Piers Morgan Backs Harry on Uniform Despite Years Tormenting Meghan

By Jack Royston
 4 days ago

Piers Morgan backed Prince Harry's "right to be properly respected for his military service" by wearing a uniform to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

The controversial Talk TV host has been one of Harry and Meghan Markle's most vociferous critics, after nicknaming the duchess "Princess Pinocchio" and losing his previous job at Good Morning Britain for saying he did not believe her account of feeling suicidal.

However, he backed Prince Harry after a palace ruling that the Duke of Sussex could not wear military uniform to the queen's funeral or events leading up to it, while disgraced Prince Andrew will get an opportunity to do so at a vigil on September 14.

Harry's own spokesperson moved to defuse any tension by stating he would wear a morning suit and urged the public to focus instead on the queen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02IG0j_0hv6Gj8D00
Prince Harry walks behind Queen Elizabeth II's coffin during a procession from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster on September 14, 2022. Piers Morgan, inset left, said Harry should be allowed to wear military uniform, despite his vociferous criticism of Meghan Markle in the past, inset, right. MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images and Chris Jackson/Hollie Adams/Getty Images

In a column for The Sun on September 14, Morgan wrote: "I'm not a fan of Prince Harry, to put it mildly. I think his behaviour since quitting Britain and royal duty has been appallingly selfish, greedy, and damaging to the monarchy.

"But one thing I will never begrudge him is the right to be properly respected for his military service which included two tours of Afghanistan.

"And I don't think it's right that he has been banned from wearing his uniform at events to commemorate the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

"I know the 'rules' say he can't because only working royals can wear uniforms.

"But there are times when such protocol and rules need to be torn up, and common sense applied, and this is one of them.

"Especially when Harry's disgraced uncle Prince Andrew will apparently be permitted to wear HIS uniform at Her Majesty's lying-in-state vigil which starts today."

Prince Andrew was forced to quit royal duties after a car crash interview in November 2019 with the BBC about his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

He has been sued by Virginia Giuffre, who said he raped her when she was a 17-year-old sex trafficking victim. Andrew agreed an out of court settlement in February 2022, a month after he was stripped of honorary military titles and patronages.

He has always maintained his innocence.

Harry served two tours of Afghanistan, including one in 2008, and again from September 20012 to January 2013, in which he manned the guns of an Apache helicopter.

Morgan wrote: "There won't surely be a single person in Britain outside of Andrew himself who thinks it's OK for him to be treated better than Harry?"

Harry and Meghan's spokesperson told Newsweek: "Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex will wear a morning suit throughout events honoring his grandmother. His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears and we respectfully ask that focus remain on the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II."

Morgan's surprise support for Harry came after two prominent critics of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex came under scrutiny in the aftermath of the queen's death.

First Dan Wootton, a presenter on GB News, was mocked for recording four takes of a video laying flowers for the queen, after previously criticizing Meghan for visiting Uvalde after the Robb Elementary School shooting.

Then royal biographer Angela Levin was confronted on Talk TV, where Morgan is a presenter, about years of criticism of Harry and Meghan.

Host Vanessa Feltz told her: "Do you feel any guilt? Do you feel that you have been responsible for fueling a kind of anti-Meghan faction that has been spiteful and targeting and possibly fanciful as well. Quite a lot of what's been said about her has been pretty much manufactured anyway."

Levin later told Newsweek: "I don't think that her [Feltz's] behavior went with being an interviewer. She was very aggressive and determined to try and squash me."

Do you have a question about Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles III or their family that you would like our experienced royal correspondents to answer? Email royals@newsweek.com. We'd love to hear from you.

Comments / 7

anonymous
4d ago

if Andrew can wear his then by all means let harry wear one. he'll Edward is wearing one and he's never served a day and neither has Anne

Reply(2)
4
#British Royal Family#Military Uniform#Uk
