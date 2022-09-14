ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Anthony Joshua offered help in training by Oleksandr Usyk for next fight ahead of Tyson Fury showdown in Cardiff

By Jack Figg
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OxnAm_0hv6H5ZN00

OLEKSANDR USYK is still prepared to help Anthony Joshua in training for his next fight.

Usyk beat AJ twice on points in the space of 11 months but is now ready to teach his old rival some new tricks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nlN5s_0hv6H5ZN00
Anthony Joshua has been offered coaching by Oleksandr Usyk Credit: AP

His promoter Alexander Krassyuk told Sky Sports: "He said if needed he might come and give him a couple of [pieces of] advice."

Joshua, 32, was involved in a bizarre post-fight rant after his recent rematch loss to Usyk, 35, in Saudi Arabia last month.

The unbeaten Ukrainian failed in his approach to calm AJ down - but remains open to sharing the ring again in sparring.

Usyk said: "I wanted to talk to him, I said, 'Ease up, man, let's just calm down. When I have time I could come to see you in the UK, come to your gym and we could spar together and stuff.'"

The pound-for-pound star has now returned to his war-torn home and was welcomed by friends and family.

And having spent months away from them in training, Usyk has ruled himself out of fighting until next year.

That shelved hopes of the heavyweight divison's first four-belt unification bout, with WBC champion Tyson Fury, 34.

So the unpredictable Fury turned his attention to Joshua and offered him a 60/40 purse split to fight on December 3 in Cardiff.

HOW TO GET FREE BETS ON HORSE RACING

And AJ's management company recently claimed they have accepted the terms, with official paperwork due to be sent.

Fury's promoter Frank Warren told talkSPORT: "The contracts are on their way. This fight isn't on until it's signed.

"I am not going to go into great detail as the last time around people made statements and it all fell apart.

"Everybody wants it to happen, there are not any obstacles in the way, so hopefully, very quickly we can get it over the line, but until it is signed it is not on.

"There are a lot of facets to making it over the line, lawyers and broadcasters are involved.

"There has been an offer that could be refused but they have accepted a great offer.

"The basis of the deal, 90 per cent of what counts in the deal it is OK, and the other 10 per cent we have to sort out."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d65zp_0hv6H5ZN00
Tyson Fury is in talks to fight Anthony Joshua Credit: Rex

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Chuck Liddell makes bold prediction for Anderson Silva vs Jake Paul

UFC HALL OF FAMER Chuck Liddell doesn't expect Jake Paul to remain undefeated much longer. Ahead of Paul's much-publicized bout with 48-year-old Anderson Silva, Liddell told Fight Hub TV he thinks this is "a dangerous fight for (Paul)." Liddell believes that Paul, 25, "has nothing to lose" against former UFC...
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oleksandr Usyk
Person
Anthony Joshua
Person
Tyson Fury
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardiff#Boxing#Combat#Sky Sports#Wbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Sports
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
751K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy