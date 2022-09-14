ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gladstone, MO

A guide to the best fall festivals and activities in Kansas City

This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. Though the weather doesn't quite feel like September, autumn officially arrives next week — bringing with it lower temperatures (we hope!) and all our favorite fall activities.
KANSAS CITY, MO
10 things to do in KC this weekend, September 15-18

It's hard to believe it's that time of the year again when everything turns into pumpkin spice and things come alive at Louisburg Cider Mill. Starting this weekend, you can get your fall on. Venture through a ten-acre corn maze, explore ten acres of pumpkin patch glory, see a bee hive exhibit and let the kids loose on a giant swingset—there's plenty to keep everyone entertained at the family farm. And you can't forget the doughnuts and cider, hot or cold.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Three Charming Towns North of the River

One of the things I like most about living in Kansas City is the variety of places and activities that families can experience. There is always something going on, it doesn't matter the season. If you are looking for an indoor place, a nature encounter, local wine, or even local restaurants, Kansas City has it all.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Raytown Alderman Censured

During the September 6th Raytown Board of Alderman meeting, Ward 1 Alderman, Greg Walters, was censured in a unanimous vote, 8 to 0. Walters was absent for the meeting, having asked to be excused days prior. Mayor Michael McDonough, stated that Walters had not told him of his absence until 8 hours prior to the Board meeting. Walters was informed of the censure resolution on September 2nd, and had a long Memorial Day weekend to prepare his defense.
RAYTOWN, MO
Tippin's Pies Prepared To Take It To Next Level With Rebranding

Robin Venn, president of Tippin's Gourmet Pies in Kansas City, Kansas, recently talked with The Shelby Report to unveil the company's rebranding and to discuss the company's history and evolution. Tippin's started off as a group of restaurants, known widely for its pies. "In fact, at...
KANSAS CITY, KS
CJ Coombs

The historical Belmont Hotel on Linwood Boulevard in Kansas City used to be home to the affluent in its early years

Belmont Hotel, Kansas City, Missouri.Bartokie, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In May 2016, the Missouri Advisory Council on Historic Preservation considered the nomination forms presented for historical buildings to be added to the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). The Belmont Hotel was one of the venues being considered.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Leawood Kansas

LEAWOOD, Kan. — Around 8:10 p.m. Saturday evening, officers were called to the 2300 block of Westbound I-435 after a pedestrian in the road was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound in Leawood. Emergency services tried lifesaving efforts at the scene, but they were unsuccessful. The person hit by the vehicle was a woman who […]
LEAWOOD, KS
4 injured in shooting in Blue Springs

Black women and girls celebrate their natural hair with annual photoshoot at Liberty Memorial. Confidence and celebration was at the center of KC Curly's natural hair photoshoot on Saturday. Mill Valley shuts out Shawnee Mission Northwest 51-0 Updated: Sep. 17, 2022 at 5:58 AM UTC. |. The Jaguars improved...
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
Updated bill changes requirements for ambulance districts

A revised law passed recently will increase requirements on board members for ambulance districts, and one area expert believes it will be an important change. The updated legislation requires board of director members to complete training within a year of taking office or else they will be barred from running for reelection.
ANDREW COUNTY, MO
Kelly's is for lovers: 75 years of meet-cutes at one of Kansas City's most famous bars

It was the summer of 1979. School was out for the summer, and Park Hill High School Senior Eric Cross was getting ready to pack up and leave for his first semester at Drury University. He had one issue though: he needed to break up with his girlfriend. He'd been dating Lisa Wilcox for six weeks and when it came time for him to hit the road, he did what a lot of teenage boys do – he ghosted her.
KANSAS CITY, MO

