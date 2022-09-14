ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

President Biden tells King Charles he wants to maintain 'close relationship'

By Maureen Groppe, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden on Wednesday personally offered condolences to King Charles III in his first conversation with the new king since the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

"I recalled her kindness, dignity, and constancy – and how she deepened the friendship between our nations," Biden tweeted .

Biden also told the king he hopes "to continue a close relationship with him."

The White House has not said what meetings Biden might have with Britain’s new prime minister or others while in England for the queen’s funeral.

'Used beans' and 'The Talking Hat': Queen Elizabeth's visits with presidents didn't always go as planned

Biden on a bus?: Brits say president, other world leaders to be escorted to queen's funeral in coaches

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Hd6M_0hv6H2vC00
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, look on during his proclamation as King during the accession council on September 10, 2022, in London, United Kingdom. Victoria Jones, WPA Pool, Getty Images

Biden had known the queen for three decades and had met her three times, most recently in June 2021, when she hosted him and the first lady at Windsor Castle during their visit to the U.K. to attend the Group of Seven leaders' summit.

After that visit, Biden told reporters the queen was "very gracious" and said he invited her to the White House. Biden said the monarch reminded him of his late mother.

Biden last week ordered flags over the White House and other public buildings be flown at half-staff until sunset on the day of the queen’s burial.

A country in mourning: The queen will soon lie in state in Westminster Hall. These are the first people in the line.

Power plays: How much power did Queen Elizabeth II actually have? And will King Charles III have more or less?

Now begins the reign of King Charles III: What kind of sovereign will he be? Not like his mother

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: President Biden tells King Charles he wants to maintain 'close relationship'

Phillip Simons
4d ago

bah hah haha haha..like Biden has any pull, or influence in any other countries ideals or prospects.!! He sure don't have or care about the terrorists paying his wage ,with their taxes.😄😆😂💯🖕

Michelle Horn
3d ago

Think King Charles able to see through Joey. Joey all talk only cares about himself. Do not think King Charles does not know Joey does not care about American Citizens health, high inflation, border crisis and etc. Myself feels King Charles smarter then Joey in long shot.

Madonna
4d ago

disrespecting the Royal family! Saying " Wants the king to" NO! You don't do that! I don't care if you're the president or not! They're #1top then you Biden!! #1!! You can't " fix it!" too!!

