Ships Sweep De Pere On Youth Volleyball Night
Manitowoc Lincoln was pushed but did not falter last night in its FRCC Girls Volleyball match against De Pere at the JFK Fieldhouse. The Ships, who are ranked #8 this week in the State Coaches poll, swept the Redbirds in 3 sets, 25-15, 26-24, and 25-15 on Youth Volleyball Night.
High School Football Schedule Week 4
After shutting out their first four opponents this season, the Two Rivers Football team figures to get more of a test this evening (September 16th) when it travels to Kiel. The visiting and 10th-ranked Raiders have not been challenged in wins over Random Lake, Brown Deer, Roncalli and Brillion. The...
UW-Green Bay Partners With Leading Experts For ‘Big Data, Big Ideas’ Speaker Series
UW-Green Bay is working in partnership with leading experts to make available a speaker series that demonstrates how to utilize big data in creative and powerful ways. The speaker series will take place virtually on Zoom from 5-6 p.m. CST to enable working professionals to attend. September 29, 5-6 p.m.
High School Football Scoreboard
Bay Port 42 Manitowoc Lincoln 6. Cedar Grove-Belgium 63 Manitowoc Lutheran 14. Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 26 Valders 20. Reedsville 21 Ozaukee 12. Howards Grove 28 Hilbert 21. Notre Dame 35 Sheboygan North 7. Sheboygan South 40 Green Bay West. De Pere 28 Green Bay Southwest 21. Ashwaubenon 35 Green Bay Preble...
West of the Lake Gardens Named to the State Register of Historic Places
One of the most beautiful attractions in Manitowoc is now an official landmark. West of the Lake Gardens was recently added to the State Register of Historic Places. The iconic home of Ruth St. John and John Dunham West was constructed in 1934, and despite having no previous gardening experience, Ruth transformed the area into the “largest and most elaborate privately owned garden in Wisconsin.”
City of Green Bay Mulling Over Parking Exemption for Service Workers
The City of Green Bay is looking over a proposal that would allow service industry workers to park for free in the downtown area. The Improvement and Services Committee met earlier this week, where local business owner David Bartikofsky brought forth the idea. Under his plan, anyone making $15 or...
Plymouth Arts Center Invites Artists to Register for En Plein Air Competition
The Plymouth Arts Center is looking for artists to take part in their annual Paint the Towns in Fall Color, En Plein Air (outdoor painting) competition. Midwest artists are invited to register by September 30th to take advantage of the promotional rate of $45; after Sept. 30th the fee will be $50.
Manitowoc Police Searching for the Owner of a Ring Found at Red Arrow Beach
The Manitowoc Police Department is looking for the rightful home of a ring found at Red Arrow Beach recently. The ring is described as a men’s style black titanium, tungsten carbide wedding band with a thin blue line grooved into the middle. In order to claim the ring, you...
Capitol Civic Center Announces Diverse Fall Show Lineup
This fall’s show lineup at the Capitol Civic Center has a little bit of everything. First up is a country flair as Vegas McGraw is slatted to perform Tim McGraw’s biggest hits this coming Friday (September 23rd). Then, the very next day, Fantastick Patrick will tickle your funny...
Green Bay Murder Suspect Due Back in Court Next Week
One of the two brothers believed to be responsible for a murder in Green Bay was in court yesterday. Alejandro Cantu had a status hearing, in which his preliminary hearing was set for a week from today. In that hearing, Cantu and his defense team will have the opportunity to...
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Johnnie R. Snow, 59, Waukesha, Possession of THC (2nd+ offense) on 1/13/19, Guilty plea, $200.00 fine, plus costs imposed, total of $969.00, to be paid by 11-01-22 or 19 days jail. Submit DNA sample. Timothy M. Belongie, 29, Manitowoc, Bail Jumping on 12/18/21, Guilty due to no contest plea, Defendant...
Manitowoc Police Department Begins Annual K9 Wreath Sale
If you are looking for some new Christmas decorations and would like to support local law enforcement, the Manitowoc Police Department is here to help. The annual K9 Wreath Sale is now underway. The Manitowoc Police Department has once again teamed up with Honeymoon Acre’s Greenhouse to offer holiday wreaths,...
Whitelaw Fire Departments Ready for Brat Fry Fundraiser
An area fire department is holding a fundraiser this weekend. The Whitelaw Firefighters will be holding a brat fry tomorrow. They will be serving of course brats, but also hamburgers, ribeye steak sandwiches and chicken booyah at the fire station from 10:00 am until it is all gone. Jeff and...
City of Sheboygan Launches App
A lot of things are done online these days, and many people choose to do things like banking or paying bills right from their cell phones. The City of Sheboygan is well aware of this fact and has launched an app. The app known as Sheboygan WI allows citizens the...
Summit Clinical Celebrates Opening in Manitowoc With a Ribbon Cutting
Even though they have been operational since April, Summit Clinical Services in Manitowoc welcomed the public to their facility yesterday for a ribbon cutting and open house. Summit is a counseling center located at 820 Washington Street, which is one of only a couple organizations in the Clipper City focused on providing mental health counseling.
Manitowoc County Veterans Organization Teams with Dogs2DogTags for 3rd Annual Veterans Picnic
The Manitowoc County Veterans are inviting all current and former service members out to their 3rd annual Manitowoc County Veterans Picnic this weekend. The event will start at 3:00 p.m. Sunday (September 18th) at Submariners Pub, which is the former Sandpiper, located at 4220 Memorial Drive in Two Rivers. Jeff...
Gary A. Bonk
Gary A. Bonk, 82, of Kellnersville, passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022, peacefully and with family by his side. Gary was born on May 22, 1940 in Manitowoc, son of the late Anton Bonk and Anna (Wachal) Kutil. For 35 years he traveled the state of Wisconsin operating Bonk’s Amusements, a carnival that he inherited from his father. For a time, Gary was the owner/operator of a semi and did cross-country hauls. Another of his business endeavors was owning and operating a few taverns in Manitowoc County, lastly Bonkers. Gary was an avid NASCAR, Brewers, and Packer’s fan. He had his pilot’s license and enjoyed flying. Gary was a supporter of the NRA, EAA and the Corvette Club.
Janice B. Zipperer
Janice B. Zipperer, age 84, of Manitowoc, died Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Janice was born August 6, 1938, in Iron Mountain, MI, daughter of the late John and Rosalie (Parlow) Hoffmann. She graduated from Lincoln High School with the class of 1957. On November 29, 1958, she married William Zipperer Jr. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Maple Grove. He preceded her in death on February 23, 2007.
Bus reduction
Bus service in Manitowoc will be temporarily reduced beginning on Monday, September 26th. Director of Public Infrastructure Dan Koski says Maritime Metro Transit will be going to an hourly schedule on routes 2, 3 4, and 6 due to staffing shortages. Updates and route information will be available on the city of Manitowoc website at Manitowoc.org/maritimemetro or the Maritime Metro Transit app. The city is appealing for applicants for driver positions.
Manitowoc County Health Department Now Offers at Home COVID-19 Tests
The Manitowoc County Health Department has announced that they have at-home COVID-19 testing kits available. Health Officer Stephanie Lambert thanked Alliance Laundry Systems “for their generous donation of 900 rapid COVID-19 at-home tests.”. These tests are being made available to the public on a first come, first served basis,...
