Man dead, woman in ER after NC shooting, victims found at Food Lion parking lot
TV crews responded to the Food Lion and spotted several EMS responders as well as law enforcement officers at the scene.
Battleground Avenue reopens after crash
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An early morning crash left Battleground Avenue closed for hours. Repairs were complete, and the road was reopened around 8:30 p.m. According to Greensboro Police Department, a multi-vehicle crash damaged a utility pole at Battleground Avenue and Markland Drive. The road was closed in all directions while Duke Energy did repairs. […]
One airlifted after crash near Robbins
Four people were taken to area hospitals after a crash on Highway 24/27 near Robbins. First responders were called to the intersection of Tarry Church Road around 9:30 a.m. Saturday. They arrived to a Jeep Wrangler on its driver’s side, and a Toyota Camry that hit a tree. According...
County Crime Report: Sept. 16
ROCKINGHAM — At 10:22 a.m., police responded to a residence on North Lee Street following a report of two stolen bicycles, valued at $1,300. The case is closed by means other than arrest. Sept. 9. ROCKINGHAM — At 5:19 p.m., police responded to a residence on Rockingham Road following...
Nearly 50 lbs of meth, conversion laboratory, and AR-15 rifle seized from NC home: Sheriff
Deputies said this large-scale seizure began in early August when detectives identified a home in the 1600 block of Tom Boyd Road in Monroe as a potential source of meth production.
Carowinds says no guns at park, cites ‘unruly behavior,’ as reason for early park closure
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Following a brief scare on Saturday night, Carowinds officials have confirmed that there were no guns and no shots fired at the theme park, despite claims that were circulating. Park officials said local law enforcement was on-site to help guests exit the park following the claims.
Tragic: 3 killed in wrong-way, head-on collision on I-485, authorities say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three people are dead and another victim is injured following a crash on I-485 outer near University City Blvd. Sunday morning, authorities confirmed. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed the driver was heading in the wrong direction on the highway causing a head-on collision when the accident happened just before 4 a.m. […]
Public records for Week of Sept. 15, 2022
The following land transfers were filed with the Davie Register of Deeds, listed by parties involved, acreage, location and deed stamps purchased, with $2 representing $1,000. – Aaron Ransom York IV and Anita York to Torrin Colin Browne and Karah Nicole Cook, 1 tract, $356. – Kenneth A. Rothberg and...
Gastonia school receives country-wide recognition
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A Gastonia school has earned the title of National Blue Ribbon School for 2022. W.A. Bess Elementary School is one of 297 schools named to the list based on academic performance or progress in closing the gap between student subgroups. In this case, they were titled...
Tanker hauling diesel sideswipes car on I-40 westbound, overturns, troopers say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash shut down a major interstate for hours. The westbound lanes of Interstate 40 shut down due to an accident. Winston-Salem police confirmed a tanker truck was involved. Police were called just before 4:30 a.m. and North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. According to troopers, the tanker […]
CMPD: Arrest made in fatal southwest Charlotte double shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An arrest has been made in a fatal double-shooting last month in southwest Charlotte. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to a shooting at Rose Ridge Place the night of Aug. 30. They found 18-year-old Joe Bay Galicia dead at the scene from an apparent shooting. A second man...
Woman arrested in Moore County drug bust, deputies say
WEST END, N.C. (WNCN) — Moore County deputies say they arrested a woman after a drug bust in West End. Deputies say they executed a search warrant Thursday on the 600 block of NC Highway 73 after a drug investigation. They found cocaine, oxycodone, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and marijuana...
Arrest made in February homicide
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After seven months of investigation, an arrest has been made in the murder of 36-year-old Jamil Rout. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were called to a wreck the night of Feb. 13 on the Interstate 485 North interloop at Mount Holly Road. They found a car had veered off...
2 crashes in 3 miles shut down Interstate 40 West in Guilford County, 3rd crash on Interstate 40 East
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Interstate 40 experienced several closures following crashes on Friday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The first crash occurred at Mile Marker 222, causing the right lane of the highway to close. The closure began at 12:48 p.m. A few miles away from the first crash, a second […]
Mecklenburg County jail officer dies in motorcycle crash in Shelby
SHELBY, N.C. — The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of its detention officers after an off-duty crash in Shelby on Thursday. The office said 35-year-old Ofc. Brandon Thomas was involved in a motorcycle crash along Mount Sinai Church Road just before 2:40 p.m. The office reports North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Thomas was the only driver involved in the crash and no other cars were involved.
Three CMPD officers involved in shooting in northwest Charlotte
Local App State fans in Charlotte preparing for big game day weekend. On Saturday, Kidd Brewer Stadium at App State will experience its second sold-out game of the season when Troy comes to Boone to face the Mountaineers. Reporter Notebook: Day Three with a wounded British Army vet and strolling...
Chaos erupts on first night of SCarowinds after rumors of shots fired, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WLOS) — Carowinds' first night of its annual Halloween themed rides and events was shut down early due to rumors of shots fired and "unruly behavior." WSOC reports chaos erupted Saturday, during the first night of SCarowinds, after someone claimed shots had been fired inside the amusement park. An officer with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department told WSOC no shots were fired, however rumors circulating caused people to panic and run out of the park.
Search warrants for illegal narcotics executed on Cauthen Drive
ROCKINGHAM — The Rockingham Police Department, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, State Bureau of Investigation and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives executed three search warrants on Cauthen Drive. According to a Facebook post by the RPD, several individuals were arrested. An update on the individuals will be...
Thomas and Friends coming to NC Transportation Museum in Spencer
SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - From The NC Transportation Museum: Peep! Peep! Thomas the Tank Engine is coming to town for a limited time and will be hosting events at the N.C. Transportation Museum on September 23-25 and September 30-October 2, 2022. Tickets are now available!. Day Out With Thomas™ is...
“A miracle”: After two months in hospital, 13-year-old shot in bedroom returns home
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - After fighting for two months in the hospital and beating her odds of survival, 13-year-old Aalayah Fulmore is back home. The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office said she was shot in her bedroom on July 8. They said an unknown suspect shot her from outside Patriot’s Pointe apartment complex in Concord.
