ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles Lakers legend calls Dennis Rodman his worst teammate: ‘He was a great player but he made it hard’

By Jason Burgos
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42SoJz_0hv6HEQf00

Los Angeles Lakers great Shaquille O’Neal played with many different individuals during his 19-year career, and Dennis Rodman is one that still stands out among the rest for all the wrong reasons.

O’Neal is one of the greatest and most well-traveled players in NBA history. Along with winning championships with the Lakers and Miami Heat, he also played for the Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Boston Celtics. In that time he has played with a large variety of players and personalities. From fellow legends and Hall-of-Famers like Kobe Bryant and Dwayne Wade to the obscure talented like Joe Wolf and Samaki Walker. However, when it comes to the key players on some of the teams he played for, one man stands above of the rest as one of the most difficult to deal with. Dennis Rodman.

Related: Lakers great bashes Shaquille ONeals son after summer league stint

During the NBA lockout-shortened 1998-1999 season, the Lakers made the bold move of acquiring multi-time NBA champion Rodman to boost the team’s toughness. At this point in his career, “The Worm” had already developed an infamous reputation as a very talented player who was also a headache to work with. While the Chicago Bulls were able to manage Rodman’s mercurial behavior and win championships, that was not the case for most of the stops he made during his career.

Shaquille O’Neal says Los Angeles Lakers would let Dennis Rodman do ‘whatever he wants’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nk3rq_0hv6HEQf00
Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

During a recent episode of his “The Big Podcast with Shaq” show, O’Neal revealed that his fellow Hall-of-Famer was his most frustrating teammate to deal with because the organization allowed him to do whatever he wanted, and it clashed in a major way with the norms of an NBA locker room.

  • Dennis Rodman stats (Career): 4.4 PPG, 22.2 RPG, 1.8 APG

“Worst teammate? Dennis Rodman. He was a great player, but he made it hard. Like when you try to corral the guys together and the people above you [are] letting this one guy do whatever he wants. So we had to be there an hour before the game. He’d come in fifteen minutes before the game eating chicken and rice. While the coaches are talking, he would jump in the shower. Cold shower. Come and give you 15-20 rebounds.”

Shaquille O’Neal on dennis rodman [h/t cbs sports]
Also Read:
Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver suspended, fined $10 million following NBA investigation into workplace misconduct

Rodman played 14 seasons in the NBA and won championships with the Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls. He was a two-time All-Star, two-time defensive player of the year, and was voted as one of the 75 best players in NBA history.

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami

Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
MIAMI, FL
HollywoodLife

LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch

LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Los Angeles Lakers Latest Signing

The Los Angeles Lakers are bringing back a familiar face for the 2022-23 season, signing point guard Dennis Schroder to a one-year contract. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, it's a one-year, $2.64 million deal for Schroder. Schroder, 29, spent the 2021-22 season with the Boston Celtics...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
ClutchPoints

Dennis Schroder drops 1 bold promise to Lakers after getting second chance

Dennis Schroder got his second chance with the Los Angeles Lakers. Now, he’s ready to make things right. The German guard recently signed a one-year, $2.64 million deal with the Lakers, paving his return to the City of Angels after spending the past season with the Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets. He spent the 2020-21 campaign in LA, and while he did produce decent numbers, he failed to make an impact on the team and really connect with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shaquille O'neal
Person
Robert Sarver
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Samaki Walker
Person
Dennis Rodman
ClutchPoints

DeMarcus Cousins’ body transformation might spark phone calls from NBA execs

DeMarcus Cousins remains a free agent heading to the 2022-23 NBA season, but that might not be the case for long. The four-time All-Star is putting in the work this offseason, and by the looks of it, his efforts are paying off. In a recent practice run, Cousins appeared to get slimmer and in better conditioning than he was before. He can be seen moving with ease, all while using his height and massive frame to attack the basket and dominate.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Players#The Orlando Magic#The Chicago Bulls
Yardbarker

Shaquille O'Neal Shares How He Reacted After He Saw His Lakers Contract: “I’ve Never Seen So Many Zeros In My Life... When I Saw The $120 Million For Seven Years..."

Shaquille O'Neal's NBA career was full of interesting moments. The Big Diesel started off strong with big performances for the Orlando Magic, even helping them reach the 1995 NBA Finals, which they eventually lost against the Hakeem Olajuwon-led Houston Rockets. After his stint with the Magic became a bad situation,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
The Independent

Alleged NBA player fails TikTok cheating test in viral video: ‘Makes me so sad’

A TikTok user popular for her “loyalty tests” appears to have caught a professional basketball player attempting to cheat on his girlfriend, according to a new video shared by user madelinethereal.Madeline, who is known on the social media platform as madelinethereal, shared a video over the weekend that has since amassed more than 360,000 views and spurred on hundreds of curious commentors speculating about who the NBA player could be that got duped by the online sleuth.In these so-called loyalty tests, the young woman charges $25 to people who are keen to evaluate just how committed their partner is...
NBA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

76K+
Followers
58K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy