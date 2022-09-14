Read full article on original website
A’ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces look to be a safe bet to win a few more WNBA titles over the next several years, a realization that can’t be ignored even though they haven’t had very much time to celebrate their organization’s first championship. “I think we found ourselves in this league where everyone has their standard of how they’ve won, and we are creating that,” Wilson said not long after the franchise won its first title on Sunday with a 78-71 victory against Connecticut in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals. “Our journey is just beginning.” The Aces have several of their core players signed to deals that will keep them in Las Vegas for the next few years. None is bigger than Wilson, who has already won two MVPs and is entering her prime at just 26 years old. She also was named defensive player of the year for the first time too this season and will be the centerpiece in which the Aces hope will be a title defense next year.
Just four weeks into the high school football season, a number of athletes across the state have made their mark in the N.C. High School Athletic Association's football record book. Below, we go through a few of them as they enter Week 5. Nolan Hauser, Hough: Earlier this season, Hauser...
Fayetteville, N.C. — The Ravenscroft Ravens defeated Trinity Christian 36-6 in a lopsided matchup at home on Friday night. Ravenscroft QB Kyle Hawkins showcased his talents in tonight's matchup with four passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown. Ravenscroft's defense forced a safety putting the first score on the board.
