Agriculture

Huge Changes Announced for Greater Binghamton Airport

On Wednesday morning, Broome County Executive Jason Garnar was joined by New York State Governor Kathy Hochul to announce major changes for the Greater Binghamton Airport. Governor Hochul announced that as part of a $230 million investment into upstate New York airports, the Greater Binghamton Airport would receive $32 million for renovations to the site.
Byrne Dairy Selects Town of Chenango Site for New Store

Several properties are under contract for a potential new Byrne Dairy convenience store in the Nimmonsburg section of the town of Chenango. The Syracuse-based company has been expanding rapidly in recent years. It opened its first Broome County shop in Endicott less than four months ago. New stores also are planned in Endwell and Whitney Point.
Step Inside Upstate New York's Only Smithsonian Affiliate Museum [PHOTOS]

Located inside an absolutely beautiful and fully restored historic old City Hall in Corning is The Rockwell Museum, Upstate New York's only Smithsonian Affiliate. The Rockwell Museum holds the distinction of currently being Upstate New York’s only Smithsonian Affiliate and houses an outstanding collection of Western and Native American art. Although the museum is on the smaller side, it is packed with world-class art that isn’t often found in small towns such as Corning.
Sayre Man Dead in Explosion at Wysox Plant

Numerous media outlets are reporting the death of a Sayre man in an industrial accident in Bradford County. According to the reports, 39-year-old Jeremy Lanzo was fatally injured in an explosion at Eureka Resources on Route 6 in Wysox Township in Bradford County on Tuesday, September 13. The Lehigh County...
New York Drops Mask Mandates on Public Transporation

After 28 months, New York is no longer requiring masks to be worn on public transportation in an effort to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. While getting her latest booster shot in New York City yesterday, Governor Kathy Hochul said so much progress has been made with vaccines and the public following health protocols to stop the spread of the coronavirus and its variants that masks on buses and trains will be encouraged but not mandated.
