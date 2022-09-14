President Biden tells King Charles he wants to maintain 'close relationship'

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden on Wednesday personally offered condolences to King Charles III in his first conversation with the new king since the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

"I recalled her kindness, dignity, and constancy – and how she deepened the friendship between our nations," Biden tweeted .

Biden also told the king he hopes "to continue a close relationship with him."

The White House has not said what meetings Biden might have with Britain’s new prime minister or others while in England for the queen’s funeral.

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, look on during his proclamation as King during the accession council on September 10, 2022, in London, United Kingdom. Victoria Jones, WPA Pool, Getty Images

Biden had known the queen for three decades and had met her three times, most recently in June 2021, when she hosted him and the first lady at Windsor Castle during their visit to the U.K. to attend the Group of Seven leaders' summit.

After that visit, Biden told reporters the queen was "very gracious" and said he invited her to the White House. Biden said the monarch reminded him of his late mother.

Biden last week ordered flags over the White House and other public buildings be flown at half-staff until sunset on the day of the queen’s burial.

