Blue Valley School District announces new crisis alert system

The Blue Valley School District announced on Wednesday a new crisis alert system that will be added to schools during the 2022-23 school year.

The security measure allows Blue Valley staff members to call for help by pushing a button with a specialized badge.

A contract with school safety solutions company CENTEGIX was approved for the alert system during Monday's Blue Valley Board of Education Meeting.

"We are excited about this new system that will provide another layer of physical security for our buildings and will empower all staff members to initiate a call for help," the district said in a message to families.

The alert system can be used to alert building officials of medical and student emergencies and crisis events taking place in a specific location. It can also implement a campus-wide lockdown.

The district is aiming to have the system implemented by the second semester of the school year and is working on a timeline for installation and training for the new security measure, as well as the distribution of badges.

Bond funds meant for technology, safety and security will be used to fund the crisis system.

"Providing safe and secure schools is a conversation that has no end. Systems like Centegix will add another important layer to keep everyone safe and secure during the school day," the district said.

Olathe Public Schools also previously announced it was implementing a crisis alert system .