Thorndale ISD cancels classes Wednesday after student receives 'Snapchat threat'

A Central Texas school district canceled classes Wednesday after a student received threats online.

Thorndale ISD is reporting that Tuesday night a student received screenshots via Snapchat of a threat made against the district.

After informing their parents, the parents communicated this news to school staff who then began their investigation.

At this time, the person making said threats remains unknown.

The district added school officials have since been in contact with both local and regional law enforcement.

"While we hope that the threatening comments turn out to be empty, we must take any threats seriously to ensure the safety of our students and staff," Thorndale ISD, Superintendent Adam Ivy said in a statement.

Ivy added that since 5:00 a.m. this morning, no new information has been received by police regarding said threat.

At the time of this publication, classes are still set to resume Thursday, alongside a grandparent's day breakfast that had been originally planned for the day prior.

"Please know that we never want to cancel school if we can help it and that we will use this experience to plan for potential emergencies so that we can hopefully work to avoid canceling in the future," Ivy said.