.30am on the morning of the funeral, to allow the public to pay their respects.Earlier on Saturday King Charles III declared the date of the state funeral to be a bank holiday across the UK.The coffin bearing the Queen’s body – lying at Balmoral Castle – will begin its journey to the abbey...
U.K.
The Associated Press

Britain and the world to lay Queen Elizabeth II to rest

LONDON (AP) — Britain and the world lay Queen Elizabeth II to rest on Monday at a state funeral that will draw presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers as well as up to a million people lining the streets of London to say a final goodbye to a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age. A day packed with funeral events in London and Windsor began early when the doors of 900-year-old Westminster Hall were closed to mourners after hundreds of thousands filed in front of her coffin since Sept 14. Many of them had spent cold nights...
U.K.
The Guardian

It was a very modern pilgrimage – a people’s quest that led to this historic day

Great state occasions inspire an elevated kind of journalism, which does its best to match the mystical rituals of the ceremony and reflect or shape what it perceives as the national mood. “Two rivers run silently through London tonight and one is made of people,” the Daily Mail’s Vincent Mulchrone wrote – memorably, as it turned out – in January 1965 of the queues to see Winston Churchill’s lying in state. “Never safer, better guarded, lay a sleeping king than this, with a golden candlelight to warm his resting place, and the muffled footsteps of his devoted subjects to keep him company,” the BBC’s Richard Dimbleby told his radio audience in February 1952, when the coffin of George VI lay in the same ancient hall.
WORLD
The Guardian

Don McCullin: ‘Wherever I go, there seems to be violence and death’

Don McCullin was with a US soldier on the fortified walls surrounding the Vietnamese city of Hué one night when he noticed something in the dark. “A hand grenade had been tossed over. We both looked at it. Then the soldier went one way and I went the other. It exploded. I thought I’d lost my leg but I was lucky. The explosion hit the other guy, killed him. I photographed him dying with blood coming out of his nose and a river of blood coming out of his head because it blew the back of his skull out.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

World leaders arrive in London for funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

Thousands of police, hundreds of troops and an army of officials made final preparations Sunday for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II — a spectacular display of national mourning that will also be the biggest gathering of world leaders for years. President Biden and other dignitaries have begun...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

What's next for the UK as Queen Elizabeth II laid to rest

LONDON (AP) — The death of Queen Elizabeth II set in motion a tightly choreographed series of ceremonial and constitutional steps, as Britain undergoes a period of national mourning and enters the reign of King Charles III. A long-established 10-day plan, code-named Operation London Bridge, covers arrangements for the queen’s final journey to London and state funeral. Here is a look at what will happen in the coming days: Thursday, Sept. 15 — The queen’s coffin lies in state in Westminster Hall in London for the first of four full days. Thousands of people joined a huge line to pay their respects to their late monarch. By midday, the queue had grown to 4.4 miles (7 kilometers), winding past Tower Bridge.
U.K.
960 The Ref

Live updates: First lady of Ukraine in London to honor queen

LONDON — Ukraine’s first lady, Olena Zelenska, has appeared at London’s Westminster Hall to pay her respects to Queen Elizabeth II. British royal officials said Zelenska also met with Catherine, the Princess of Wales, at Buckingham Palace on Sunday afternoon. They did not release further details. World...
POLITICS

