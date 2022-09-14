Murder Suspect At Large In Prince George's County After Fatal Shooting, Police Say

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Photo Credit: Pixabay/geralt

A shooting suspect is on the loose after a fatal shooting in Prince George's County, police said.

Members of the Prince George's County Police Department were dispatched at approximately 8:40 p.m. to the 2500 block of Iverson Street in Temple Hills where there was a reported shooting in the area.

Police said that upon arrival, officers located a man in a car who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives worked through the night to establish possible suspects or a motive for the shooting, though no other information was released by investigators.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting has been asked to contact Prince George's County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

