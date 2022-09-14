Read full article on original website
WCVB
Caseworker assaulted by detainee at Suffolk County Jail in Boston, officials say
BOSTON — A caseworker is recovering after she was attacked by a detainee at the Suffolk County Jail in Boston, according to authorities. The Suffolk County Sheriff's Office said the physical assault happened on Saturday during a routine session in which the caseworker was attempting to deliver the care and services required of her position.
WCVB
2 teenagers killed in crash on Route 123 in Attleboro
ATTLEBORO, Mass. — Two Massachusetts teenagers are dead after they were involved in a car crash in Attleboro Sunday morning. Attleboro police said the single-vehicle crash happened at about 4:30 a.m. on South Avenue, which is also known as Route 123, near the intersection of West Street. The scene is not far from the Attleboro Water Department's treatment plant.
WCVB
Two boys arrested for armed robbery at Jamaica Plain convenience store
BOSTON — Two teenage boys are facing multiple charges in connection with an armed robbery at a convenience store in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood. Boston police said the robbery at 71 Day St. happened at about 7:50 p.m. Friday. Responding officers spotted the two boys running from the store toward Round Hill Street and quickly apprehended them.
WCVB
Seal spotted in freshwater pond on North Shore of Massachusetts
BEVERLY, Mass. — A seal continues to be spotted in a freshwater pond on the North Shore of Massachusetts. Retired WCVB photojournalist Stanley Forman captured video of the seal in Beverly's Shoe Pond, which is near the Cummings Center, on Friday and Saturday. According to Forman, the seal has been spotted in Shoe Pond for at least three days.
WCVB
Man charged in connection with violent attack inside MBTA station
BOSTON — A Boston man was arraigned Friday in Boston Municipal Court on civil rights and assault charges in connection with a Labor Day attack on the MBTA Andrew Station platform. The attack left one man with head injuries. The Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said Aiyoub Alsallak, 29,...
WCVB
Woman, 49, killed in crash with school bus in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts
SHREWSBURY, Mass. — A 49-year-old woman was killed Thursday in a Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, crash involving a school bus, police said. Police, fire and paramedics responded just before 11 a.m. Thursday to South Quinsigamond Avenue and May Street to a serious motor vehicle crash involving a school bus and a passenger vehicle.
WCVB
Tuesday, September 20: Fighting Back
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Inspiring stories of individuals who have faced life-threatening challenges – and managed to push beyond their limits. Nicole Estaphan meets a young woman who found her way to the Ivy League after battling substance use disorder for years, and now she wants to help others. A prominent local doctor is educating others about epilepsy through an ambitious sail around the world. Nicole also meets a transplant recipient who found a new calling – hand-crafting electric guitars – and a domestic violence survivor committed to providing safe spaces for others.
WCVB
Elderly pedestrian killed in crash on Rockport road
ROCKPORT, Mass. — Police in Rockport, Massachusetts, were investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian that occurred on Friday afternoon. Just before 3 p.m., first responders raced to the scene on Railroad Avenue after police received two 911 calls reporting that a pedestrian had been struck by a small box truck.
WCVB
Tensions high during demonstrations outside Boston Children's Hospital
BOSTON — Two groups of demonstrators had a hostile faceoff outside Boston Children's Hospital on Sunday, as the facility has received a number of threats over the last month due to its transgender health services. A group of people protesting the hospital's transgender health program were met with dozens...
WCVB
Rental truck slams into parked vehicles at Route 1 car dealership
SAUGUS, Mass. — One person was taken into police custody following a wild crash involving a rental van and several vehicles at a Saugus, Massachusetts, car dealership. The crash happened early Friday morning on the northbound side of Route 1 near the Auto House. Ali-Raza Najafi, the owner of...
WCVB
Breakthrough for Vitiligo
NEEDHAM, Mass. — It's a skin condition that's hard to ignore, but now there’s a potential breakthrough for vitiligo-- a disease that takes a physical AND emotional toll. NewsCenter Five Medical Reporter Jessica Brown with the trial underway in Boston, andValarie Molyneau, President & Founder of VITFriends shares her personal journey after being diagnosed with vitiligo.
WCVB
Monday, September 19: Hidden in Plain Sight
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Ted Reinstein is looking up, down, around, and above to discover quirky systems, codes, and features around Boston that are “hiding in plain sight!” Parts of the city are encircled by a high-wire “eruv” – Ted will tell you what that is. We meet a Boston man who makes art in out-of-the-way places (and manages to live rent-free in the city). Boston officials share the story behind those tiny colored plastic disks embedded in city streets. And while the 1,200 fire alarm boxes in Boston may look like a relic - they work! We meet the team charged with maintaining them.
WCVB
Residents volunteer to clean up neighborhoods across city of Boston
BOSTON — Residents across the city of Boston came together on Saturday to clean up public spaces and give neighborhoods something to be proud of. Marvin Watkins, of Roxbury, has lived next to Robert Lawson Park for nearly nine years. With a 4-year-old daughter and another child on the way, Watkins said he is committed to keeping the park and surrounding area clean.
WCVB
Some refugees arriving in Boston stay in hospital up to a week
BOSTON — The new Mattapan apartment, albeit one shared with other families, for Marie and her daughter marks the end of a years-long journey that took her from Haiti to Chile, then mostly on foot to the U.S.-Mexico border, all to flee the violence and poverty in Haiti. Arriving...
WCVB
3 Massachusetts Bed, Bath & Beyond stores to close
BOSTON — Three Massachusetts Bed, Bath & Beyond stores are slated to close, the home goods retailer announced. The stores in Dorchester, Milford and Seekonk are listed among the 150 locations set to close nationwide. The exact closing dates have not been announced. In August, the retailer announced layoffs,...
WCVB
Boston-area doctor and author encourages positivity in children and adults
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Dr. Oneeka Williams is a urologist and surgeon at Emerson Health in Concord and the author of more than half a dozen books. Her children’s book series follows "Dr. Dee Dee Dynamo" as she uses her surgical skills to fix problems on Earth and in space. Dr. Dee Dee Dynamo is also guided by five habits of positivity. Williams has now written a book for adults about those habits called Not Today Negativity: 5 Habits of Positivity to Cope, Hope and Be Well in Tough Times.
WCVB
Person pulls emergency stop lever on MBTA train near Broadway Station in Boston
BOSTON — A person on an MBTA Red Line train pulled an emergency stop lever, disabling the train near a station in Boston on Thursday night. The incident happened at 10:15 p.m. near the Broadway Station. Video appears to show smoke and sparks coming from underneath the train. The...
WCVB
MBTA conducts Orange Line test runs as monthlong shutdown nears end
SOMERVILLE, Mass. — The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is preparing for the reopening of the Orange Line on Monday following an unprecedented 30-day shutdown. On Saturday, the MBTA conducted a test run of one of the new Orange Line trains from Oak Grove Station in Malden to Wellington Station in Medford and in the return direction from Wellington to Oak Grove.
WCVB
First-time runner takes on Boston Marathon to honor injured officer
BOSTON — The 2023 Boston Marathon course will be filled with elite athletes. But, this week, first-time runners are also signing up to take on the iconic race. And for one wife and mother, the challenge is also very personal. Kim Donohue nearly lost her husband in the aftermath...
WCVB
Coffee with a smile: Woman scores dream job working at Dunkin'
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — A Walpole woman with Down syndrome is one happy Dunkin' worker after she scored her dream job. Paula Machado serves up coffee with a smile at the Dunkin’ on Route 1 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. She started the job two weeks ago after a chance encounter...
